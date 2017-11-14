16 Best Tennis Gifts: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Having trouble finding a perfect present for that tennis-loving guy on your Christmas list? No worries, we’re here to help out.
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the best tennis gifts and ideas, including equipment, clothing, training aids, and other essential gear. Whether for a beginner or seasoned player, there’s something for everyone on the list, including for men, women, and children.
Penn Championship Extra Duty Tennis Ball
If you're buying for a tennis fan, then why not start with a vital piece of equipment needed to play the game -- the tennis ball.
The Penn Championship Extra Duty is the official tennis ball of the United States Tennis Association (USTA), so you know they are of the highest quality.
Ideal for hard courts, each ball has a rubber construction with interlocked wool fiber and deep elastic seams, which help reduce cracking. The No. 1 selling tennis ball in the U.S. certainly is durable.
Gexco Tennis Ball Saver
Now that you have your tennis balls, you’ll need to keep them fresh and effective. The Gexco Tennis Ball Saver is a cool gadget designed to make sure they’ll be bouncing like brand new balls every time you step onto the court. Stop spending money on brand new balls every time they lose some spring.
This is how it works, in a nutshell: Tennis balls are originally made with 14 PSI of internal pressure and come in a pressurized can. When you open a tennis ball can for the first time, you can feel the pressure being released. And every time you hit the ball, more internal pressure is forced out.
The Gexco Tennis Ball Saver acts like a new, unopened can, storing 3 tennis balls in a vacuum of 14 PSI pressure. This will naturally force pressure back into the balls through the porous rubber seams. After enough time storing, you’ll get the bounce back, extending the life of your tennis balls.
Innovative and effective this item is definitely one of the best tennis gifts this holiday season.
Wilson Tour Slam Adult Strung Tennis Racket
So maybe you’ve got someone on your Christmas shopping list who has never played the game before. What better way to get him into it than with his first racket (or racquet)? The Wilson Tour Slam Adult Strung Tennis Racket is perfect for the beginner. It’s lightweight with a large sweet spot and comes at a very reasonable price.
The synthetic racket is made of durable aluminum construction and features Wilson’s Volcanic Frame Technology, which is designed to maximize power and stability. Complete with power strings, Stop Shock pads, and a 112 square inch head, you’re sure to get excellent performance from it.
The racket is available in 3 different grip sizes — 4 1/4 inches, 4 3/8 inches, and 4 1/2 inches — and 3 color options — Green (pictured), Purple, and Red.
Adidas Men’s Adizero Cap
If a headband isn’t his thing, perhaps a hat will do the trick. And the Adidas Men’s Adizero Cap combines functionality and performance in a very stylish design.
Featuring Adidas’ ClimaCool technology, the hat wicks away moisture to keep you dry and the mesh allows for maximum airflow to keep you cool. It also has UPF built into the fabric to offer UV protection from the sun’s harmful rays. The hat is made of 87 percent polyester and 13 percent spandex for an extremely comfortable, stretch fit.
Other highlights include a non-glare under visor and hook-and-loop back closure so it’s one size fits most. And don’t worry about finding the correct color; there are 10 options to choose from, including Blue/Mystery Blue (pictured above at $22).
Nike Women’s Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0
Tennis players know, you sweat out there. And there is nothing more annoying than to have sweat dripping into your eyes when the object of the game is to watch the ball and make good shots. The headband, or in this case the head tie, is an ideal solution.
The Women's Head Tie 2.0 features Nike’s innovative Dri-Fit technology, which acts as a moisture transport, wicking sweat away to keep you cool. As opposed to the elastic stretch headbands listed above, this one is a head tie. Simply tie it in the back as you would a shoe or bandana.
Featuring an oversized Nike Swoosh logo on the front, it’s available in 9 different colors. If you’re looking for a different style of sweatband, check out the Nike Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0 as it's one of the best tennis gifts for the lady in your life.
A set of wristbands aren’t a bad idea, either. Check out the complementary Nike Dri-Fit Home & Away Doublewide Wristbands here.
Browse a wider selection of sweatbands in our post on the best cheap sports headbands.
Tourna Grip XL Original Dry Feel Tennis Grip
Tourna Grip is a brand trusted by hundreds of tennis pros past and present, including Pete Sampras, John Isner, and Sam Querrey.
The XL Original Dry Feel model offers tremendous, even more so when you begin sweating. The grip actually gets tackier with moisture. The material wicks moisture away from your hand to keep it dry, which, of course, limits slipping.
This product is available in 5 different pack size options. You can get a pack of 2, 3, 10, 30, or 50. The larger the bundle, the higher the price goes. And the grips can be used for more than just tennis. Squash, badminton, baseball, golf, ping pong; really anything you play or do where a solid grip is needed.
Tourna Pete Sampras Ballport — Holds 80 Tennis Balls
Tourna Pete Sampras Ballport, or hopper as they’re also known, holds up to 80 tennis balls and makes practice so much easier. The effective system and design allows you to pick up tennis balls just by placing the basket on top of the ball and simply pressing down. No more bending over. Use your energy for playing not retrieving tennis balls. The sliding handle bars also make it easy to transport and carry.
Made of heavy duty polypropylene, you’ll never have to worry about this ballport rusting. Standing 29.5 inches high and weighing just 4 pounds, it’s available in 3 different colors — Black, Blue, and Red (pictured). There is some assembly required. And if Hall of Famer Pete Sampras endorses it, you know it’s a quality product.
Another popular option is made by Wilson. Take a look at the Wilson 75 Tennis Ball Pick Up Hopper here.
Tennis Vibration Dampener 3-Pack
The 21K Sports Tennis Vibration Dampeners are some of the highest-rated and most popular on the market and are designed to improve your game.
What they do, simply, is quickly reduce shock and vibration upon contact. Expect more firm, consistent shots with less fatigue. It easily attaches to the six main strings and won’t fall off. And they’re durable, lasting at least 100 hours of use.
They are available in a variety of vibrant colors, including Black (pictured), Green, Light Blue, Multi-Color, Neon Pink, Orange, Red, White, and Yellow. Each purchase also includes a 30-day, 100 percent money back guarantee. A side note: this does not come with a tennis racket as the picture shows.
If you're looking for an inexpensive and functional present idea, the 21K Sports Vibration Dampeners are one of the best tennis gifts you'll find.
TopspinPro Tennis Training Aid
The TopspinPro Tennis Training Aid is a highly effective tool for beginners and intermediate players who are having trouble getting topspin on their shots. It’s difficult to do, but a must if you want to elevate your game.
The device is designed to help players execute a correct swing. The mesh screen forces players to keep the racket face angle constant throughout the shot.
The adjustable height frame makes it suitable for players of all ages and sizes and for both indoor and outdoor use. This relatively new product is a hit around the world, being used as a training method by players in nearly 70 countries. You get a stylish carrying case upon purchase.
Head Tennis Racquet Cover
Now that you've got the racquet, you'll need to get something to carry it to the court with. The Head Tennis Racquet Cover will do just that. Available for just over $20, the cover is lightweight and makes carrying your racquet to your matches or practice very easy thanks to the over-the-shoulder single strap.
It holds one racquet and provides ample protection, too. While it doesn't provide the storage to carry other equipment, it's all you need for when playing on the go as it can be stored conveniently.
If you're looking for a larger, more spacious bag, check out the next item on the list.
Head Core 6R Combi Tennis Bag
The Head Core 6R Combi Tennis Bag has more than enough space to carry all your gear wherever you're playing.
It has two main compartments that holds up to 6 total racquets. As for other storage, it has two outer zippered pockets for accessories and other gear. And it's easy and comfortable to carry thanks to two adjustable shoulder straps. But you can also carry it briefcase-style with top Velcro handle.
The bag measures 29.5 inches long by 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches high and comes in color Black/Grey.
50th Anniversary US Open Tennis Book
When it comes to books, one of the best tennis gifts for fans is "US Open: 50 Years of Championship Tennis" by Rick Rennert. Rennert, the Director of Publishing at the United States Tennis Association (USTA), delves into the biggest moments of the 50-year history of America's Grand Slam.
Including contributions from writers, players, coaches, and more, the book features memorable photos and stories about the most famous names in the game, including Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Arthur Ashe, Roger Federer, and many more.
With a foreword by Serena Williams, the book is available in hardcover or on Kindle.
Sleeve Stars Elbow Brace with Compression Pad
Tennis can be fun, but it can be painful, too. But there are ways to combat the pain and strain. The Sleeve Stars’ Tennis Elbow Brace works for both men and women who suffer from tendinitis, arthritis, or carpal tunnel syndrome.
Made of 75 percent neoprene and 25 percent nylon, it features two adjustable velcro straps that can stick to anywhere on the brace, ensuring you’ll get a custom fit on either arm. The compression pad will help relieve pain, aid in recovery, and assist in preventing further damage so you can get back out on the tennis court and golf course.
In fact, the brace can be used in a variety of sports and functions including, volleyball, racquetball, fishing, weightlifting, and more. If you’re someone who spends lots of time in front of a computer, the brace is ideal for those who use a mouse all day long. It comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Keep Calm and Play Tennis Mug
The words say it all -- "Keep Calm and Play Tennis."
The perfect gift idea for any tennis fan, the ceramic mug from ThisWear can hold 11 ounces of your favorite beverage. It has an comfortable-to-grip C-handle design for easy carrying and holding.
Both sides of the mug feature the sublimation imprint slogan and it's microwave and dishwasher safe. Enjoy your morning coffee in style before hitting the court for some fun.
3dRose Tennis Water Bottle
While you might not need a coffee mug at the court, you'll definitely need a water bottle. And this one from 3dRose can hold enough to get through a hot, grueling day in the sun.
With a 21-ounce capacity, the stainless steel bottle has a high gloss image printed on the white glossy exterior, which helps it pop vibrantly. The bottle features two twist-on caps -- a drinking spout and a standard cap.
The bottle can fit in most car cupholders and includes a carabiner clip so it can be attached to your tennis or gym bag. A side note, do not use this in a microwave and be sure to hand wash it (no dishwasher).
Gamma Sports Kids Training Transition Balls
Do you have a new youngster ready to take up the game? If so, then they'll need some training and the Gamma Sports Kids Transition Balls are one of the best tennis gifts you can get for beginner youth players.
The particular model shown are designed for players 8 years and younger. They are constructed to move at speeds 75 percent slower than an official ball and to be used on a shorter court. The slower speeds will allow younger and newer players to be able to get to more balls and return them easier, leading to more consistent play while building confidence.
There are other options, too. The 60 Orange Dot are for those 10 and under and move at half the speed of regulation balls; Quick Kids 60 (similar to 60 Orange Dot); Quick KIds 78, designed for those ages 11+ to be played on a longer court (78 feet) with 25 percent reduced speed; and the 78 Green Dot, which also are made to played on a 78-foot court.