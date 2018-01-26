Top 10 Best Knee Sleeves & Wraps: Squats & Lifting 2018

If you’re a powerlifter, you know how important it is to have proper support, especially on exercises like squats. Investing in a pair of quality knee sleeves and wraps can be beneficial in a number of ways.

Sleeves and wraps serve the same purpose, but work in slightly different ways. Compression sleeves simply slide up your leg to form a tight, stable fit around the knee and nearby muscles and joints. Wraps do just what the name suggests; you wrap them around your knee to get your custom fit. Using sleeves and wraps have plenty of advantages. In addition to providing support in the knee area, they also promote muscle and joint health, help prevent injury, relieve pain and stiffness, and aid in post-workout muscle recovery.

The first part of the list will focus on knee sleeves, then we’ll talk about wraps for the final few options.

And if you’re looking for a complement to your new set of knee sleeves or wraps, check out our post on the best weight lifting wrist straps for grip and support.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. Nordic Lifting Knee Sleeves

The first set of sleeves on the list are from Nordic Lifting. They are 7mm thick neoprene and are compression, which helps prevent injury and promote quick muscle recovery. The pair of sleeves are unisex and come in sizes extra small to 2XL with 1-year replacement guarantee.

Ideal for squats and leg presses, Nordic Lifting sleeves retain heat to aid in reducing muscle and joint stiffness and pain. They slide on easily for a secure, yet comfortable, fit and will allow a full range of motion so there will be no limitations on any of your lifts. Whether you’re a beginner or veteran lifter, the sleeves will help bring your performance to the next level.

Price: $39.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Helps prevent injury and recover faster

Unisex, available in sizes extra small through 2XL

1-year free replacement guarantee

Cons:

Sleeves sometimes do not get a consistent tight fit like wraps do

Some users said the seam ripped apart after only a few uses

2. Bear Komplex Knee Sleeves

The Bear Komplex Knee Sleeves can be used for a variety of activities and are very effective for weightlifting. Made of durable neoprene, they are available in 2 thicknesses — 5mm and 7mm. The compression sleeves offer maximum support and comfort and are perfect for the athlete who squats, power cleans, and leg presses.

The sleeves will retain heat to get your muscles warmed up quicker while helping to prevent injury. Flexible and comfortable, the Bear Komplex Knee Sleeves come in a variety of stylish color schemes (Star & Stripe pictured above) and sizes, and are unisex.

Price: From $44.98 to $59.98; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

Made of durable, high-quality neoprene

Designed to keep muscles warm and stable

Available in 10 different colors and different sizes (5mm or 7mm thick)

Cons:

Some users experienced durability issues; tearing and fraying after a few months

Some users felt they didn’t run true to size

3. ProFitness Knee Sleeves

Protect and support your knees while maximizing your lifting performance with the compression sleeves from ProFitness. Constructed of 7mm thick durable and comfortable neoprene with reinforced stitching, ProFitness designed their sleeves to provide excellent comfort and full range of motion on all your lifts, including squats.

Available in 4 colors — Black, Blue, Red, and Gray — they are available in sizes medium through XXL and are suitable for both men and women. They come in a pair and include a 1-year warranty upon purchase and a convenient carrying bag.

If wraps are more your style, check out the ProFitness Knee Wraps here.

Price: From $23.91 to $27.91

Pros:

7mm thick neoprene compression sleeves

1-year warranty

Low price

Cons:

Some users felt the stitching ripped too easily

Some users felt the size runs small

4. Mava Sports Knee Compression Sleeves

Maximize performance, stay safe and supported, and recover quicker with the Mava Sports Knee Compression Sleeves. Made of durable, yet comfortable, neoprene, the knee sleeves provide ample support and help promote muscle recovery, injury prevention, and excellent support during the heaviest lifts.

The sleeves are made of 7mm thick neoprene and are ergonomically shaped to help you reach peak performance in all your workouts as they offer full range of motion with no restrictions. They are unisex and available in multiple colors (Black, Gray, Blue, and Red) and sizes (small through XXL).

Price: $39.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Anatomically and ergonomically shaped for better performance

Helps promote muscle and joint health, while preventing injury

Available in 4 colors and sizes small through XXL

Cons:

Some users felt the sleeves weren’t breathable

Some users felt they were too thick

5. Gymreapers Knee Sleeves

Not only do you get a quality pair of knee sleeves from Gymkeepers, but you purchase includes a number of other nice perks. You’ll receive a free gym bag for your gear, as well as a 60-day money back guarantee and a 1-year warranty. Not much risk involved at all.

As for the sleeves themselves, they have reinforced stitching and are made of 7mm neoprene, which is thick enough to provide ample support yet flexible to allow full range of motion on all lifts. They are available in 3 different color schemes — Black/White, Black/Red, and Military Green/Black — and each feature Gymreapers’ unique skull logo printed graphic. Sizes range from small to XXL, so they’re suitable for most, including both men and women.

Prefer a different style? Learn more about the Gymreapers Knee Wraps here.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Made with reinforced stitching and 7mm neoprene

Purchase includes free gym bag

1-year warranty and 60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Some users felt the stitching ripped too easily

Some users felt the skull graphic wore away too quickly

6. Impulse Sportz Knee Sleeves

The Impulse Sportz Knee Sleeves are available in two different neoprene thicknesses — 5mm and 7mm. Both are thick and sturdy enough to provide maximum support, while helping with quick muscle recovery and injury prevention. The compression sleeves are great for squatting, but can be used in a variety of workouts, basically wherever you need knee support and protection.

Each purchase comes with a free gym bag which is big enough to tote all your gear. The Impulse Sportz Knee Sleeves are available in 9 different color schemes and a variety of sizes, so they’re suitable for most athletes. There’s also a 90-day money back guarantee.

For a different option, check out the Knee Wraps by Impulse Sportz here.

Price: From $32.95

Pros:

Comes with a free gym bag

Available in 5mm and 7mm neoprene

90-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Some users felt they didn’t last long (tearing, ripping, and fraying)

Some users felt the printed logo wore off quickly

7. RockTape Knee Sleeves

The knee sleeves from RockTape are available in two different thicknesses — 5mm and 7mm. They are each made of extra durable SBR neoprene with reinforced stitching. Another highlight is the 4-ply lycra lining, which adds softness and breathability so you stay comfortable and stable during your entire workout, regardless of its intensity.

The unisex knee sleeves are available 9 different color schemes and each features a unique design, which include USA Flag, Camo, and Skulls, to name a few. And there’s basically no risk as they come with a 30-day money back guarantee and a 1-year warranty.

Price: From $27.99; price varies depending on size and availability

Pros:

4-way lycra liner provides comfort and breathability

Available in 5mm and 7mm neoprene

1-year warranty

Cons:

Some users felt didn’t run true to size

Depending on style and size, can be on the expensive side

8. Mava Sports Knee Wraps

The knee wraps from Mava Sports are quite popular and come highly-rated. The elastic and compression wraps come in a pair and offer maximum flexibility and stretch. They measure 72 inches long but don’t worry if you think they’ll be too big. The wraps feature a hook and loop closure so there will be no annoying loose ends, while providing a secure, comfortable fit so you can concentrate fully on your lift.

Available in 9 different colors (Black is pictured above), the wraps are unisex and are suitable for people of all sizes. The material make-up also helps make them usable for both indoor and outdoor activities.

Price: $25.95

Pros:

Features an adjustable hook and loop closure for secure fit

Made of stretchable elastic fabric (72 inches long)

Unisex and available in 9 different color schemes

Cons:

On the pricey side for wraps

Some users felt they were too flexible for powerlifting

9. CAP Barbell Elastic Knee Wraps

The Elastic Knee Wraps from CAP Barbell are designed to help relieve pain and offer extra support when doing squats and leg presses, among other lifts. The wraps come in a pair and cost less than $15.

Made of elastic, the wraps provide maximum flexibility and range of motion so you’ll have no restrictions even on your heaviest lifts. They measure 72 inches long and 3 inches wide (and .15 inches thick), meaning they’re big enough to fit most. CAP Barbell also provides a 30 day warranty if you’re not satisfied.

Price: $13.86 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Users felt they offered excellent support

Made of elastic for maximum flexibility

Low price

Cons:

There is no velcro to hold loose ends in place

Some users felt they took some time to break in

10. Harbinger Red Line 78-Inch Knee Wraps

The Red Line Knee Wraps from Harbinger are designed to provide performance and comfort during your heaviest lifts. Made of competition-grade elastic, you can expect maximum stability and flexibility, must-haves during intense lifting sessions.

The elastic wraps each measure a generous 78 inches in length, long enough for most users. The extra length also allows you to use different wrap styles as well as sufficient overlaying, if you choose. Each wrap is 3 inches wide so you can expect complete and adequate coverage. The purchase includes a 90-day warranty.

Looking for more options? Learn more about the Harbinger HumanX The Compressor Pro Performance Knee Sleeve here.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

3-inch wide competition-grade elastic

Extra long 78 inches in length

90-day warranty

Cons:

Some users felt they came unraveled too easily

Some might find wraps take too long to put on between sets

