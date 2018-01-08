Alabama vs. Georgia Odds: Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Alabama is a slight favorite over Georgia in the all-SEC national championship game. According to OddsShark, Alabama is favored by 3.5 points, and the over-under is set at 44 points.

Despite being in the same conference, the two teams have not met since 2015. Georgia performed well in Vegas this season, going 10-4 against the spread. Seven of the Bulldogs games hit the under, while six games went over. Alabama went just 6-7 against the spread this season. Seven out of the Crimson Tide’s 12 games hit the under.

Tonight’s matchup marks the first time in the College Football Playoff era that two teams from the same conference have played in the title game.

Here’s a look at how Georgia and Alabama match up, what the numbers say and our prediction for the national championship.

Alabama vs. Georgia: How They Got to the National Championship

The Crimson Tide made the College Football Playoff despite losing their final regular season game to Auburn. Alabama may have been the final team to make the playoff, but the Crimson Tide showed no real signs of weakness in their semi-final matchup against Clemson. Alabama’s defense held Clemson to just six points, and limited their rushing attack to 1.9 yards per carry.

Georgia needed a second half comeback against Oklahoma to secure their spot in the title game. The Bulldogs rushed for 317 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per carry against the Sooners.

The Bulldogs went 12-1 during the regular season with their only loss coming against Auburn, which they avenged in the SEC title game. Georgia also had wins over Notre Dame and Mississippi State this season. Since losing to Auburn, the Bulldogs have won four straight games.

Alabama started off the season defeating No. 2 ranked Florida State prior to their downward turn. The Crimson Tide also have wins over LSU and Mississippi State. Alabama had won 11 straight games prior to their Iron Bowl loss.

National Championship 2018: By the Numbers

Both offenses put up similar numbers as Alabama ranks No. 13 with 36.4 points while Georgia is No. 15 averaging 35.8 points per game. Both teams rank in the top 10 in rushing yards as Georgia’s 266 yards per game ranks slightly higher than Alabama’s 255 yards per contest.

The Crimson Tide’s defense leads the country only allowing 12 points a game. Georgia ranks No. 3 as the defense allows just 14.4 points per game.

Georgia will enjoy a bit of a homefield advantage. The team practiced in Athens, while commuting to Atlanta for different events throughout the week. Atlanta is a little over an hour drive from Athens, and Bulldogs fans should be out in full force for the championship game.

Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction

The strength of Georgia’s offense all season long has been their rushing attack, but the Bulldogs will not see the kind of openings against Alabama they saw against Oklahoma. Many of the Alabama players have had a full year to think about their narrow loss to Clemson in last year’s title game. We also like the experience Jalen Hurts brings to the table given its his second straight championship game. Look for the Crimson Tide to add another trophy to their case on Monday night.

Heavy’s Pick: Alabama 24 Georgia 13. Alabama Covers -3.5 Spread. Under on the Point Total.