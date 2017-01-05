Thunder-Rockets Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Two of the NBA’s best players will be in action Thursday at 8:00 p.m. on TNT, as Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder face James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Looking for a live stream of the game? There are a handful of options available, including a free trial from Sling TV.

Here’s a roundup of the options:

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In

On the Web:

If you’re in the United States and don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Orange package, which includes TNT, costs $20 a month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch the game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, select Sling’s Orange package, which costs $20 per month. You’ll also have the option of selecting Sling’s Blue, and/or selecting “add-ons,” all of which come with a monthly fee but are included in the free trial. The Orange package is the only one that includes TNT. Fortunately, it’s the default package on the Sling TV website.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to TNT to watch the game.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the game on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

If You Have a Cable or Satellite Log-in That Includes TNT

On the Web:

If you have access to a cable subscription log-in and password — either yours or that of someone you know — you can watch the game online for free via Watch TNT. If you’re having trouble logging in or have questions about the service, try the site’s help page.

With an App:



Mobile users with access to a cable subscription can watch the game by downloading the Watch TNT app. It’s available in the App Store, the Google Play Store and the Windows Store.