NBA Schedule: Times, TV Listings for November 29

Of the six games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday just one will be televised nationally, and it’s a matchup of the two teams that fought it out for the eighth seed in the Western Conference last season. James Harden and the Houston Rockets visit Utah to take on Gordon Hayward and the Jazz, with both teams looking like playoff teams thus far. Utah will be playing for the second time in as many nights, as they beat the Timberwolves in Minneapolis by the final score of 112-103 Monday night.

Hayward and George Hill scored 24 points apiece to lead the way for Utah, with Hill adding eight rebounds and four assists and Hayward doing a good job defensively on Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins. They’ll have the unenviable task of trying to slow down Harden and a Houston offense that’s been one of the best in the NBA, but with Utah’s athleticism and size this should be an entertaining game for the fans. Below are the times and television listings for Tuesday, with all times being Eastern.

NBA Schedule: November 29

Pistons at Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBA League Pass, FS Detroit, FS Southeast

Clippers at Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBA League Pass, FS Prime Ticket, YES

Cavaliers at Bucks

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: NBA League Pass, FS Ohio, FS Wisconsin

Lakers at Pelicans

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet, FS New Orleans

Magic at Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: NBA League Pass, FS Florida, FS Southwest

Rockets at Jazz

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: NBA TV, ROOT Sports Southwest, ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain