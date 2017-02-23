Can-Am Duels Live Stream: How to Watch Both Races Online

Looking to watch a live stream of the two Can-Am Duel races at Daytona on Thursday night? There are a couple different ways to watch, whether or not you have cable.

The first Duel will start at 7 p.m. ET, with the second one following it, and they’ll both be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you can’t get to a TV, here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the action on your computer or on other streaming devices:

How to Watch 2017 Can-Am Duels Live Stream

If You Don’t Have Cable: Sling TV

Sling TV is an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling website

2) Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”

3) Create an account

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. Make sure to include “Sling Blue,” which includes both Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2

5) Enter your payment information. Sling Blue costs $25 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

If you Do Have Cable: Fox Sports Go

If you do have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the races online via Fox Sports GO. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream.

How to Watch 2017 Can-Am Duels on Mobile & Other Devices

Sling TV Users

If you have a Sling TV subscription (read above to learn how to start a free trial), you can watch the races on the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

Roku

Xbox One

You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the Sling TV app.

Fox Sports Go Users

Users with a cable log-in can watch the races on the Fox Sports Go app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store (or via AirPlay from iPads, iPhones or Macs to your Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

Microsoft App Store

As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.