FuboTV Adds More NBC Markets Before Super Bowl LII & Olympics

Getty

Cable-free, live-TV streaming services are becoming more and more popular, but one of the biggest drawbacks is that local stations (NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC) aren’t always offered to all cities and markets. These streaming companies have to negotiate deals with every local TV station, so it varies city by city as to what services have what channels.

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LII and the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics–the two biggest sporting events of the year and both covered by NBC–FuboTV made some really important strides on that front, adding live NBC to a handful of new markets around the United States.

Here are the markets that recently had NBC added to FuboTV: Albany/Schenectady/Troy, New York; Lexington, Kentucky; Huntington/Charleston, West Virginia; Omaha, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Colorado Springs/Pueblo, Colorado; Greenville/New Bern/Washington, North Carolina.

And here’s an updated list of all the markets that include NBC with FuboTV: Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut (WVIT); Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Florida (WTVJ); Washington, DC (WRC); New York, NY (WNBC); Chicago, Illinois (WMAQ); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WCAU); Boston, Massachusetts (WBTS/WMFP); Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (KXAS); San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, California (KNTV); San Diego, California (KNSD); Los Angeles, California (KNBC); St. Louis, Missouri (KSDK); Springfield/Decatur/Champaign, Illinois (WAND); South Bend, Indiana (WNDU); Seattle, Washington (KING); Portland, Oregon (KGW); Portland/Auburn, Maine (WCSH); Phoenix, Arizona (KPNX); Nashville, Tennessee (WSMV); Minneapolis, Minnesota (KARE); Memphis, Tennessee (WMC); Louisville, Kentucky (WAVE); Knoxville, Tennessee (WBIR); Jacksonville, Florida (WTLV); Jackson, Mississippi (WLBT); Huntsville/Decatur, Alabama (WAFF); Honolulu, Hawaii (KHNL); Denver, Colorado (KUSA); Columbia, South Carolina (WIS); Cleveland, Ohio (WKYC); Charlotte, North Carolina (WCNC); Albuquerque, NM (KOB); Atlanta, Georgia (WXIA); Buffalo, New York (WGRZ); Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, California (KCRA); Tulsa, Oklahoma (KJRH); Houston, Texas (KPRC); Monterey/Salinas, California (KSBW); San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara/San Marcos, California (KSBY); Kansas City, Missouri (KSHB); Salt Lake City, Utah (KSL); Hastings/Lincoln/Kearny, Nebraska (KSNB); Baltimore, Maryland (WBAL); Detroit, Michigan (WDIV); New Orleans, Louisiana (WDSU); Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, Florida (WESH); Green Bay/Appleton, Wisconsin (WGBA); Cincinnati, Ohio (WLWT); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (WPXI); Raleigh/Durham/Fayeteville, North Carolina (WRAL); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (WTMJ); Bluefield/Beckley/Oak Hill, West Virginia (WVVA); West Palm Beach, Florida (WPTV); Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville (WYFF); Winston/Salem (WXII); Tucson, Arizona (KVOA); Roanoke, Virginia (WSLS); Rochester, New York (WHEC); Birmingham/Anniston/Tuscaloosa, Alabama (WVTM); Lancaster/Harrisburg/Lebanon/York, Pennsylvania (WGAL); Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh, NY (WPTZ); Albany/Schenectady/Troy, New York (WNYT); Lexington, Kentucky (WLEX); Huntington/Charleston, West Virginia (WSAZ); Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT); Madison, Wisconsin (WMTV); Colorado Springs/Pueblo, Colorado (KOAA); Greenville/New Bern/Washington, NC (WITN).

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here.

All in all, that’s 68 markets that now get live NBC via FuboTV, which is far more than any of the other live-TV streaming services.

In addition to the growing list of local markets, FuboTV’s main channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that, has 70-plus channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR and a feature called 72-Hour Lookback, which allows you to “replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last 3 days” if you forgot to DVR it.

With the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics both on the horizon, all of these factors arguably make FuboTV the most attractive streaming service, especially if you don’t live in one of the biggest eight or 10 markets.