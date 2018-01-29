Super Bowl Opening Night Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Getty

There are a lot of peculiar events in the lead up to the Super Bowl every year, but there may be none quite as outlandish as Super Bowl Opening Night, the event formerly known as Super Bowl Media Day. Mixed in somewhere between the ridiculous costumes, celebrity appearances and over-the-top spectacle, players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will be asked a couple of questions on Monday night.

NFL Network will have coverage of this year’s event from 8 to 11 p.m. ET (Eagles interviews at 8 p.m. ET; Patriots interviews at 10 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the event online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch Super Bowl Opening Night at no cost:

FuboTV: NFL Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch NFL Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can then watch NFL Network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: There are four main channel packages, while NFL Network is included in three of them: “Core,” “Elite” and “Ultra”. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial, and then you can then watch NFL Network live on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app

Preview

Opening Night is a mostly light-hearted event that is fun for most fans to watch, but it can also serve as a bit of a nuisance for those who have to take part. It’s such a massive, eccentric event, and for players who have never been in a Super Bowl before, it can serve as a bit of a shock.

The Patriots are appearing in their eighth Super Bowl during the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era, so their personnel have either been through this before or have plenty of experienced people to talk to, while the Eagles are leaning on the veterans to help keep things as normal as possible.

“I think it’ll help to have those guys maybe even stand up and talk to the team or at least talk to one side,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “If it’s Chris Long or LeGarrette or Malcolm [Jenkins] or Torrey [Smith] or whoever it is, just to share their experiences about next week and what it can entail because it’s definitely going to be a busy week and there’s going to be a lot of distractions.

“I think the team that can put aside the distractions and focus on the game is going to be the team that’s probably going to benefit from that.”

For players and coaches, “distraction” is probably a good way to describe Super Bowl Opening Night. Nevertheless, you can rest assured they would all rather be going through this than sitting at home. Opening Night may be a little absurd, but it also serves as a signal that it’s officially Super Bowl week. Expect many of the players to soak it all in and enjoy the limelight, which can make for entertaining television.