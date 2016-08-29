Top 100 Best Groomsmen Gifts: The Ultimate List

If you’ve asked someone special to be a groomsman, it’s likely that they’ve played an important role in your life and will undoubtedly support you on your wedding day. It’s customary to thank each groomsman for their participation in your friendship and in all of the wedding related festivities with a small gift. Plus, this gentleman probably threw in a few good words with your soon to be wife, so you should thank him for that, too.
The gift can vary in price, but we typically recommend something between $50 and $150 for each groomsman, depending on your budget and the size of your bridal party. You can choose a single gift, but it’s also popular to assemble a box of groomsmen gifts (several less expensive items that fit together). Typically groomsmen gifts are given the night before the wedding at the rehearsal dinner or first thing the morning of the wedding. Some grooms also choose to give their groomsmen two gifts, one when they ask them to participate in the wedding party, and a second gift closer to the wedding.
You can take a few different routes when it comes to selecting a groomsman gift. Accessories for the big day are a popular choice, as they’re one less thing your groomsmen will have to think about when they wake up on the big day, and one less thing you’ll have to worry about them remembering. You can also take the route of gifting something that ties into their personal hobbies, an activity you two participate in together, or you may choose to gift a funny novelty item that speaks to your sense of humor. Lastly, we love the idea of choosing a practical gift – something he might not think to purchase for himself but that he will have a use for in his day to day life.
We’ve put together a list of 100 of the very best groomsmen gifts out there. In no particular order, here are our picks. If you want to keep browsing, you can click here to see more suggested groomsmen gifts.
Custom Engraved Flask Gift Set
This personalized flask set is a great gift for any groomsman who is into spirits. The matte black finish is a clean, modern, and sophisticated take on the standard silver metal flask. We especially like that this one comes with four matching shot glasses in a great gift box. You can choose from over 15 various fonts to make sure the style of engraving is exactly your style. Wrap this gift up with a bow, and for a special touch, throw in a bottle of their favorite liquor.
State Specific Beer Cap Maps
This gift is another personalized item that your groomsmen can enjoy for years to come. They’ll think of you and your wedding every time they pop another bottle cap into their state map. Great decor for any man cave or bachelor pad, this beer cap map comes with pre-drilled holes for mounting, holds all types of beer caps, and comes with mounting nails to easily hang on the wall. We recommend grabbing a mix and match six-pack of your groomsman’s favorite brews to get him started on filling in his map.
Personalized Rustic Whiskey Barrel Top
This item is one of our favorites on the list and it’s certainly one of the most unique. Not only can you customize this decorative plaque with your groomsman’s name, but you can also choose his favorite liquor brand with a unique message. This gift is oak aged, distressed, and measures 11, 16, or 20 inches, depending on your selection.
Multi-Purpose Tool Knife
Every man needs a pocket knife. This particular one includes nine various tools: two screwdrivers, a corkscrew, a saw blade, a bottle opener, a file, and two knife blades. The monogram and glossy wood finish make this a great practical, yet stylish option for any groomsman. If you like the idea of gifting a pocket knife but this one doesn’t meet your needs, you can browse a number of additional pocket knives here. Another option is a classic Swiss Army knife. Although it can’t be engraved, it would be a great add-on to any other groomsman gift on this list.
Bamboo Wooden Watch With Brown Leather Strap
We think this wooden watch is a great find for any of your more fashion forward friends. It has a simple and minimalist design and an authentic leather strap. This company stands behind the high quality materials of their watches and includes a two year warranty. The price point on this watch is relatively low compared to most watches, but with so many high ratings, there’s no question this watch is a steal. You can browse some other CUCOL watches here, all with similar pricing and aesthetics. We like the idea of purchasing a different design for each groomsman in your wedding party to personalize your gift.
18K White Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Cufflinks
If your groomsmen will be wearing tuxedos on your wedding day, personalized cufflinks will come in handy. While most tuxedo rental companies include a standard pair of cufflinks, gifting your groomsmen a personalized accessory is a wonderful way to say thank you. They can keep these on hand for the next time they’re in need of formalwear. While the above option is simple and clean, you can take the cufflinks gift in a number of different directions. Purchase colored cufflinks that match the color scheme of the day such as these, or throw some humor into the mix with these superhero cufflinks.
BADLAB Personal Care Gift Travel Set
Men love beauty products just as much as women, but they often don’t take the opportunity to purchase high end bath and body products for themselves. For this reason, we’ve included several self care items on this list that we know your guys will appreciate. The packaging and branding on this gift set is masculine enough that your groomsmen won’t be embarrassed to keep these products on their bathroom shelves. Included in this gift set you’ll find: shower gel, facial cleanser, and shampoo all packaged in an awesome traveling bag.
Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit
While men typically don’t have a plethora of beauty products to keep organized, they do need a stylish option to store the basics (toothpaste, hairbrush, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, cologne, moisturizer, face wash) and an option for when they travel – other than a ziplock bag. Herschel is known for using high quality materials and this one is made with easy to clean fabric, which is necessary. While the black option is the safest bet, the red and navy works well for any groomsman who prefers a bit more color. You can check out a number of top-rated toiletry bags for men here. If canvas isn’t your style, a leather toiletry bag is another good fabric option.
Granite Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Any whisky lover needs a set of whiskey stones. They keep a neat pour of whisky nice and cold, without diluting your groomsman’s favorite beverage. The entire wood box can be kept neatly in the freezer between uses, making for easy clean up and storage. While this set of whisky stones is granite, the same cold beverage can be accomplished with stainless steel whiskey stones, or natural soapstone. Another great option is one of these slow melting ice molds.
Personalized Golf Ball Marker & Divot Tool
If your groomsmen spends a lot of time on the golf course, then they will appreciate this personalized divot tool. When ordering this gift, you can choose between two wood finishes and add either a monogram or full name engraving at no additional charge. The engraved portion of the divot tool slides out and easily doubles as a golf ball marker. If you prefer black metal over the wood finish, you can purchase that option here.
Personalized Leather Business Card Holder
Business cards can take up quite a bit of space in a guys wallet. Along with credit cards and cash, there’s a lack of room and no guy wants to carry around a bulky wallet. This solution allows your groomsmen to carry the majority of their business cards separately – great for bringing to networking events and meetings where they know they’ll be hanging out a few. The monogram design and leather finish keeps these sophisticated and masculine looking. You can order these in a plethora of designs and fonts for a truly personalized look.
Personalized Monogrammed Poker Chips
While this is one of the more expensive gifts on our list, it’s worth the pricetag. These luxury poker chips will make your buddy feel like he’s at the casino next time he hosts poker night. For a poker themed gift, throw in a poker piggy bank where your groomsmen can save up for their next big game.
Personalized Engraved Flask
This glass flask is another gift option for any groomsmen who love their spirits. The flask is deep carved using the sand carving technique, which entails carving away a background from the glass. This technique leaves the monogram or personalization untouched and raised from the flask surface and creates an awesome three dimensional piece of art. Fill this flask with your groomsman’s spirit of choice before gifting it to him. It’s a gift he will be sure to keep on his bar forever.
Burt’s Bees Men’s Gift Set
The Burt’s Bees gift set is a good pick for any guy who is into natural products. Made from natural oils like coconut and sunflower oil, your groomsmen won’t have to worry about putting harsh chemicals onto their skin. The hand salve is likely the most underrated part of this gift set. It works well to keep hands moisturized and nourished, especially in harsher winter months.
Colorful Fun Patterned Mens Dress Socks
Men can never have too many dress socks. If you’re thinking about putting together a small package of wedding day accessories, you should consider adding a fun pair of coordinating socks for your groomsmen. Stick to a color palette that matches your wedding colors or choose a pair with a funny motif. These mustache socks are an awesome pick, as are these more classicly patterned argyle socks.
Jack Spade Leather Credit Card Holder
Every man needs a well designed accessory for their credit cards and cash. Wallets tend to have too many sleeves and compartments, resulting in a bulky wallet with unnecessary contents. This two sided card holder is great for holding a few credit cards and a few bills of cash for a quick trip to the store or a night out. You can choose the navy and brown color option pictured above, or black and brown option for a simpler style. If the Jack Spade option is too expensive for your budget or this style isn’t quite right, you can browse credit card holders at a number of price points and varying styles here.
Three Piece Suspenders, Bow Tie & Hanky Set
You’re likely going to be asking your groomsmen to purchase quite a bit of clothing to look the part on the day of your wedding. Whether they’ll be renting a tuxedo or buying a suit, the big pieces of the outfit are only the beginning. They’ll need matching shoes, ties or bow ties, and socks as well. To help with the coordination of it all, we think gifting part of the outfit is a great way to help your groomsmen out. You can find formal accessory sets like this one that have everything they’ll need. Browse a number of color and style options here and find the set that best matches your day.
Engraved 24 Karat Gold Plated Pen and Pencil Set
Fancy pens make paying bills, writing to-do lists, and doing work a lot more fun. A monogrammed gold plated pen is also a must for those big life moments where your John Hancock is required. Free engraving for each groomsman is included and each pen and pencil set is packaged and shipped in a beautiful black case for a lovely presentation.
Men’s Beard Grooming Kit
Any groomsman with a beard can benefit from this great set which will keep their facial hair well groomed and in great shape. This one has all the essentials – a pair of clippers for trimming stray hairs, a handmade wooden comb for getting through any knots and tangles, and two beard oils to prevent any itchiness. The oils also smell fabulous which is an added bonus. Everything is packaged in a wooden cigar box, making this gift an even greater value. If you’d like to explore some other beard grooming sets, or if you want to grab a single item to create your own set, you can browse a number of beard-centric and giftable products here.
Bormioli Rocco Whiskey Gift Set
Groomsmen gifts can add up, especially if you have a big group of men standing with you on your wedding day. This gift looks expensive, but it’s quite affordable so your guys will feel appreciated and you can save a few bucks. Imported from Italy, this set of rocks glasses with a matching decanter has a few things going for it. The glasses are beautifully designed so they can be left out on a bar as a decor item. They’re also dishwasher safe so your groomsmen won’t have to worry about hand washing after each use. The plastic stopper is also functional – it keeps any air out, and the whisky inside fresh. Stock up on this item for your groomsmen and maybe grab one for yourself, too. For an interesting twist on this classic gift, check out this globe shaped decanter – a great option for any world traveler.
Men’s Travel Tie Case
A great gift for guys on the go, a tie travel case is a must have. Traveling with formalwear can be tricky and this gift will help your groomsmen successfully transport their ties to their next big event. You can make this a more thoughtful gift by purchasing a tie for each one of your groomsmen and including it in the case before you wrap it up. You can shop some great tie options here. This case includes a zippered pouch for cufflinks and tie clips so they won’t get lost during travel. It’s also cushioned with lining and equipt with an elastic strap to keep ties in place and prevent wrinkling.
Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller
Warm beer is a real problem no guy wants to have. Once that beer is off ice, it’s like a ticking time bomb and you only have a few minutes before it’s room temperature and undrinkable. This groomsmen gift will solve this problem during your buddy’s next tailgating experience or backyard barbecue – once and for all. Just pop these in the freezer and then into your bottle next time you want to enjoy a nice cold brew. The cold metal sticks will keep every sip just as cold as the first. Gift this amazing invention with a six pack of your friend’s favorite beer.
Berchirly Canvas Duffle Bag
A man reaches a certain age when he realizes that he can no longer stuff three t-shirts, a few undergarments, and one pair of pants into a backpack and call it packing. While a formal suitcase is great for longer vacations, a duffle bag is a great middle of the road item for shorter weekend trips where only a few items are needed. This canvas duffle comes in four distinct colors so you can choose your favorite or mix and match for each groomsman. There are a number of interior pockets to stay organized as well as two options for carrying – a longer over the shoulder strap or two shorter handles. While leather tends to be more expensive, it is a more luxurious fabric. If you’d like to go that route, you can check out a number of leather duffle bags here.
Cards Against Humanity
It’s no wonder this is the top selling game on the market for adults right now. If your buddies enjoy a little inappropriate humor and a good game night, then this is the groomsmen gift for them. Grab the six expansion sets as well and give each groomsmen a different set. You’ll have the opportunity for new, unique, and crude card combinations every time you play. It’s a selfish gift, really.
Premium Bluetooth Certified Monopod Selfie Stick
If you want your groomsmen to capture all of the fun filled moments of your wedding day, a selfie stick is the answer. While it’s silly in theory, it works. More selfies, with more people in them, equals more fun to look back on. This selfie stick has bluetooth capabilities so you can keep snapping away without having to re-set the self timer. We recommend packaging this gift with a selfie microphone set to create some real gems on the night of your wedding.
The Original Bottle Koozie
We first saw this genius invention on a golf course earlier this year and we’re sad we didn’t think of it ourselves. Not only does it conceal your treasured cold beer, but it keeps it cold for hours on end. Your groomsmen can take this bottle to the beach, park, or to any outdoor venue where glass is not advised and there’s no fridge nearby. Remind your groomsmen to hand wash this bottle for safety and longevity and dry completely between uses to avoid any molding.
The Manual to Manhood
We love the idea of including a book with your groomsmen gift. What better book than one that teaches him the lay of the land. This book includes a how-to for necessary skills such as how to wear cologne correctly, grill a steak, tie a tie, manage money, plan a date, write a résumé, ask for a reference, clean a bathroom, throw darts, change a tire, properly fold a shirt, find a stud in a wall, and more. Now that you’re married, your groomsmen will appreciate that you’re passing the torch of your manly wisdom (or at least that you’ve found a book that has all of the crucial information written down).
Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit
This is a great starter set for anyone interested in small batch craft beer and who is potentially interested in brewing at home. It has everything your groomsmen will need to get started including the racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper and packet of sanitizer. It makes 1 gallon of beer which equates to about nine standard 12 ounce bottles. This craft kit comes in a variety of flavors so there’s something for each groomsman, regardless of his taste in beer. If the Chestnut Brown Ale doesn’t sound appealing you can also purchase Chocolate Maple Porter for stout lovers, Jalapeno Saison, Bruxelles Blonde, Afternoon Wheat or a Summer Wheat variation of this kit. If any of your groomsmen aren’t into beer, you can grab a gin making kit or a wine making kit instead.
The Dapper Chap Buff & Shine Gift Set
Nice shoes are an investment and a small shoe kit will extend the lifespan of any dress shoe considerably. This kit is small in size and the contents are simple, but it gets the job done. You can be sure your groomsmen’s footwear will be in tip top shape on your wedding day. When the festivities are over, they can keep this shoe kit in their office or in their suitcase for whenever they need a little polish or shine. If your groomsmen are especially into footwear or if they’ve purchased special dress shoes for your wedding, you can also gift them this shoe tree from Allen Edmonds, which will help nice dress shoes keep their shape between wears.
Stock Your Home Dresser Top Organizer
This gift is another practical option for your groomsmen. They can use this leather compartmentalized box to keep all of their important personal belongings (keys, loose change, tie clips, watches, sunglasses, etc). When you gift this organizer, fill a few compartments with your groomsmen’s favorite items (their favorite candy, a funny bottle opener, or a gift card to their favorite restaurant). We also like this media storage unit or this remote control caddy from the same home organization company.
Wood Noise Isolating Headphones
Inexpensive, attractive headphones that actually work are hard to come by. This pair is available in a number of different color options both on the wood finish and the cord color so you can purchase a different set for each one of your groomsmen. They also come with three varying sizes of rubber tips, so your groomsmen can find the fit that is most comfortable. Your groomsmen will have the ability to answer or end calls, activate voice control, and skip tracks with a smart built-in microphone. For ease of gifting, the earbuds come packaged in a small attractive linen carry case.
Ray-Ban Folding Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
If you’re looking to splurge on your groomsmen and purchase a high end item, we can’t imagine a groomsmen out there who wouldn’t be happy to receive a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses. These classic style wayfarers can be dressed up or down and will take your groomsmen’s sense of swag to the next level. For easy storage (and as an awesome conversation starter) this pair folds at five different points into a compact square the size of one lens. If these aren’t a pair your buddy would wear but you would like to gift him sunglasses, you can see some other options from top designers here.
Cocktails Mixologist Set
Every guy should be able to construct a well made cocktail, but it’s easier said than done. There are a lot of tools and techniques, and the first step is having the right gear. Gift your groomsman this mixologist set and soon he’ll be the best bartender on the block. While there are a few recipes to get him started etched on the glass mixing cup, we recommend also including a cocktail recipe book like this one. Before you know it, your groomsmen will have an entire repertoire of cocktails they can whip up for you.
Personalized Professional Stationery Set
Emails and text messages can be the go to for most informal communication, but every once in a while a handwritten note is required. For these situations, your groomsmen will need some professional stationary and this is where you come in. The smallest set includes 12 flat notecards printed on smooth, white, heavyweight cardstock. It also includes pointed flap envelopes in your color choice of white, natural kraft, or beige. The best part of this gift is the custom monogram, in the color of your choice. Your groomsmen will love this special gift so much that you might even get a handwritten thank you note in the mail.
Wood Bluetooth Portable Speaker
This small, simple, modern wood box does it all. The bluetooth speaker is compatible with Android, IOS and Windows systems, so you can easily use it with your phone, laptop, tablet, computer regardless of the brand you own. The sound is astonishingly high-quality for such a small machine and it plays up to 10 hours on battery alone. What’s best is the minimalist design that will compliment any office, nightstand, or side table. For any guy who’s into electronics, this makes a great gift.
The Carry on Cocktail Kit The Old Fashioned
Make sure your friends are prepared to make their drink of choice wherever they go with this cocktail kit. It’s small but mighty and packs all of the essentials for that perfect Old Fashioned: bitters, sugar cubes, and a muddling spoon. Grab a mini bottle of your groomsmen’s favorite whiskey so they can get their happy hour started right away. If your groomsmen have an alternative favorite, check out these other options from Carry on Cocktail Kit.
Paddywax Oscar Wilde Glass Candle (Cedarwood, Thyme & Basil Scent)
There’s nothing girly about this candle. The muted design is masculine and the Oscar Wilde quote on display makes it very sophisticated. It will set the mood for a calm and relaxing evening at home. The fragrance lacks an overwhelming floral and sweet scent that many candles tend to have. You can purchase this as a single candle or as a set of four. It’s also available in a cedar and wild fern scent (Ralph Waldo Emerson), or a cardamom, absinthe and sandalwood scent (Edgar Allan Poe).
Ralph Lauren Polo Variety Mini Gift Set
Cologne is a tricky item to pack. Breakage on large bottles can be costly, and it seems like overkill when all that’s really needed is a small spray. This travel set makes a great groomsmen gift and if he falls in love with one of the scents, he can purchase that for his everyday use. The bright bold colors and clean miniature boxes make for a great presentation. If you’re putting together a collection of gifts for your groomsmen with some of the other items on this list, you can break apart the set and gift each groomsmen one of the various scents. If you’d like to consider other mini cologne bottle sets, Versace, Bvlgari, and Giorgio Armani all have similar options available.
Personalized Men’s Paracord Bracelet
If you’re looking to gift a casual piece of jewelry that your sportier friends can don, this one is an awesome option. The bracelet is made with paracord and detailed with a simple bronze plated anchor, which doubles as a clasp. The bracelet can be ordered to size, so if some of your groomsmen have larger wrists you can order accordingly. If this color or design ins’t your style, check out some great alternative options from this same designer.
Unbreakable Golf Tees
If you’ve ever played a round of golf, you probably think these tees sound a bit too good to be true. It’s frustrating to constantly have to replace your tees, and as we all know, the worse you start to play, the harder you start to hit that driver, resulting in a loss of even more wood tees. These tees are actually indestructible (just try). If your groomsmen can remember to grab them from the tee box at every hole, these tees will last for years. If you want to create a golf themed groomsmen gift, we recommend pairing this gift with the mug and divot maker we featured earlier in this post, or the golf towel we’ll feature toward the end of this list.
Chocolate & Bacon Candy Bar
If your groomsmen like chocolate or bacon, or if your groomsmen like chocolate AND bacon, then this is the treat for them. This sweet, salty, and smoky combination of flavors will make the perfect midnight snack for after your wedding. If you really want to blow minds with the same flavor combo, order a pack of bacon chocolate covered twinkies, or bacon chocolate covered Oreos. We’re sure you’ll be the coolest groom around.
Personalized Leather Coaster Set
These coasters are a necessary addition to any home or bachelor pad. They’re super sophisticated looking, made from beautiful thick natural leather that’s hand dyed. Each coaster measures 3.5 x 3.5 inches and you can choose from several various leather colors. If the bee image isn’t your style, it can easily be left off for a more simple and clean look.
Killer Bees Playing Cards Deck
Make any game night a bit more special with these cool black playing cards. They are a step up from the standard white set of Bicycle cards and if your groomsmen are into design, they will appreciate the thought behind these. If you like the sleek and modern look of black playing cards, you can check out some top rated options here.
Leather Cigar Case With Monogram
Weddings are a time for some serious celebration, and there’s no manlier way to celebrate than enjoying a cigar with your best friends. You can buy some of your favorite cigars and gift each of your groomsmen one of these cases stocked and ready to go. The initials are designed in a circle format with block lettering and each case can hold up to three cigars. To complete this gift, purchase a cigar cutter and pack it in the holder.
Engraved BBQ Set in Bamboo Case
If your groomsman is a grill master and enjoys searing a good sirloin, then this engraved set of tools is a good gift choice for him. The personalization on the wood carrying case is included for up to two lines with 20 characters per line. We recommend throwing in a bottle of your groomsman’s favorite barbecue sauce or browsing some online favorites here.
Personalized Unisex Black Garment Suit Bags
Another essential for travel and packing, this beautiful sleek garment pack can be personalized for each groomsmen. It will be his go to piece of luggage when traveling with a suit or dress clothing. The four zippered inside pockets are great to organize all of his accessories for easy access and the hook on top makes it easy to hang. There’s also a large zippered pocket on the outside of the garment bag, for anything your groomsmen might need without having to unzip the bag completely. Our favorite part about this bag is that it’s nice and light so the luggage won’t add weight unnecessarily.
Textured Tie Clip Bar Set
While there a practical purpose behind wearing a tie clip, we think the biggest reason for wearing one is to show a level of sophistication and appear fashionable. You can help your guys take their formalwear to the next level with a set of three simple tie clips. The subtle textured finish and choice of silver, gold, and black, will ensure your groomsmen have a clip to choose from for every occasion. The tie slip should be worn between the third and fourth buttons on a dress shirt for correct placement. If this set of tie clips isn’t your style, we also like this set of mixed metal skinny tie clips and this set of six tie clips which also includes a red and blue option. All of the sets mentioned here come packaged in an easy to present gift box.
The Art of Shaving Mid-Size Kit
This shaving kit has all of the shaving essentials your groomsmen might need. It also meets TSA approved travel guidelines so he can use this kit at home or on the go. It’s no surprise that although this set is a bit more expensive than anything you’ll purchase at the drugstore, it has amazing ratings all around. A little goes a long way with this shaving cream and the after shave balm will leave your guys feeling their best. While the unscented version pictured above is perhaps the safest bet, the lavender, sandalwood and lemon versions of this kit are all highly recommended as well.
Fluf Organic Cotton Lunch Bag
Reusable bags are a must have in every household, and for good reason. If your groomsmen is a guy who packs a brown bag lunch, cares about natural products, and wants to save a few bucks by being green, then we recommend this gift for him. This bag is made from 100 percent certified organic cotton with tested, food-safe lining. Your guys can also throw this in the washing machine if anything leaks or spills inside without having to worry about shrinkage. Fluf makes an entire line of reusable lunch bags so check out some of their other options in case one of those better suits his style.
Agate Geode Bookends
We love these gorgeous bookends for any bookworm who could use a little organization on his shelves. Each and every set is unique and they serve as both a functional and decorative piece. The natural color is pictured above but these bookends are also available in red, black, and blue, if your groomsmen would prefer one of these colors more. We recommend gifting each groomsmen a new book or two to make this gift even more thoughtful and personal. You can check out the New York Times Best Sellers List for some inspiration here.
Diamond Lasercut Wood Journal
A journal is a safe gift for anyone, but especially if your groomsmen is a writer, poet, or thinker who needs a place to jot down his thoughts. This journal is sure to inspire. It’s stocked with 80 blank sheets of paper and a laser cut cover on certified, sustainable wood. Gift wrap is available so you can choose to have it delivered wrapped and ready to gift. We could not pick a favorite journal design from Cardtorial as they’re all equally mesmerizing. We recommend choosing a different design for each groomsmen that best represents his personality. Check them all out here.
Carnivore Club Gift Box
If the chocolate bacon items mentioned earlier in this post weren’t enough for your meat obsessed buddies, we’ve got you covered with a box of treats. They'll love snacking on these high protein, tasty treats.
Personalized Steel Man Cave Sign
A man cave is a safe haven where your groomsman can watch sports without having to fight for the remote, play video games for hours on end while cursing at the screen, and choose to eat cold pizza for breakfast and a bag of chips for dinner. Throw pillows do not have to be fluffed and vacuuming can occur rarely, if ever – no questions asked. Help your groomsmen mark their territory with a custom man cave sign, made of steel and measuring 21 inches wide by 8 inches tall. The sign can be left unpainted or coated with a finish in a number of colors. It also comes with screws so it can be immediately mounted on the wall. We have a feeling that hanging this sign will quickly move to the top of his to-do list.
The Chieftain Safety Razor
Tell your groomsmen to put down the Gilette. While the trusty drugstore razors are inexpensive and get the job done, the Vikings Blade is a superior choice for a number of reasons, and with a beautiful case it makes a great gift for your guys. With the technology and materials behind this razor, you can skip the typical razor burn and irritation and find yourself with a fresh, clean, smooth shave. If you’re feeling generous, you can combine this razor with the Art of Shaving Kit featured earlier in our gift guide.
Mustache Cocktail Stirrer Gift Set
These mustache stirrers will add flare and fun to your groomsman’s bar setup. We like this gift for any groomsman who likes to whip up a cocktail at home, or someone who entertains often. If you’d like to roll with the mustache theme, these mustache bottle toppers are great for a giggle. This mustache wine stopper and bottle opener set would be a perfect add on for your groomsmen gift as well.
Hangry Kit Sweet & Salty Snack Sampler
There’s nothing worse than being hangry. It’s a real problem and a place of utter despair and discomfort. To avoid any of your groomsmen finding themselves in this state, gift each of them a Hangry Kit to keep on hand for emergency use. It’s packed with all of the good carb and sugar loaded snacks, that are essential for fighting off hunger in a crunch. With chips, crackers, candy and granola bars, there’s something for every craving. We like this mix of sugary and salty, but if your guys are cheese lovers, grab this Cheesy Snack Sampler box instead. For anyone who loves the thrill (and tongue ache) of downing sour sugary candies, grab this Super Sour Hangry Kit. You can browse additional Hangry Kit options here.
Crosley Portable Turntable
If you want to wow your groomsmen with something that’s out of the box and not your typical groomsmen gift, this is a great option. As far as turntables go, this one is reasonably priced, compact, and has a cool vintage look to it. It is capable of playing 3 speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records and is equipped with full range stereo speakers. If you know your groomsman already has a collection of records, you can potentially skip this step, but why not add another to the mix? Browse tons of vinyl records here in a range of musical categories to find something they’ll enjoy playing. This comes in three color choices, so pick your favorite.
Accoutrements Emergency Underpants
While the more serious and practical items are a solid choice, we think a gag gift should absolutely be considered as an add on to your groomsmen gift. We’re sure that you and your buddies could think back on a few times these may have come in handy and get in a few laughs. Fingers crossed, these won’t be needed the night of your wedding, but if they are, it’s always good to be prepared.
Personalized Multi-Device Charging Station & Dock
Laptops, and iPhones, and iPads – oh my. Not only does every device need a different charger (thanks, Apple), but they all need to be charged at the same time. Cords are unsightly and take up space on counters, nightstands, and desk tops. The monogram on this classic charging station adds personalization to a great practical gift that your groomsmen will actually use.
Outdoor Camping Hammock
If your groomsmen like to spend time outdoors, either hiking, camping, or at the park, then grab one of these easy to hang and insanely compact hammocks for them to take along. It folds down into a small bag that can be easily thrown into any backpack. This hammock is available in seven various color options. If none of those options meet your needs, you can check out additional portable hammock options here.
GQ All Access Print & Digital Subscription
A subscription to GQ Magazine is a gift that keeps on giving. Your groomsmen will receive their first edition in the mail approximately 2-4 weeks after it’s ordered but can access the digital subscription immediately on their iPad or Kindle device. GQ is a great all around read for men, but if their interests are more focused on fitness, finance, or sports we recommend a subscription to Men’s Health, Forbes, or Sports Illustrated.
50 Caliber BMG Real Bullet Bottle Opener – Set of Six
We love this gift as part of a multi-item groomsmen gift, especially given the low cost. Pair it with one of the drink inspired or fashion forward items on this list. Don’t let the lower price point detract from the fun nature of this item as it’s something that will come in handy for every guy at some point. It’s made from a real once fired US Military machine gun round and is lacquer coated to help prevent tarnishing. It’s packaged and shipped in a black velvet bag, perfect for a gift presentation.
NFL Football Team Logo Backpack
A classic drawstring bag with your groomsman’s favorite NFL team is a great useful gift. At around only $10, you can enhance this personalized gift by filling it with a few additional gift items. We recommend an official NFL football, and a matching tumbler. Just make sure you give each guy the right bag or you might make some enemies.
Six-Pack Bike Cinch
A genius invention for bikers who love beer, this handmade leather bicycle beer carrier will help your bro carry his beer to and fro. Made from rustic full grain leather, this bike cinch will only get better with use and time. If you want to turn this gift into a set, you can also snag this leather bike cup holder for coffee and water on the go – remember no drinking and biking.
Engravable Wall Mounted Beer Bottle Opener
Have your groomsman’s initials displayed on this wall mounted bottle opener. It’s another great addition to a man cave or bachelor pad. You choose from eight various wood finish options for this item. Your groomsmen will no longer have to deal with bottle cap clean up on their counters or floors as the magnetic strip will catch each bottle cap. They’ll also enjoy looking at this beautifully crafted piece on their walls. We like this style variation of a wall mounted bottle opener as well.
Bicycle Pizza Cutter
Another cool gift option for bike lovers, this kitchen tool can cut through even the thickest pizza crusts. The blade is designed with a stainless steel non stick metal, making it easy to use and easy to clean. We recommend gifting this pizza cutter with a gift card to your buddy’s favorite pizza joint, or giving him this pizza-centric cookbook to get the pizza party started.
Rap Lyrics Wine Box
While this gift is great for a more sophisticated group of men who like to drink wine, the overall design keeps it young and lighthearted. Each wine box is handcrafted and engraved to order. The order also includes recycled crinkle kraft paper filler to protect the wine as well as an embossed seal to secure the lid once your wine of choice has been added.
Swag Brewery Beer Soap
Beer in the shower? Beer before 7am? With this soap, both scenarios are completely realistic and acceptable. While your groomsmen may initially laugh at this gift, beer soap is actually rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids, so it’s an excellent treatment for their skin. There are six variations of this soap all made from real craft beer. You can pair your beer soap with this brew candle, which is poured into a recycled beer bottle. There’s no doubt your buds will be hoppy campers.
Personalized Wedding Party Socks
It’s good to know who’s got your back. On your wedding day you’re all on the same team, and just like jerseys, these socks will unite your group of guys. Customize each pair with your wedding date and the name of each of your groomsmen before gifting. If you’d like to give this gift a little earlier, you can use these socks to ask your guys to participate in the big day with this great handmade card.
Breaking Bad Let’s Cook Cutting Board
Your groomsmen can channel their inner Walter White with this manly cutting board. Breaking Bad fans will get a good laugh while chopping and dicing dinner ingredients each night. If your friends are more Game of Thrones fans, this “Dinner is Coming” cutting board is equally hysterical. All joking aside, these cutting boards are made from custom natural bamboo, so with some care they’ll last for years to come.
Portable PVC Framed CornHole Game Set
While cornhole game sets can often run upwards of $200, this lightweight and portable version, is a great option to gift to your groomsmen. It provides endless entertainment at backyard barbecues, tailgates, campsites, or at the beach. If you gift this earlier enough on your wedding day, you might be able to get a few rounds in before you walk down the aisle.
I Flexed And The Sleeves Fell Off Shirt
This tank top is a great gift for your muscle clad, gym rat friends – and an even better (and ironic) gift for your scrawnier pals. If you’re thinking about grabbing some group photos before cleaning up and putting on your tuxes, this tee would be a great outfit choice. The tank is available in a multitude of colors, is machine washable, and promises not to fade with washing. We also love these superhero tanks for a great photo opp as well as for everyday wear.
Minnetonka Men’s Hardsole Pile-Lined Slipper
A well made and classic slipper is a gift that your groomsmen will use daily, especially in the colder months. For the quality of this item, the price is very reasonable. This moccasin is available in the brown suede color, pictured above, as well as a lighter tan and a darker chocolate brown tone, which are all great neutral choices. You can also click here to browse some additional men’s slipper options available right now.
Rustic Moose Pint Glasses
Classic pint glasses are a must have for every man’s bar collection. The detailed moose silhouette has been lightly distressed with an old wood texture, giving the print that warm rustic look and feel. This designer has a number of really interestingly designed pint glasses including this mountain canoe illustration set , this feather illustration set, or this forest compass illustration set. You can browse the full set and pick your favorite here.
Personalized Leather Passport Cover
If you’re hosting a destination wedding, we love a quality passport cover as a gift for your groomsmen. This personalized passport cover is made from genuine leather and comes with a matching luggage tag. It’s stylish, sophisticated, and simple so it should please all tastes. The leather and tag options can be made in a plethora of color choices to make this an even more unique and personalized gift for your guys. If you like the look of this custom leather stamped product, you can add on a leather keychain or a leather flask into the mix.
Necklace Compass With Wood Storage Case
A compass is a timeless gift that will stay with your groomsmen forever. This special piece comes with a wood box for display and safekeeping and is engraved with Thoreau’s famous quote “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” The messaging behind this gift aligns with the importance of your wedding day and the significance of your relationship with each groomsman. It’s sweet and sentimental, and a gift your groomsmen are sure to treasure.
Custom Printed Jigsaw Puzzle
Remember that hilarious photo of your groomsmen you promised you deleted and would never resurface? Now’s the time to dig up some old college photos or childhood photos and put them to good use. You can choose to have the completed image printed on the top of the box, or choose an alternative message so that the final image is a surprise. Either way, your groomsmen will love the challenge of assembling this 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle of your special memories.
Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
This water bottle made it onto our list of groomsmen gifts because everyone needs a decent water bottle and this one happens to be one of our favorite options on the market. Hydration is important. It comes in some really great bright and bold colors, but black is a classic choice. This makes a great gift for your sporty friends who spend a lot of time either outside or at the gym, or for someone who needs a water bottle for their office. Another great option for your groomsmen is a Swell water bottle, which are also available in a variety of colors and finish. If you prefer that brand, you can browse those here.
Craft Brews Beer Flight Pilsner Glass Tasting
Great for guys who love their brew, this tasting set allows your groomsmen to sample their favorites just like they would at a brewery tasting. The set includes four glasses, which are dishwasher safe for easy care, along with the wooden base. Gift each of your groomsmen a beer tasting book like one of these for an awesome comprehensive gift that they will love.
Aspen Bay Capri Blue Diffuser
A diffuser is a lovely alternative to a candle and this scent is up there with our all time favorite smells in the entire world. The bold blue color works well with more masculine decor, and can be used in a bedroom or bathroom for an amazing and calming aroma. The diffuser comes packaged in a great box, ready to gift. If you’re looking for some more oil reed diffusers, Nest is a great brand with a number of options. You can see them all here.
Kindle Fire Tablet
For a very reasonable price, your groomsmen can download just about any book or magazine in existence. Since the downloadable options vary so much, this is a great gift if you have a group of guys with different interests and it might be tricky to purchase something that will work for everyone. You can select to have each Kindle gift wrapped before it ships so there’s less you’ll have to do once it arrives. We can’t imagine a groomsman out there who wouldn’t be happy to receive a gift like this.
Bricktown Jerky Gift Basket
Give your meat loving groomsmen something to snack on. Between standing for that long ceremony and posing for the millions of awkward photos, they’ll need some sustenance before hitting the open bar. This gift set includes original, teriyaki, peppered and hot, so there’s a flavor for all tastebuds.
Bourbon Brown Rustic Cord Keeper
Handmade leather products have a certain craftsman like quality to them that makes them great gifts. This particular set of cord keepers will help your groomsmen keep their earbuds and various chargers from becoming a tangled mess of wires. This product is great for traveling or for keeping cords in a briefcase or work bag. You can also purchase this zippered charger pouch for a larger charger such as a computer charger, or to corral these smaller holders.
Knock Knock Nifty Note
This novelty gift will bring a smile to your groomsman’s face every time he uses it. Everyone needs a little pep talk or a little pat on the back now and then, and this is the perfect way to get that message across. We recommend you (and your fiancee if she’s game) fill out a few pages towards the beginning of this book so your groomsmen will find a few surprise messages as they flip through. Let’s start with “Regarding your recent participation in my wedding, I would just like to say “thank you” and also “you’re the best”. Don’t you agree?
Five Film Collection Will Ferrell
If you and your groomsmen have some go-to flicks you’ve watched (a million times) together, gifting your guys a set of those all time favorites makes a great gift. With this collection, your groomsmen will receive five Will Ferrell classics all in one – a gift that’s sure to deliver five times the laughs. If you’re not a huge Will Ferrell fan, you can also grab this set of 80’s movies, or this set of Jim Carrey favorites.
Tuxedo Boxer Brief Underwear
Let’s face it – you’ve probably told your groomsmen what to wear on your wedding day from head to toe, minus one small item, so why stop now? This silly gift will make for a great photo opp with your guys. Plus, if you’re all dressed in your best on the outside, we think your undergarments should match, bowtie and all. This pair of boxer briefs is made of cotton and spandex with a brushed jacquard elastic waistband, comfortable enough for all day wear.
Personalized Ice Bucket & Low Ball Glass Set
Grab one of these awesome personalized beer buckets set and fill it with your groomsman’s favorite beers. You can also pair this gift with one of the other beer themed items on this list for your beer loving friends. If your groomsmen are big NFL fans, you can swap out these buckets for one with his favorite team logo or one with his favorite beer brand.
Two Tone Leather Block Monogram Flask
While there’s already one flask on this list, we couldn’t help but add a second. It’s a quintessential groomsmen gift for good reason, and the two tone leather design on this option keeps it very classy and sophisticated and makes it a great gift for your guys. The personalization is an awesome touch, that will show how much thought went into it. The flask holds 6 oz. and is constructed from durable food grade stainless steel. The gift box and beautiful packaging make for easy gift giving.
Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Small Batch Tonic Syrup
If your groomsmen love a good Gin and Tonic, this will turn his classic cocktail of choice into a gourmet experience. The recipe is simple – start with gin or vodka, top with soda, and garnish with a twist of lemon or lime. Once you upgrade their tonic to this craft batch, they’ll be unlikely to go back. Jack Rudy also makes a set of three tonic mixers that includes the classic small batch flavor, as well as a lavender flavored tonic, and an extra bitter tonic. You can purchase that gift set here.
Personalized Baseball Bat
Hit your groomsmen gift giving out of the park with this personalized baseball bat. While your groomsmen might not actually play with this bat, it makes a great piece of decor on either a shelf or wall. The bat is handmade from ash wood with a natural finish and measures 18 inches long by 1.75 inches in diameter at the thickest end. Each name customization is included in the price of the bat along with the date of your wedding.
Gourmet Handcrafted Grilling Spices
Anyone can grab a bottle of your run of the mill grilling spice at the grocery store, but these are far superior and a necessary item for a grill master. These are made from clean and natural ingredients, and are full of flavor. Next time you invite yourself over to your groomsman’s house for an impromptu dinner and suggest some burgers on the grill, he’ll know why.
Foldable Wine Bottles to Go
We’re down for any gift that makes drinking on the go stress free (isn’t stress relief one of the reasons to drink in the first place?). These reusable, unbreakable, wine flasks are one of the best travel accessories on the list. Each one holds a full bottle of wine, and can be transported to any place drinking is allowed. These bags also weigh much less than your typical wine bottle, so if you need to pack a few bottles, you’ll save a few pounds of baggage. You can also include these unbreakable silicone wine glasses so your groomsmen aren’t forced to drink straight from the bottle – although we wouldn’t judge.
Personalized Monogram Lighter
Even if your groomsman doesn’t smoke, he can use a lighter. This one can be personalized with his monogram as well as a second line with up to 10 characters. Zippo lighters are lifetime guaranteed and refillable for continuous use. This gift would be a recommended add on with the leather cigar case mentioned earlier in this post or any of the other personalized items on this list. If you’re not a fan of the chrome finish, there’s also a black ice version available here.
Lacoste Signature Croc Logo Belt
This canvas belt will be a go-to choice for your groomsmen and fits into any style wardrobe. If you’re having a more casual rehearsal dinner, consider gifting this belt before then, so your groomsmen can take advantage of their new accessory. If you’d like to stray from the solid black but also want to keep the choice neutral, there’s a beautiful navy blue tone and a dull forest green that would also work well with most clothing choices. If you want to pair this belt with another item, you can browse additional Lacoste accessories here. We recommend a baseball hat or a beanie.
The ‘Fly Guy’ Travel-Size Toiletry Kit
If your groomsmen are traveling to be part of your wedding day, this set of natural toiletries will top anything he’ll find in his hotel room. Plus, the name kind of says it all. This travel kit has everything he’ll need: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shave cream, hair gel, moisturizer and even toilet odor eliminator (you know, in case he’s brought a date). Each product is made free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and phosphates so he can feel good about the products he’s using.
19th Hole Golf Towel
A good golf towel is essential to a good golf game. Your groomsmen will appreciate having this monogrammed towel to keep his hands dry and his clubs clean during his next round. With this personalized gift being so reasonably priced and to tie it back to the wedding day theme, you should also throw in a set of these tuxedo groomsmen golf balls.
Digital Display Analog Sport Watch
While we have a wood fashion watch higher on this list, this sport watch is a great gift for any groomsman who’s more likely to wear a watch to the gym or to play a sport than to the office or out to dinner. For swimmers, this watch is suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling. This watch is available in several masculine color choices as well as with a simple black band. With both watches on this list being such a great value, you can consider purchasing both – one for work and one for play.
Amazon Echo 2nd Generation
This is one of the more expensive item on our list, but one that your groomsmen will be so excited to receive. We’ve bought this item for many men in our own lives, always with great results. This bluetooth device is capable of so much. It plays music from Prime Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more. It answers questions, reads audiobooks and the news, reports traffic and weather, gives info on local businesses, provides sports scores and schedules. It also controls lights, switches, and thermostats with compatible WeMo, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, Insteon, Nest, and ecobee smart home devices. Basically, your groomsmen will never have to leave their couches again.
‘Cheese & Beer’
Wine and cheese is the typical combination that comes to mind, but the wheel is being reinvented and a number of top chefs, restaurateurs, and breweries are experimenting and perfecting beer and cheese combinations. This book can commence your groomsman’s beer and cheese journey by sampling twelve different styles of craft beers and matching cheeses. Take a peek inside and grab one of the combinations to get your groomsman’s tasting started.
Funny Guy Mugs ’80s Style Fanny Packs
What is a wedding, if not the best freakin’ party your groomsmen will ever attend? Get the party started by purchasing one of these neon fanny packs for each of your groomsmen and filling it with must have items for the weekend ahead. Mini liquor bottles, mini water bottles (you know, for balance), and any accessories he might need for the big day are a great place to start.
