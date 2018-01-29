Top 10 Best Baseball Training Aids for Hitting in 2018

With baseball season arriving before you know it, if you’re a player, it’s time to start honing your skills for the upcoming season. Baseball training aids for hitting are wildly popular and are used by players of ages and skill levels.

We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the highest-rated training equipment items for batters to help you make your decision. Whether you’re looking for weighted bats or balls, pitching machines, hitting tees, portable trainers, or something else, you’re sure to find a useful and functional training aid below. These aids are designed to improve swing mechanics and technique so you can become more confident and consistent at the plate.

And it should be noted that most of the products listed below are suitable for players of all ages as well as right- and left-handed batters and softball players.

So keep reading to see some of the most popular and effective baseball training equipment aids for batting and hitting.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. SKLZ Target Batting Training Aid

Help improve your all-around batting with the SKLZ Target Batting Training Aid. SKLZ is one of the leaders in the sports training equipment business — baseball and beyond.

The tool is designed to increase power, bat speed, swing mechanics, and confidence. Perfect for one-on-one practice, the SKLZ Target Batting Trainer measures 52 inches long and it will give you instant feedback as you aim to improve your swing. Practice hitting high, low, inside, and outside pitches and eventually develop muscle memory to hone your skills at the plate to be ready for any pitch.

The training aid is suitable for ages 7 and up and for both left- and right-handed hitters. This item is also available for softball players for $44.99.

Price: $19.66 (21 percent off MSRP)

2. SKLZ Hurricane Category 4 Batting Trainer

The SKLZ Hurricane Category 4 Batting Trainer is designed to improve technique, hand-eye coordination, and bat speed so you’ll develop a better and consistent overall swing. You can adjust the height from 29 to 43 inches to imitate low and high pitches and the 4 power bands allow to change the resistance, which will promote driving through pitches.

After each swing, you get automatic feedback as you can see the It’s suitable for hitters of all ages and is the ideal training tool for softball, too. The Category 4 is compact enough that you can basically practice anywhere. It includes a rubber home plate and a carrying case for convenient storage and transport.

Price: $186.90

3. Training Lace Athletic Training Weight

The Training Lace Athletic Training Weight is similar to your average bat donut, but can also be used to take batting practice. Designed to increase bat speed and power, simply wrap the flexible weight around the bat and you’re ready to go. If you’re warming up before stepping into the batters box, attach the weight further down the barrel. If you’re going to use it for batting practice, attach it closer to the grip. The weight also helps to eliminate those painful stings to your hands on contact.

Ideal for both baseball and softball bats, the training weight is suitable for hitters of all ages and sizes. This particular item is 12 ounces, but it’s available in other sizes. Check out the 8 ounce Training Lace Athletic Training Weight here.

Price: $29.99

4. SKLZ Impact Balls

Tired of wasting money on practice balls that crack after a couple of swings? Or having to run out to the outfield to retrieve your batting practice balls? Well eliminate both of those problems with the SKLZ Impact Balls. Oh, and they’ll also help you fine tune your mechanics for a consistent swing every time you step to the plate.

Made of a material similar to a car bumper, the SKLZ Impact Balls will keep their shape and provide long-lasting durability over thousands of swings. They’re also designed to travel a short distance after contact, so you spend more time swinging and less time retrieving. Because they are heavier than traditional practice baseballs, you’ll also get instant feed back as you’ll get a more realistic ball flight on contact.

This product is also available in mini baseballs (pack of 12) and softballs (pack of 8).

Heavy balls are also a very popular training aid. If you’re interested in those, check out the Precision Impact Heavy Weighted Hitting Practice Balls here.

Price: Pack of 12 Baseballs $19.99

5. Rukket 6-Piece Baseball Hitting Net with Weighted Training Balls

Stop chasing baseballs around the field and maximize your practice time with the Rukket Sports 6-Piece Baseball Hitting Net with Weighted Training Balls. This bundle includes a net measuring 7 feet by 7 feet, 3 PurePower weighted training balls, a strike zone pitching target, and a carrying case.

As mentioned above, it serves a dual-purpose and can be used for both hitting and pitching for baseball and softball. And it’s designed to last, featuring 7-ply knotless netting with a thick, sturdy frame for added durability and stability when practicing. It unfolds and folds in seconds and fits into the carrying case for easy transport. Rukket also provides a 100 percent lifetime warranty.

If you’re looking for a model a little bit less expensive, but just as effective, check out the PowerNet Baseball and Softball Practice Net.

Price: $84.99

6. Tanner Batting Tee

The Tanner Tee isn’t your typical batting tee. The best feature of the item is the unique and original hand-rolled rubber FlexTop which promotes smoother contact with the ball and less contact to the tee itself. The lightweight tee is durable and sturdy and you’ll get minimal movement when practicing.

This particular tee adjusts in height from 26 to 43 inches so you can work on swings for both low and high pitches. It’s suitable for both baseball and softball players and can fit in your bag for easy transport. There are also a few other models of the Tanner Tee. Click here to see the Tanner Youth Tee and if you’re interested in one with a little more weight at the base, learn more about the Tanner Tee and T-Weight Bundle here.

Price: $79.99

7. SKLZ Baseball Speed and Power Training Bats

Yet another SKLZ product — well, these are two separate products — to make the list are the Baseball Speed and Power Training Bats.

First up is the Power Stick. This bat is designed to build proper swing mechanics. Made of durable steel, the 30-inch, 30-ounce bat will help strengthen the muscles you need to develop added power at the plate. The narrow barrel teaches you to focus on the ball and helps with hand-eye coordination. It comes with three practice balls specifically designed for the bat. Using real baseballs is not recommended. You can use the Power Stick with soft toss or off a tee.

The Quick Stick is much lighter, weighing just 12 ounces while measuring 30 inches. The underloaded training bat with the narrow barrel forces you to put your focus on the ball to get solid contact. Made of durable aluminum, the lightweight bat promotes more swings and less fatigue so you can concentrate your technique and build bat speed. The Quick Stick also comes with three specifically-constructed practice balls.

Price: Power Stick for $29.99; Quick Stick for $34.99

8. Louisville Slugger UPM 45 Blue Flame Pitching Machine

Louisville Slugger UPM 45 Blue Flame Pitching Machine is probably best suited for the younger baseball and softball players. Not only very accurate, the machine is also versatile, throwing hard balls from 18 to 45 miles per hour with easy-to-adjust speed controls; light flight and plastic balls up to 60 mph; and slowpitch softballs with up to a 12 inches of arc. It can also be used for ground balls and fly balls for defensive practice.

The official pitching machine of both Babe Ruth League and Pony Baseball and Softball, it’s fully manual and works without the need of electricity or batteries. Easy to carry, transport, and store at under 25 pounds, the Louisville Slugger UPM 45 Blue Flame Pitching Machine not only does the machine throw baseballs and softballs, but also plastic balls, dimple balls, and even soccer and volleyballs.

If you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, learn more about the Franklin Sports MLB Power Pitcher Pro Pitching Machine.

Price: $179.99

9. ProHitter Batters Training Aid

If you watch Major League Baseball, there’s a good chance you’ve seen some players wearing the ProHitter Batters Training Aid while at the plate. The piece, which simply slides onto your thumb, has a number of functions. First of all it helps getting a proper grip by forcing the handle toward your fingers. It also helps eliminate that painful sting on contact as well as bone bruises and other hand injuries sometimes associated with being jammed by pitches.

Made of durable resin, it can be used on both the right and left hand whether you’re a baseball or softball player. The ProHitter Batters Training Aid is available in five different colors — Black, Blue, Red, White, and Yellow (pictured above) — and three sizes (youth, mid, and adult).

Price: From $9.61; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

10. SKLZ Hit-A-Way Portable Baseball Trainer

Spend more time working on your swing and less time retrieving balls with the SKLZ Hit-A-Way Portable Baseball Trainer. You can get upwards of 500 swings per hour with all the time you save not chasing down baseballs. Work on your mechanics, hand-eye coordination, bat speed, power, and follow through to help build confidence and consistency at the plate.

It has an adjustable height, so you can practice hitting against both low and high pitches. The device now has a shorter cord for better rotation. It’s solidly built with a weight of 35 pounds and quickly collapses for easy transport and storage. The SKLZ Hit-A-Way Portable Baseball Trainer is suitable for players 7 years old and up.

For another option, learn more about the SKLZ Zip-N-Hit Baseball Trainer here.

Price: $115.38 (23 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.