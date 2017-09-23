Top 10 Best Weight Lifting Straps: Grip & Support Wraps

While you probably don’t need to wear weight lifting straps for all of your training, there are certainly moments when they come in handy. In particular, when you are lifting heavier weights and need a better grip and support. And certainly if you’re a bodybuilder or are into deadlifts, shrugs, and rows, to name a few. So it’s always a good idea to invest in a pair of weight lifting straps.

If you’ve never used them before, it’s a pretty easy process. Simple slide your hands through the wrist hole and wrap the strap around the bar. Two to three times will probably do the trick. Wrap it tightly so you can get a secure grip. Then you’re ready to lift.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. Lifting Wrist Straps by Rip Toned

The Lifting Wrist Straps by Rip Toned are some of the most popular on the market for a reason. Made of cotton and featuring neoprene padding, the “no slip grip” straps are not only soft and comfortable, but extremely durable, a much-needed characteristics for those extra heavy lifts. Endorsed by 2014 World Champion Powerlifter Kevin Weiss, the pair also comes with an E-Book, which supplies instructions on how to use the straps as well as exercise and diet guides. Machine washable, the straps are unisex, available in 10 different colors, and come with a Lifetime Replacement Guarantee.

Price: $9.97 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Neoprene padded with a no-slip grip

Endorsed by 2014 World Champion Powerlifter Kevin Weiss

Unisex & available in 10 different colors

Includes an E-Book featuring instructions and exercise/diet guides

Cons:

Some users felt the neoprene pad was uncomfortable/unncessary

Some users felt they frayed a little too quickly

2. Lifting Straps — Weightlifting Hand Bar Wrist Support Hook Wraps by Anvil Fitness

Anvil Fitness is one of the leaders in weightlifting equipment and their lifting straps are some of the highest rated among users. Made of a durable material, the straps also feature a 5mm thick neoprene padding, which not only adds extra comfort, but also helps cut down on bruising and other ailments that can occur with heavier lifting. Long enough to wrap around the bar up to 3 times, the straps are one-size-fits-most and are built to last, even through those heavy-duty lifting sessions. The pair of straps comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.

Price: $11.97

Pros:

Has integrated 5mm neoprene pad for cushion

Lifting hooks are long enough for 2-3 wraps around the bar

100 percent money back guarantee

Cons:

Some users experienced durability issues with the straps

Some users felt the padding wasn’t effective

3. Premium Cotton Lifting Straps by 321 Strong

321 Strong packs a big-time bundle for a little price. Now under $10, along with the pair of straps you’ll get a carrying case with a zipper, an instructional E-Book, and a 100 percent lifetime warranty. The straps themselves are made of soft, yet durable, cotton and measure 24 inches in length, long enough to get wrapped around the bar a few times for extra support. They also feature an 8 inch neoprene pad in the wrist area for maximum comfort and to help prevent injury. The straps are machine washable and suitable for both men and women.

Price: $7.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Soft wrist padding is 8 inches long

Straps measure 24 inches long

Comes with zippered vinyl carrying case

Price

Cons:

Users with smaller wrists felt the foam padding made it difficult to get a tight fit

Some users felt the cotton construction wasn’t as durable

4. Weightlifting Leather Suede Lifting Wrist Straps Bundle by Dark Iron Fitness

The first pair of straps made of suede leather come from Dark Iron Fitness. Measuring 22 inches long, each has reinforced stitching along the entire strap and a neoprene padding in the wrist for added comfort and protection. Suede also tends to give more traction and less slip than cotton. And Dark Iron supplies some numbers; they’ve tested the straps up to 450 pound lifts without them breaking. Strong people over there. With leather you’re going to pay a little bit more than cotton straps, but Dark Iron Fitness offers a lifetime replacement if you register your original pair.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Made of heavy-duty, durable suede leather

Neoprene padding for added comfort

Can easily handle lifts over 400 pounds without breaking

Cons:

A little pricier than most on this list

Some users felt the stitching wasn’t very good and led to tearing

5. Meister Neoprene-Padded No-Slip Weight Lifting Straps for Grip (Pair)

Meister specializes in all training equipment in types of forms — boxing, MMA, and weightlifting, to name a few. And their Neoprene-Padded No-Slip Weight Lifting Straps come highly-rated among users. The strap itself, which measures 23 inches long, is billed as “no-slip” thanks to the ridged woven cotton design. As for comfort, they feature an oversized neoprene pad in the wrist area which will help alleviate stress and strain. Also, you don’t have to settle on one color as they are available in 7 different styles — Black, Blue, Orange, Pink, Red (pictured above), Urban Camo, and White.

Price: $8.49

Pros:

Extra large neoprene padding for added comfort

Strap has no-slip ridged woven cotton

Available in 7 different colors

Cons:

Some users felt the straps are too thin

Some users felt the foam padding was too large for their wrist

6. Harbinger Padded Cotton Lifting Straps with NeoTek Cushioned Wrist (Pair)

As one of the most trusted brands in weight training equipment, Harbinger’s lifting straps feature 5mm Neotek pad cushions on the wrists for maximum comfort and protection for those heavy lifts. Measuring 21.5 inches, each strap has merrowed end to prevent the always-annoying fraying and strong stitching to ensure long-lasting durability. And the 1.5 inch width helps improve grip and contact with the bar. The straps are shown above in Black, but they’re also available in Pink.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Neotek pad cushions wrists

Merrowed end tabs prevent fraying

Harbinger is one of the most trusted names in weightlifting equipment

Cons:

Some users might feel the straps are too short at 21.5 inches

Some users felt the padding area was uncomfortable

7. Lifting Straps (2 Pairs/4 Straps) by Nordic

Nordic Lifting gives you two pair (four total straps) for just a little over $15. Each measures an extra long 23 inches and 1.5 inches wide, providing plenty of fabric to get a secure grip on those heavier lifts. Made of heavy duty cotton, the straps also feature neoprene padding for extra comfort and are built to last through the toughest workouts. Available in multiple colors — Black/Yellow (pictured), Aqua Blue & Camo Grey, Black & Red/Black & Orange — the straps are unisex and come with a 1-year replacement guarantee.

Price: $16.97 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Neoprene padding for added comfort

Extra long 23 inch straps

You get 2 pair (4 straps)

Cons:

Some users felt the padding made it difficult to get a tight wrap around the bar

Some users felt the padded cushion wasn’t durable and fell apart quickly

8. Olympic Lifting Wrist Straps by Stoic

Going off the path a bit from what we’ve seen so far are the Olympic Lifting Wrist Straps from Stoic. Unlike the straps listed above, these are much shorter, hence, easier to setup and release. Simply wrap the strap, which is made of durable genuine leather (3mm thick), around the bar once and you’re ready to lift. Too heavy? Just let go, the straps will release and the bar will fall to the ground. They promote you to use a stronger grip, which will maximize effort for a better workout. These straps also distribute the weight to your hands rather than to your wrists. They come complete with a 100 percent money back guarantee.

Price: $19.77 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Distributes weight to the hand rather than the wrist

Made of heavy duty genuine leather

100 percent money back guarantee

Cons:

Some users might not like the shorter strap (about 3.25 inches compares to 20+ on typical straps)

Pricier than most on this list

9. RitFit Lifting Straps

The unique feature of the RitFit Lifting Straps is the extra wrist protection they offer. You know how much pressure can be put on your wrist during heavy lifting, so RitFit has come up with an ergonomic design and added extra padding to alleviate some of the stress. The neoprene foam pad measures 7.1 inches long by 3.2 inches wide, while the pad thickness is 6.55mm. The strap themselves are billed as “anti-slip” and are long enough to get wrapped around the bar about three times. RitFit also includes a 100 percent money back guarantee.

Price: $12.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adds extra protection to the wrist (6.55mm thick neoprene)

Anti-slip heavy duty straps

100 percent money back guarantee

Cons:

Some users might find the wrist protector a little uncomfortable

Some users felt they were too bulky

10. Harbinger Big Grip No-Slip Nylon Lifting Straps with DuraGrip (Pair)

Harbinger’s second strap on this list is their Big Grip model. It is highlighted by a cushioned Neotek wrist pad for added comfort and protection on heavier lifts and. The Big Grip is made of durable nylon and features “Dura Grip” rubber for extra strength, which also prevents the strap from slipping off the bar. Make sure the Dura Grip side always faces the bar. Each strap measures 21.5 inches. This strap is available in 3 different models — Original, Padded (shown above), and Pro.

Price: $12.99 for the Big Grip Original

$11.89 (8 percent off MSRP) for the Big Grip Padded, which is pictured above

$13.35 for the Big Grip Pro

Pros:

Available in 3 models — Original, Padded, and Pro

Neotek wrist pad cushions the wrist

“Dura-Grip” rubber strips prevent slipping

Cons:

Some users felt they were a bit uncomfortable

