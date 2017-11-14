16 Best Tennis Gifts: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Our Review

Now that you have your tennis balls, you’ll need to keep them fresh and effective. The Gexco Tennis Ball Saver is a cool gadget designed to make sure they’ll be bouncing like brand new balls every time you step onto the court. Stop spending money on brand new balls every time they lose some spring.

This is how it works, in a nutshell: Tennis balls are originally made with 14 PSI of internal pressure and come in a pressurized can. When you open a tennis ball can for the first time, you can feel the pressure being released. And every time you hit the ball, more internal pressure is forced out.

The Gexco Tennis Ball Saver acts like a new, unopened can, storing 3 tennis balls in a vacuum of 14 PSI pressure. This will naturally force pressure back into the balls through the porous rubber seams. After enough time storing, you’ll get the bounce back, extending the life of your tennis balls.

Innovative and effective this item is definitely one of the best tennis gifts this holiday season.