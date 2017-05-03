Kentucky Derby Picks 2017: 5 Horses to Watch

The Kentucky Derby 2017 is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The “fastest two minutes in sports” will begin at 6:34 p.m. and will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. There are currently 24 horses on the official Derby leaderboard, but only 20 horses will participate in the Run for the Roses.

“Each year 20 horses have the once in a lifetime chance to run in the Kentucky Derby. To earn a spot in the starting gate, they must travel along the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of designated races at tracks across the country and around the world. Points are awarded to the top four finishers in each race. The 20 horses with the most points will earn a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May.”

The top five horses on the leaderboard are Girvin, Classic Empire, Gormley, Irap, and Irish War Cry. As long as these horses don’t get injured or fall ill before Saturday’s race, they will be competing for the $2 million prize. Although some would argue that these horses are the cream of the crop, every horse on the leaderboard has a shot at victory.

Here are 5 horses to watch:

1. Girvin

This may be the obvious choice here, given his No. 1 spot on the leaderboard with 150 points, but there’s more to it than just numbers.

Girvin’s trainer, Joe Sharp, started training on his own in 2014. While he may seem new to the game, he has been working with horses for much of his life.

The colt won the Risen Star Stakes on a dirt track on February 25, 2017, and the Louisiana Derby on a dirt track on April 1, 2017.

“His style of racing gives some confidence in his stamina. He settled just off the speed and showed a very good turn of foot to win the 1-1/16 mile Risen Star Stakes and the 1-1/8 mile Louisiana Derby, showing no sign of tiring towards the end. In addition, he showed in his first two races that he has plenty of courage.”

Bets for Girvin are considered safe given his position on the leaderboard, however, he isn’t a favorite to win. Morning line odds released on May 3 have Girvin at 15-1.

Girvin will be mounted by jockey Mike E. Smith, who last won the Derby in 2005. His post position is 7.

2. Gunnevera

The 8th horse on the leaderboard is Peacock Stables-owned Gunnevera. This year, the colt won the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 4 at Gulfstream Park while coming in second at the Holy Bull Stakes on February 4, and third at the Florida Derby on April 1.

“Gunnevera usually settles well off the pace before unleashing a strong staying finish. It’s the sort of style that suggests he has a great chance of staying the 1-1/4 miles of the Kentucky Derby.”

He will be mounted by jockey Javier Castellano, an Eclipse Award-winning jockey who has never won the Kentucky Derby.

Morning line odds for Gunnevera are 15-1.

3. Tapwrit

After winning the Tampa Bay Derby, Tapwrit became a horse to watch. He came in second at the Sam F. Davis Stakes on February 11, 2017, and 5th in his most recent race, the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8. One of five Todd Pletcher trained horses to qualify for the Derby, Tapwrit will be mounted by jockey Jose L. Ortiz on race day.

Tapwrit’s morning line odds are 20-1. He may sound like a long shot, but his chances are as good as any other horse. Check out a video of him below.

4. McCraken

An early favorite, McCraken’s name has been in the Derby contenders conversation for several months. Trainer Ian R. Wilkes has been confident about this horse, despite a minor setback that kept him out of the Tampa Bay Derby.

McCraken, often called “Crackers,” has won four of his last five races leading up to the Derby, coming in third place at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8.

“He puts a lot of confidence in you, that’s for sure. You’ve just got to go with it and ride him with confidence. I asked him at about the half-mile pole and he hesitated a bit, but I think that was his way of telling me, ‘Don’t worry. We’re going to get the job done,’” jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. told the media after the race.

Morning line odds on Crackers are listed as 5-1, making him tied for second favorite. You can watch McCraken on the track in the video below.

5. Always Dreaming

Always Dreaming is a favorite in this year’s Derby. Current odds are 5-1, making him one of the most popular horses when it comes to betting. He is the second Todd Pletcher horse on this “list to watch,” but he may be the one to take it all. He has finished first in all three races that he has competed in this year: the Maiden Special Weight, the Allowance Optional Claiming, and the Florida Derby.

“Always Dreaming has generally raced on or near the speed. He galloped to the line very solidly in the 1-1/8 mile Florida Derby, and his prospects of staying 1-1/4 miles look promising.”

Jockey John Velazquez will mount the colt for Saturday’s race. Check out Always Dreaming in the video below.