NBC Sports Network Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Looking to watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network? There are a couple of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

While NBC Sports Live allows you to watch a live stream if you sign in to a TV provider, cord cutters who are looking to completely replace cable–or have already gotten rid of it–can watch NBC Sports Network via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to an entire package of channels for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV or DirecTV Now.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching NBC Sports Network instantly:

Fubo TV

While Fubo TV is typically $39.99 per month, you can sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Not only does this make Fubo TV the cheapest current option for watching NBC Sports Network right now, but the growing service also has an improving DVR and offers a mostly sports-based channel lineup. It’s biggest drawback is that it’s still missing ESPN, but it does offer NFL Network, NBA TV, NBC (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and 2, Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus, all 10 of the beIN Sports networks, Football Report TV and Eleven Sports.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 70-plus (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $39.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile device, download the Fubo app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store

Full list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

Fubo TV’s current deal may make it the cheapest option for the next couple of months, but if you plan on using a streaming service beyond that, and if price is your No. 1 concern, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. NBC Sports Network is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes in at just $25 per month.

Another pro for Sling TV is the ability for more customization. While other services offer more channels in their base bundles, Sling has a variety of different add-on bundles (“Sports Extra”, for example, gives you NBA TV, SEC Network, ESPN U, ESPN News and other channels) for just $5 or $10 extra per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue”:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with Sling TV credentials on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” will give you access to NBC Sports Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package is $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now’s cheapest package, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, the company does have some important advantages.

First is a larger channel package, as even the “Live a Little” bundle, which is the smallest, provides access to more than 60 channels. And second, they are offering a Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

The biggest drawback is the lack of a DVR (it’s in the Beta stage), but if you’re not concerned about that, there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Whatever base bundle you pick will include NBC Sports Network. You can add the Fire TV on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest at $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices