Sarah Culberson, Charlie’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sarah Culberson (nee O’Rourke) is the wife of Atlanta Braves player, Charlie Culberson. The couple has been married since 2011.

Sarah celebrated her 31st birthday back in May, and has been on a wild and crazy ride, supporting her husband, these playoffs; she joins other notable MLB WAGs on the Major League Baseball postseason journey.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Sarah Culberson Is a Huge Baseball Fan & Has Been Supporting Her Husband Throughout His Career

Sarah Culberson has been her husband’s biggest fan since the couple met. Although her Instagram account is private, Culberson’s bio on the social media site expresses her love for her husband’s team. “Go Braves,” she wrote, changing it from “Go Dodgers,” after her husband was traded. She also mentions that she’s a busy mom to “three beautiful children” and ends her introduction with, “Very much in love with Charlie Culberson.”

Mrs. Culberson posts a lot about her husband and their children, but she also posts a lot about baseball. She has been incredibly supportive of her husband each and every season, and was able to experience the World Series rush for the very first time last season.

“World Series here we come. Go Dodgers!” Sarah Culberson wrote on Instagram after the Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

“Feeling incredibly proud to be a part of such a wonderful organization with people who care for my family. Charlie has worked hard all season to get back where we left off last year. Go Dodgers!!!!!!” Sarah Culberson posted on her private Instagram page after the Dodgers found themselves at the top of the National League’s West Division.

2. The Culbersons Have 3 Children Together

Sarah and Charlie Culberson welcomed their first daughter, Collins, in 2012, about a year after they tied the knot. In an interview with MLB.com, Sarah explained that the couple chose the name because of their love for the film The Blind Side. They loved the name “Collins,” which is the name of the Tuohys’ daughter in the movie.

Three years later, the couple welcomed their son, Ace. In 2016, the couple received some exciting news and announced that they were expecting baby number three.

The two became parents of three when they welcomed their daughter Everly Louise, whom they lovingly refer to as “Lou,” back in March.

“We welcomed this bundle of joy on Tuesday and she is just perfect. Collins and Ace love ‘little sis’ and she is tolerating them the best she can. Thanks for all love and support. Just a few more days with Daddy and then back to baseball reality,” Sarah Culberson wrote on Instagram, introducing the couple’s newest addition.

Both Sarah and Charlie Culberson share several photos of their children on social media regularly. You can see some of the pictures below.

ACE #whatastud #aceman @sayculberson A post shared by Charlie Culberson (@charlieculberson) on Mar 8, 2016 at 7:05pm PST

Always thankful for these 3!!#cheeseeee @sayculberson A post shared by Charlie Culberson (@charlieculberson) on Sep 7, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

3. The Culbersons Got Married in 2011 & Sarah’s Sister Rebekah Was Her Maid-of-Honor

Me and my wife … 11/5/11 A post shared by Charlie Culberson (@charlieculberson) on Jan 3, 2013 at 4:27am PST

Sarah and Charlie Culberson met through mutual friends after a game, Sarah told MLB.com during a Colorado Rockies game back in 2013. The two hit it off and started dating straight away — and they’ve been together ever since.

The couple got married on Saturday, November 5, 2011, at St. James United Methodist Church in Augusta, according to a wedding announcement posted in the Rome News-Tribune.

Sarah Culberson asked her sister, Rebekah, to be her maid-of-honor. An additional eight ladies rounded out the wedding party: Mary Douglas Kilmas, Caroline Kenrick, Lauren Gunter Dinwiddie, Abbey Carter, Lindsay Harwood Lively, Leigh Ann Harwood, Mary Alice Gallagher, and Charlie’s sister, Chelce Culberson Dixon.

After the couple said their “I do’s,” they celebrated with family and friends at Old Medical College in Augusta. The location is very popular for weddings and is even featured on popular wedding-planning website, The Knot.

“The Medical College of Georgia Foundation began renovations to the building in 1988 as a conference and events center. The restored Old Medical College is referred to as the finest expression of the Greek Revival in Georgia,” reads the venue’s website.

Perhaps one of the coolest things about the couple’s wedding were their wedding photos. Sarah Culberson posed with a bunch of baseballs and a bat as part of the couple’s album. You can see a couple of those photos here.

4. Culberson Is a Registered Nurse

In 2005, Mrs. Culberson graduated from Greenbrier High School, in her hometown of Evans, Georgia. She went on to obtain her nursing degree from Darton College. The school was located in Albany, Georgia, but closed down in 2016. Darton was well-known for its nursing program, which was accredited by the NLNAC.

“Darton’s Nursing Division provides education for many of southwest Georgia’s nurses — including 70% of all Registered Nurses (RNs) in Albany hospitals and 30% of all RNs in 38 southwest Georgia counties. As of spring 2005, the college had awarded 2,259 nursing degrees. In 2009, there were 177 graduates from the nursing program and 25 faculty members,” according to Wikipedia.

Culberson isn’t currently practicing nursing, however, as she is a full-time, stay-at-home mom.

5. The Culbersons Aren’t Shy About Sharing Their Love on Social Media

Both Charlie and Sarah Culberson post about one another on social media — and they do so often. Although Sarah’s page is private, she shares quite a bit with her 1,500+ followers and it’s easy to see that she’s simply so in love with her husband.

“Happy Happy Birthday to my wife and best friend! Life is great with you by my side and I know three little rascals who would say the same thing! We Love You,” Charlie posted in a message to his wife on her birthday earlier this year.

“Live. Laugh. Love. Here’s to another year with you!! I love you,” he wrote on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to my best friend. We miss you and can’t wait to celebrate you when you get home. You are such a blessing to us, cheers to you baby,” Sarah wrote to Charlie in June.

“Lawd, this man! He is the best looking Dad and Hubby ever. And he can play center field. Just sayin’,” she posted back in April.