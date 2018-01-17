Tyler Hilinski Suicide Reports: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

WSU

Tyler Hilinski, the Washington State quarterback who was expected to start for WSU in 2018, has tragically died of an apparent suicide in his apartment. He was only 21-years-old.

Hilinski’s sudden death shocked teammates, coaches, and fans, who remembered him for his positive outlook on life and his athletic talent. On Facebook, he provided no public glimmers of problems, filling his page with photos of the football field. It’s not clear why Hilinski apparently took his own life.

If you’re feeling pain, there is help and other solutions. You can call a national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Found Hilinski’s Body After He Didn’t Show Up For Practice

In a statement, Pullman police reported that they responded to the Aspen Village Apartments at about 4:30 p.m. on January 16, 2018 to “check on the welfare of a Washington State University (WSU) football player who did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found Tyler Hilinski, 21 years old, deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

The release continued, “A rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found. Hilinski is listed as a redshirt sophomore quarterback on the WSU football team. Pullman Police detectives and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death.”

Authorities and the family have not revealed the contents of the suicide note.

2. Hilinski’s Brother Asked the Public to Keep His Family In Its Prayers & the Coach Remembered Tyler as an ‘Incredible Young Man’

thoughts and prayers with tyler hilinski's family, friends and the washington state football 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZBj7Tvpedm — d'angelo (@eastblunt) January 17, 2018

Ryan Hilinski, Tyler’s brother, posted a heartbreaking message on Twitter. “Please keep my family in your prayers tonight,” it simply read. Ryan is “a high school quarterback in California with a Washington State offer,” according to The Spokesman-Review.

Please keep my family in your prayers tonight. — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) January 17, 2018

The university’s president also offered a message on Twitter, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family.” Mike Leach, the university’s head football coach, released a statement, saying, ““We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

3. Tyler Hilinski Was the Team’s Backup Quarterback in 2017 & Was Known For His Positive Personality

Tyler Hilinski had a bright future ahead of him. In 2017, he was WSU’s backup quarterback. “Hilinski was WSU’s backup quarterback in 2017 and a vibrant, well-liked member of the team and community who was known for his infectious positivity and sense of humor,” reported The Spokesman-Review.

That positive persona made his apparent suicide all the more difficult for people to comprehend. The newspaper reported that it was expected that he would be the starting QB for the team in 2018. “Most expected Hilinski would start for the Cougars in 2018. He received the first start of his career in the Holiday Bowl because of an injury to Luke Falk and was 39-of-50 passing with 272 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a loss to Michigan State,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

4. Hilinski’s Teammates & Others Expressed Shock & Sadness on Social Media

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead https://t.co/jabJl1NBz9 pic.twitter.com/yv5JfNkr9c — Coshocton Tribune (@coshtribune) January 17, 2018

Those who knew Hilinski or just those who followed the team took to social media to express their grief. “Ty you were a great teammate, friend, brother anything we needed you to be. You brought smiles to the people around you. I am sorry I could not be there for you when you needed a smile for yourself. Love you man. Rest In Peace🙏🏽” wrote teammate Skyler Thomas.

Thomas also tweeted “Life is precious. Don’t take it for granted” and “If you are ever going through something and you feel like suicide is the only way to deal with it you can always contact me no matter who you are. You can also contact The National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.”

Another player, Jamire Calvin, also tweeted his heartbreak.

#RIP3 😪 this one hurt man. Love you Ty dawg, wish you was still here with us. Prayers to the Hilinsky family.. pic.twitter.com/NRU3St4Zo3 — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 17, 2018

“#RIP3 😪 this one hurt man. Love you Ty dawg, wish you was still here with us. Prayers to the Hilinsky family,” he wrote.

5. Hilinski Played for Upland High School & Was From Claremont, California

Rest In Peace to Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, and never be afraid to ask who is hurting. pic.twitter.com/aNWmyaFPcG — 12up (@12upSport) January 17, 2018

Hilinski’s biography on the WSU website says that he was from Claremont, California and stood 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 213 pounds. He was a record-breaking high school player in Upland, California, the bio says.

“Played two varsity seasons for head coach Tim Salter at Upland HS in Upland, Calif.…set or broke 9 passing related records for Upland High School including passing percentage (68%), TD’s In a game (7), pass completions (182), single game yardage (446)…SENIOR season completed 165 of 242 passes (.682) for 2,738 yards, 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 13 games…also rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns…led team to 10-3 mark and semifinal berth in CIF South Section playoff…” the biography says.

“…named to Cal-Hi Sports All-California Fourth Team, All-CIF Southern Section West Valley Division First Team, All- Baseline League First Team, All-Inland Valley Second Team by Daily Bulletin, All-Inland Area Honorable Mention and San Bernardino County Sun All-Area Honorable Mention…as a JUNIOR completed 177 of 260 (.681) passes for 3,053 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions…added 297 yards rushing and four scores in 13 games…led team to 9-4 mark and a share of the Baseline League title…2013 Offensive Player of the Year by the Daily Bulletin, All- Baseline League First Team and All-Inland Valley First Team by Daily Bulletin…rated four stars by Rivals.com, three stars by Scout.com and ESPN.com…Rivals.com lists him as the 10th-ranked pro style QB in nation, 44th-ranked overall prospect in California…Scout.com has him as the 13th-ranked QB in West, 9th in California.”

He appeared in eight games in 2017 as a sophomore for WSU, the website says: “RS-SOPHOMORE (2017): Appeared in eight games, starting the Holiday Bowl…went 130-for-179 for 1,176 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions…went 7-of-9 for 50 yards in season-opener against Montana State…led comeback victory over Boise State by going 25-of-33 for 240 yards with one interceptions and three touchdowns including the game-winner in triple overtime…went 5-of-9 for 35 yards against Oregon State and 2-of-3 for 27 yards and an INT against Nevada…went 4-for-5 for 28 yards at California and 3-for-9 for 15 yards against Colorado…at Arizona, rushed for two touchdowns, went 45-of-61 for 509 yards, two touchdown passes and four interceptions…made first career start, went 39-of-50 for 272 yards with two touchdowns (14, 15) and one interception against No. 18 Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl.”