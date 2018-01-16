WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Matches & Predictions

The 2018 Royal Rumble card is, quite simply, stacked.

Of course the marquee match of the show is the one bearing the PPV’s name. But then there’s the added bonus of the women getting to compete in a Royal Rumble match of their own. That means 30 men and 30 women will battle it out in their respective matches to gain a World Championship and Women’s Championship opportunity at ‘Mania 34. Speaking of championships, AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship in a Handicap match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. As for the Universal Championship, its holder (Brock Lesnar) will compete in a Triple Threat Match against two fellow behemoths – Braun Strowman and Kane.

I’m here to break down those aforementioned bouts and the rest of the card in this preview piece for the 2018 Royal Rumble event.

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Cedric Alexander (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Man! Enzo not only got busted open, but he ended up messing up his ankle a bit when this match recently happened on Raw. Cedric got the countout victory, but of course Enzo was the one who ended up keeping the Cruiserweight Championship. Now they’re set to run this one back at the Rumble. Enzo’s been the go-to guy for the whole division for a while now. And he’s kind of been the anchor, too…and by anchor, I mean bringing the division down due to his inability to keep up with the other Cruiserweight talent. Anyways, I think Hideo Itami’s being built up to eventually be the guy who shuts Enzo up with a GTS down the line. So somehow, someway, Enzo’s going to pull some old standby out of his bag of tricks and cheat Cedric out of a victory.

The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin (2-out-of-3-Falls Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: So Daniel Bryan did the right thing by giving Gable and Benjamin another WWE SmackDown Tag Team title shot against The Usos. The shenanigans that occurred during the last match between those teams led to Gable and Benjamin thinking they’d won the titles. But the referee’s error during that moment led to the bout getting restarted, which led to The Usos retaining (regaining?) their titles. In order to make sure no more tomfoolery takes place, The Usos vs. Gable and Benjamin rematch will take place under 2-out-of-3-Falls rules.

This one looks like it could be a dark horse contender for Match of the Night (if they get enough time to deliver greatness). I’m betting on Gable and Benjamin scoring the first pinfall, then The Usos nabbing the second one. That’ll expectedly lead to the third and final fall, which will ultimately lead to The Usos pulling out the big win and defeating Gable and Benjamin once again. This feud will probably go on for a few extra weeks afterward until The Usos’ next challengers emerge – Harper and Rowan, The Bludgeon Brothers.

Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Anyone else think this match is slowly turning into a Triple Threat Match at some point? Cesaro and Sheamus have taken two shocking losses to Crews and O’Neil (WORLDWIDE!), which should make them eligible to get a shot at the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, right? Kind of strange that this bout is still being contested among the champs and the two challengers who lost unexpectedly.

Anyways, we’re still going to get this match at the Rumble. Cesaro and Sheamus have been at it with Rollins and whoever’s been partnering with him for a good while now. The random duo of Rollins and Jordan is an odd pairing that really haven’t been on the same page. I see this match furthering the eventual heel turn of Jordan, who’ll end up costing Rollins the match and gaining an enemy in Rollins. So Cesaro and Sheamus will get the titles back, Jordan will get verbally lambasted by Rollins, Angle’s going to book them for the next PPV, and Jordan’s going to lash out at his Pops for it.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Handicap Match for the WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Owens and Zayn have turned into one of the more entertaining aspects of Tuesday nights. They’ve caused plenty of headaches for Shane McMahon and fractured the relationship between him and Daniel Bryan. The other entertaining component of SmackDown, WWE Champion AJ Styles, has been handed back-to-back losses by Owens and Zayn due to some outside distractions. Due to his frustration, AJ yelled out a match idea in a sarcastic manner that pushed Daniel to actually book it. So now AJ’s set to defend his WWE Championship in a Handicap Match against both Owens and Zayn. So it’s easy to see how this one’s going to go down – Owens and Zayn will go back and forth on offense as they wear down the champ.

AJ will make some comebacks here and there, but will most likely have his ass handed to him more than anything. Then those moments of dissension will arise when Owens and Zayn try to pin AJ, which will lead to broken up pins and in-ring arguments. Owens and Zayn’s constant arguing will lead to their downfall, which will push AJ to take advantage and ultimately come out on top. I do sense some sort of outside interference from Daniel and Shane, but this time it won’t work out in Owens and Zayn’s favor. All I know is this – Shane’s eventually turning heel on Daniel and setting up a match against Daniel Bryan at ‘Mania 34.