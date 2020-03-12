19 Best Baseball Accessories for Any Player

With the season right around the corner, now is the time to load up on the must-have baseball accessories. And if you’re in the market for some, then you’ve come to the right place because we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most popular items for any player. Whether you’re looking for new equipment, gear, training aids, apparel, or something else, we’re sure to find something to your liking.
Stop chasing baseballs around the field and maximize your practice time efficiency with the Rukket Sports 6-Piece Baseball Hitting Net with Weighted Training Balls.
The bundle includes a net measuring 7 feet by 7 feet, 3 PurePower weighted training balls, a strike zone pitching target, and a carrying case.
It serves two purposes as it can be used for both hitting and pitching for baseball and softball. And it’s designed to last, featuring 7-ply knotless netting with a thick, sturdy frame for added durability and stability when practicing. It unfolds and folds in seconds and fits into the carrying case for easy transport. Rukket also provides a 100 percent lifetime warranty.
The SKLZ Fielding Trainer Rebounder is a multi-purpose net designed to help fielders hone their skills.
The innovative construction allows the net to be set at 3 different settings. By adjusting the net, you can practice fielding grounders, line drives, and fly balls. All types of hits you’ll encounter during a game.
In the middle of the net there is a generously-sized yellow target. Hit the target consistently and then get your glove ready for the return. With the net, you’ll be able to get so many more reps in than having someone actually hit a ball at you.
Measuring 4 feet by 4 1/2 feet, the SKLZ Fielding Trainer sets up and disassembles in minutes, while taking up minimal storage space.
When it comes to the best must-have baseball accessories, I’d say a glove is a pretty important item to get your hands on.
The Player Preferred Series from Rawlings is made of the highest quality materials and you’ll get a custom fit thanks to the adjustable velcro strap. The leather lace web pocket is durable and soft, and ready to shag all the fly balls that come your way. It’s also easy to break in as the full-grain leather shell helps enable shape retention.
The glove is available in both right- and left-handed options. This particular model is 12.5 inches and is ideal for the outfield, but there are other sizes available, including 12 inches, 13 inches, 14 inches, catcher’s mitt, and first base glove.
Breaking in baseball gloves these days is much easier than in the past, but you’ll still need to do some work to get the perfect pocket. And the Wilson Baseball Glove Oil is just what the doctor ordered.
It’s very easy to apply thanks to the spray top pump. Simply spray it into the pocket of your glove and it will help soften and break the glove in. It’s ingredients are also designed to preserving leather. The bottle meaures just over 7 inches long so it’s compact enough to store or carry with you.
If you’re someone who likes to carry around their baseball accessories, then you should definitely look into baseball bags and backpacks.
One of Easton’s most popular bags is the Walk-Off IV Bat Pack, which is available in over a dozen colors. One of the top features is the external batting helmet compartment. This will help create more space for your other gear and equipment inside the storage compartment. The helmet holder also has open space for team embroidery or patches.
Made of durable 4200 polyester ripstop, the bag is also highlighted by two bat sleeves with zippers for added protection. There’s a separate, ventilated area to store your cleats as well as smaller outside pockets for valuables.
The Walk-Off IV measures a generous 20 inches high, 14 inches long, and 9.5 inches wide and is perfect for players of all ages, whether your game is baseball or softball.
The CFX Pro Batting Glove is one of Franklin’s most popular models and is the preferred choice by many major league players.
Expect extreme comfort and durability thanks to the Pittards Digital sheepskin leather construction.
Other highlights of the CFX Pro Glove include floating thumb technology for more flexibility, a neoprene bridge which gives added flex across back, the tectonic fit inserts provide more flexibility but without the bulk, and the asymmetrical wristband shapes to wrist for maximum comfort.
Ideal for younger and new players, the Louisville Slugger Triple Flame Pitching Machine can throw hard balls between 18 and 45 miles per hour and soft plastic balls up to 60 MPH. And if it’s for softball, it can throw pitches with up to a 12-inch arch.
Very accurate, the pitching machine is designed to improve all aspects of your swing mechanics as well as timing. Weighing less than 25 pounds and easy to set up, it is the official pitching machine of Babe Ruth League and Pony Baseball.
You can never have enough baseballs around, and the Rawlings Official League Recreational Grade Baseballs can be had in a bulk size of 12 or a box of 3.
They are official size and weight and ideal for younger players. Each ball features an easy-to-grip synthetic leather cover with a solid cork and rubber center. If you get the 12 pack, you’ll receive a mesh storage/carrying bag.
If you’re a pitcher, knowing the speeds of your pitches can very important. The Bushnell Velocity Speed Gun is highly effective and can measure the speed of your pitch within plus-or-minus 1 mile per hour.
With a large, easy-to-read LCD display, it has a range of 10 to 110 miles per hour from up to 90 feet away from the pitch. Compact and light, the radar gun measures 4.3 inches wide by 8.4 inches high by 6 inches deep while weighing just 19 ounces.
Each purchase comes with a 2-year warranty. It runs on C batteries, which are not included. You can also use the Bushnell Velocity Speed Gun for other sports including softball, tennis, and auto racing.
The SKLZ Power Stick Training Bat is designed to build strength in your shoulders, arms, and hands — muscle areas needed for added power during a swing.
Made of durable steel, the bat weighs 30 ounces and measures 30 inches in length. The narrow design helps improve hand-eye coordination and contact, as well. Ideal for both baseball and softball, the set includes three practice balls.
The SKLZ Quick Stick is designed to promote better bat speed as it weighs just 12 ounces.
When it comes to baseball accessories, the Tanner Batting Tee comes highly recommended from some of the top professional players and coaches in the world.
The patented rubber FlexTop is designed to let the hitter feel the bat hit the ball and not the tee on contact. The ball also sits high on the top so it easily visible. The height can adjust between 26 and 43 inches.
The Tanner Tee features a sturdy base with durable metal construction.
Ideal for team practice or for a game in the backyard, the Franklin Sports Rubber Bases Set is perfect for baseball, softball, kickball, and more.
Made of heavy duty weather-resistant rubber, you’ll get three bases and a home plate. Each base features a waffle bottom construction to help with grip on all terrains. They are also portable and easy to store or carry.
If you’re looking for a bundle with a pitching mound, take a look at the Franklin Sports Throwndown Bases Set, which comes with a rubber mound.
Getting hit with a pitch isn’t a pleasant feeling, so keep that elbow protected at the plate with the EvoShield Batter’s Guard.
It’s highlighted by the Gel-To-Shell Technology, which allows the guard to go from soft and flexible to a harden protected material in minutes. It also features Dispersion Technology that is designed to spread the force across the entire shield, minimizing shock on impact.
Available in sizes Small and Large, the EvoShield Batter’s Guard will get you a custom fit and is hand-washable. It’s recommended you air dry it.
Don’t let the sun’s glare impact your play and the iSplack Eye Black will help minimize its effects.
Non-toxic, gluten-free, sweat-, and melt-proof, there are over a dozen bold and bright colors, so you can coordinate with your team’s uniform style.
It’s made of a combination of natural elements, including aloe, Vitamin E, mineral oil, and more. It’s easily applied comes with off with soap and water.
The Marucci Adult Elite Baseball Padded Sliding Shorts help cut down on those always-painful “raspberries” when sliding into a base.
Made of 82 percent polyester, 11 percent spandex, and 7 percent sponge padding, the shorts are very flexible for full range of motion. There are sponge side panels for added protection and includes a protective cup pocket. Each pair also features anti-microbial properties and moisture-wicking materials to keep you cool and dry.
High performance socks are must-have baseball accessories and the Diamond Pro OTC MLB Socks from Stance are just that.
The socks are made of 72 percent nylon, 20 percent polyester, 5 percent combed cotton, and 3 percent elastane and are designed to last you a long time.
Some of the top features include breathable mesh, moisture-wicking properties, integrated arch support, seamless toe box, supportive leg and foot compression design, and extra foot cushioning. They are available in multiple colors and adult and youth sizes.
The Mizuno Batting Cage Jacket will help you warm up in style prior to game time.
Also great for practice, the short-sleeve jacket is made of 88 percent polyester and 12 percent elastane so you’ll have full range of motion on all swings. Lightweight, it’s both wind- and water-resistant and features Mizuno’s logo on the left sleeve. It’s available in five color schemes in adult and youth sizes.
Marucci’s MCBC7 Cat7 Baseball Bat is guaranteed to get you extra pop at the plate thanks to the sweet spot that is twice the size of last year’s Cat6 because of an optimized barrel design.
It features an improved AZ4X Alloy one-piece construction (increased strength and more durability), an AV2 Knob (better feel and less vibration), and ring-free barrel technology which eliminates dead spots.
The Cat7 has a -3 length to weight ratio, a 2 5/8 inch barrel diameter, and the BBCOR certification which makes it legal for play at the high school and collegiate level.
The Under Armour Baseball Belt is not only stylish, but also high performance thanks to its construction.
Made of 84 percent polyester and 16 percent elastane, the belt is flexible and will provide full range of motion. It measures 2 inches wide and features custom UA branded belt loops.
Available in 9 colors, it’s one size fits most.
