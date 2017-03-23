Michigan vs. Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Sweet 16 Online

The University of Michigan men’s basketball team hasn’t been stopped yet this season. The Wolverines, a No. 7 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament haven’t lost a game since their highly-publicized plane crash, and No. 3 seed Oregon will look to be the first to do so when the team’s meet in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament on March 23.

The game is the very first of the Sweet 16 round and will be televised on CBS with a tip-off time of 7:09 p.m. EST. There are a number of ways to watch a live stream of the game, too. For more information on how to stream it for free, check out the list of options below.

Michigan vs. Oregon Live Stream

Desktop

The easiest way to watch the game on your desktop computer is March Madness Live via NCAA.com. With this game being on CBS, you are free to watch the live stream unrestricted even if you don’t sign in to a cable or satellite provider.

Mobile & Other Streaming Devices

If you want to watch the game on your phone, you can do so via the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Windows App Store

However, games on CBS are not available to be streamed on set top boxes like Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, but if you want to watch the game on one of those such devices, you can do so via CBS All Access, a streaming service that allows you to watch a live stream of CBS for a monthly fee. It costs $5.99 per month, but you can watch tonight’s game via the service’s free 7-day trial. You’ll have to enter your credit card information to sign up, but you won’t be charged if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

Once you’re signed up, you can watch on your computer, or you can watch via mobile and streaming devices via the CBS app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Windows App Store

You can also watch via Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and PlayStation 4