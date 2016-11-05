Top 25 Best Gifts for Golfers in 2018

Golf is one of the few games that can be enjoyed by both men and women, by the young and the elder, by experienced pros and first time players, in a group or completely solo. While it’s nearly impossible to be a great golfer, everyone can understand the challenge that is the game of golf – and buy a lot of equipment trying to both show their love for the game and improve it. If you know a golf fan who fits any of the above descriptions, a well thought out golf themed gift is a great option for them.

Before choosing a gift, think about what they need. Maybe they’re set on clubs but need some golf attire. Maybe they already look the part but they could really use an upgraded set of irons. Maybe they’re all set for the course, but they’d love to show off their hobby at work or at home.

We’ve put together a list of the top 20 best golf gifts. We’re confident you’ll find something for the golf enthusiast you’re shopping for but if you don’t find something they’ll love there, browse some other great golf gifts to find something that’s just right. If you’re not sure exactly what they need, gift an Amazon gift card and let them choose for themselves.

1. Suncast Golf Organizer

Golf equipment is bulky and can take up a lot of space when there’s no proper place to store it. It often winds up propped up in a corner or kept in the trunk of a car, taking up valuable space. The Suncast Golf Organizer has several features that make it a great gift. The metal frame is sturdy, the adjustable foot rests allows the storage unit to rest on uneven surfaces, the open top allows for storing bags with varying heights, and the lip-bar at the bottom ensures that the bags will not slide off of the rack floor. As pictured, it can store two golf bags side by side, or one golf bag and a caddy cart. The side shelves are perfect for shoes, golf balls, extra tees, golf towels, or whatever else you typically bring along on an outing. The stand is appropriate for any male or female golf enthusiast, especially those into home organization.

Price: $51.40 (48 percent off MSRP)

2. Caddyswag Par 6 Golf Bag Cooler

A few drinks on the course are the best way to improve your golf game. If your game doesn’t improve, you’ll be less likely to remember how awful you are with a few alcoholic beverages in your system. Sneak a few beers onto the course without raising any eyebrows with this soft sided stealth cooler bag. It keeps beer or soda cans ice cold for a hot day of golf. The cooler easily fits inside of your golf bag so you won’t be suspicions. It’s fully lined and easily sealable and comes with a reusable gel pack. It fits up to six 12-ounce cans.

Price: $19.87

3. Callaway Executive Gift Set

While you can absolutely give this gift alone, we recommend grabbing a few other inexpensive golf items on this list and making your own golf gift basket. This set includes a premium stainless steel travel mug with the printed Callaway logo, a pouch for your valuables with a zipper closure, a pro-line putt align tool, a marking pen, four Callaway neon ball markers, two Callaway Warbird golf balls, and five Callaway performance tees. If you’re looking for additional items to include in a golf gift basket, consider a golf book, a golf towel, a golf glove, or some additional golf balls.

Price: $29.95

4. Emoji Professional Practice Golf Balls

These emoji golf balls will add some humor to any golf game. They play just as well as most professional balls, so they won’t affect your game. The designs match the popular emoji faces perfectly and the set comes with two of each design (tears of joy, heart eyes, kissy face, tongue out, money eyes, and sunglasses). The best part of this funny golf ball set is the bright color of the balls, which helps set your ball apart on the course and makes it easier to find when it’s not hit in plain sight on the fairway (any golfer knows that losing your ball in the rough is the worst). If you like the idea of gifting novelty golf balls, check out some other great options.

Price: $14.95

5. TecTecTec Golf Rangefinder

Range finders are a key aspect to anyone’s golf game and can help to drastically improve their skillset. While the price tag might look hefty at first glance, it’s actually one of the more inexpensive options at this level. The advanced laser range finder rapidly provides accurately measured distances of up to 540 yards. If the golfer on your list is new to range fingers, the operation is very easy. Simply point it and press the power button and the yardage is displayed. The green can clearly be seen from 150 yards so you can better understand exactly where you’re aiming. Cosmetically speaking, the range finder comes with a fantastic case. The lightweight piece of equipment can either be clipped to a belt or slipped into a pocket with ease. Shop other top rated range finders here.

Price: $149.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

6. Callaway Men’s Strata Ultimate Complete Golf Set

This is an impressive golf gift for anyone on your list who might be newer to the sport or who doesn’t already have an existing golf set. If you have a brother, friend, uncle, or dad who has shown some recent interest in picking up the game, this is the set to get him going and out on the course. It comes in both a right-handed and left-handed option and includes a driver, 3 wood, 5 wood, two hybrids, six irons, a putter, and a stand bag. Having the right equipment can really be a game changer, so this gift also works for someone with a subpar set at home who’s in need of an upgrade. The Callaway name is respected and trusted in the golf world, making this a safe option for a starter set. If this set isn’t quite right, check out these additional options for men, and for women.

Price: $319.51

7. Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing Analyzer

Any golfer can take their game to the next level by perfecting their swing and understanding what aspects need improvement. This 3D swing analyzer simply attaches to your glove and then measures club speed, club plane, tempo, backswing length, and more and then provides instant evaluations. Based on the personalized data from your swing, you’ll find training and coaching programs from from PGA/LPGA players and tour instructors to help make improvements. You can replay and review your swing in 360 degrees from any angle. You can also record your swing in HD video and compare directly to the pros. Check out some other great swing analyzers here.

Price: $149.99

8. Framed Golf Patent Art Prints

If you’re looking to gift a golf themed item that’s on the sophisticated side, these prints are a great choice. You’re able to choose a single print, or you can purchase them in sets of two, three, and four, depending on how much you’d like to spend and how much room your recipient has to hang art. The set of four is our favorite for a gallery wall, a bedroom wall, an office, or even a living space. The sketched design keeps the golf theme subtle and makes them seem like fine art. They also come already framed which makes for an upgraded presentation and is one less thing that they’ll have to worry about upon receiving this gift.

Price: $129.95 for four (35 percent off MSRP)

9. NCAA Three Pack Contour Head Covers

If you’re searching for a golf gift and want to personalize it, consider tying your gift into another hobby or interest of your recipient. One of our favorite ways to do this is to incorporate their alma mater into the mix. These club covers fit all utility, rescue, and fairway clubs. They’re velour lined for extra club protection and made of buffalo vinyl and synthetic suede-like materials. They come in a number of team logos, so you can choose accordingly. If you want to make a little NCAA golf gift box, you can also include some of these NCAA golf items along with the club covers.

Price: $20.45 – $73.16 depending on team selection

10. SKLZ Accelerator Pro Putting Mat

Every golfer needs a place to practice their putting game. It can be the trickiest part of golfing with the most room for error. The putting green acts like a coach. With built in alignment guides at three, five, and seven feet, they help to promote consistency and accuracy. The guides help a tremendous amount with squaring the face, the backswing, and the follow through. The surface fabric also simulates real green conditions so anyone can translate their practice and learnings onto the real course. If you’re looking for something a bit more involved, check out this green with three different holes or this one with five distinct holes. Want something that’s more compact? A kickback putting cup is a great option.

Price: $49.95

11. Go Play Golf Gift Card

If you’re not exactly sure what the golfer on your list needs, a gift card is the way to go. Go Play Golf is the only national gift card that’s redeemable to play golf at over 5,000 golf courses nationwide. The recipient of this gift can choose from a number of courses in including both local courses and world class golf resorts. It can also be used for golf equipment, apparel, golf balls, golf lessons, and more on http://www.goplaygolf.com.

Price: $50 or $100

12. Bolle Adult Competitor Series Golf Sunglasses

The sunglasses you wear to drive your car or out to brunch just won’t cut it during a round of golf. Certain activities need certain types of glasses and these are specifically engineered for golf. Various technologies, combined with the shape of the lens, ensure that you can see the details of the entire course. These work wonderfully in both full sun or partial shade, adjusting to the light as it changes. They also have a special coating which armor both sides of the lenses against scratches and other damage. The frames and lenses are both extremely lightweight, so you’ll forget you’re even wearing them. Don’t let the fact that they aren’t polarized sway you from purchasing these. The non-polarized lenses allow for better green reading in varying light. These unisex glasses can be worn by both men and women but if you’d like to continue browsing golf sunglasses there are plenty of options to choose from.

Price: $98.78

13. Giggle Golf Ball Markers & Golf Glove

This gift is meant for the female golfers in your life. This company takes the golf glove beyond the standard white option that’s readily available in many sporting good stores and online. Giggle Golf has so many amazing golf gloves for women so you can find the pattern and design that best suits the golfer on your list. The same goes for the ball markers (which we recommend purchasing with the glove). So many markers are boring and plain, but with several silly images and clever text, these will make them smile every time they use one on the course. If you’re shopping for a girly golfer, check out the rest of the Giggle Golf inventory here to find the perfect golf gifts.

Price: $12.75 for the glove, $12 for the markers

14. Golf Magazine

Magazines are a go-to gift of ours since there are so many different options and the gift keeps on giving for an entire year. Your recipient can be reminded of your gift each and every month when their magazine arrives in the mail. This magazine is appropriate for a number of ages so anyone from middle school age to seniors can read the articles and find them relevant and interesting. The magazine covers tips and tricks that will help with their golf game. It also includes interesting articles and profiles about well-known celebrity golfers as well as sections about the rules of the game and golf statistics. One way to really make this gift shine is to buy the golf lover on your list a Kindle and load it with lots of golf related e-magazines to get them going.

Price: $10 (83 percent off MSRP)

15. Rukket Mat Attack Tri-Turf Portable Golf Hitting Mat

This golf mat brings an entire golf course into your home with three turf styles. The various turfs mimic a real fairway and rough, allowing you to practice your swings like you’re on the course. The mat measures 40×62 cm, with 16mm fairway turf, 35mm rough turf, and a 35mm tee turf. A rubber base keeps it securely in place while you hit.

Price: $59.50

16. 2016 Titleist Low Rise Performance Hat

This hat has a lot of things going for it and would be an asset to any golfer’s wardrobe of accessories. The mesh used on this hat is made from a different material than most. It’s much more comfortable and doesn’t fade in the sun with each wear. It comes in black, blue, red, and white, so you can choose the one that best fits the recipient’s color preference. If the person on your list is Titleist obsessed, you can shop some of their other top-rated golf gear.

Price: $36

17. Deco 79 Polystone Golf Bookend Pair

These golf-themed bookends would be a welcomed addition to any shelf in a living room, man cave, or bedroom. They can be used either decoratively or practically as an actual book end. The coloring is neutral, fitting in with most existing decor. The bookends measure eight inches each and have a mahogany stained finish. If you prefer the bookends to each have different designs rather than matching ones, this set includes a golf ball on one bookend and a club on the other. They’re designed with a warm and rustic tarnished gold finish. If neither of these designs is for you, shop other golf bookend options and find your favorite to gift.

Price: $33.80 (8 percent off MSRP)

18. Personalized Golf Name Art

When you gift something personalized it’s obvious that you were really thinking of the recipient when you were picking out and purchasing their gift. This is a truly unique, memorable, and customized gift that is the perfect addition to any golf lover’s home or office. The framed canvas measures 13.5 x 32.5 inches and does not come with glass. You can also order the same gift for a less expensive cost without the frame if you’re on a budget. The print is completely customizable and for names with repeat letters, the photos are unique for each letter. You can choose to use your recipient’s first or last name depending on your preference. There are quite a few clever and fun options when it comes to golf themed art. If this print isn’t your style, keep browsing to find a favorite piece.

Price: $99.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

19. Golf Gadgets Swing Recording System

This simple clamp is especially made for golfers and can be secured to your golf cart or golf bag, making it easy to record and improve your golf swing on the course without having to ask a friend. It’s easy to use and works with any device model. It’s also GoPro compatible if you own a GoPro recording device.

Price: $29.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

20. Personalized Golf Glove

Combine this glove with the personalized golf print above for the best, most thoughtful golf gift out there. This left-handed leather golf glove has a personalized magnetic ball marker that clips in and out of the glove as well as a tee holder. It’s designed to ensure a strong and secure grip – a hugely important aspect of the game. The personalized ball marker is made to order with a circle monogram in the font shown above (first initial, last initial, middle initial).

Price: $25.19

21. Golf Ball Cleaner

Having dirty golf balls that are covered in grass, sand, and dirt can really affect your game by decreasing accuracy and flight. While some courses have stationary cleaners every several holes, they’re typically kind of gross and certainly inconvenient. The cleaner can easily be attached to your golf bag. The canister is designed with three heavy duty brushes that quickly and efficiently clean your balls. This is an easy, inexpensive, must have for every golfer. You can also grab this inexpensive tool for cleaning clubs.

Price: $25

22. Procella Windproof & Waterproof Golf Umbrella

Every golfer needs a proper golf umbrella for rainy days on the course. Standard umbrellas don’t provide enough coverage and often flip inside out when they catch too much wind. A large umbrella will also shade you from harsh sun, providing protection in all weather. This 62″ umbrella comes in a variety of awesome colors and features a double vented wind canopy that can handle winds up to 45 mph.

Price: $33.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

23. GolfBuddy Voice 2 Golf GPS/Rangefinder

This awesome gadget is something every golfer will want out on the course. Unlike most range fingers, this one isn’t big and bulky, easily clipping onto your hat or fastened around your wrist like a watch with this comfortable and inexpensive wristband. It has a GPS system that speaks out loud, measuring the distances to the front, center, and back of the green as well as measuring the distance of your swings. The 14-hour battery life will get you two full rounds of golf per charge.

Price: $105.49 (19 percent off MSRP)

24. Laser Pointer Putter Training Tool

Buy this awesome tool for someone to practice their putting and better their short game. The bright laser helps you to focus and keep your eyes on the ball. Eventually it will lead to landing the ball in the hole with less swings than ever before. If this gift isn’t for you, check out these alternative putting training aids.

Price: $9.99

25. JEF World of Golf Trunk Locker

With all the gear needed for golf, it’s easy for it to become cluttered and disorganized. This structured locker can be set in your garage, basement, or even in your closet, keeping everything neatly organized. The locker features several separate compartments for dedicated storage for shoes, balls, tees, and gloves. It’s made with mesh panel, allowing for airflow for quick drying and prevents your gear from getting stinky.

Price: $23.14 (34 percent off MSRP)

