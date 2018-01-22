Vikings Cornerback Xavier Rhodes Suffers Toe Injury

Getty

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was sidelined late in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles to have a right foot injury examined. Rhodes went to the locker room to have the injury to his toe looked at, according to sideline analyst Greg Coleman. But Rhodes returned for the final few plays of the first half.

Vikings Injury Update: CB Xavier Rhodes is probable with a toe injury. — Vikings PR (@VikingsPR) January 22, 2018

While Rhodes was off the field, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles threw a deep touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffrey, who had been covered previously by Rhodes.

The Vikings trail the Eagles 24-7 heading into the half. Foles has torched Rhodes and Minnesota’s secondary for 208 yards, including the Jeffrey touchdown. Jeffrey had two catches for 17 yards while he was covered by Rhodes, and then ripped off the 53-yard touchdown catch while Rhodes was dealing with the toe injury.

The Rhodes vs. Jeffrey matchup was seen as a critical one heading into the game. Rhodes, 27, was picked for the Pro Bowl this season after recording 44 tackles, deflecting 10 passes and recording two interceptions during the regular season.

Jeffrey told reporters he was looking forward to facing Rhodes.

“We had some good battles. He’s a great competitor,” Jeffrey said. “We like to compete against one another Strong, physical, I look forward to the battle.”

Rhodes allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards, 527, among players targeted at least 80 times this season and gave up just one touchdown, according to STATS.

“I’ve gone back and looked at that matchup in particular just to see the battle that went on and the types of things that Alshon did against him, and the coverage technique that he used,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “Does it apply to this game? Maybe a little bit. I think Alshon’s a better player. I think he’s (Rhodes) a much better player, obviously, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. It’s going to be another great matchup again Sunday evening.”

Rhodes told the Star Tribune about Jeffrey, “Once the ball is in the air, there’s a good chance he’s going to come down with it. You’ve got to be pretty aggressive with him. I mean, I’ve been going against the guy my whole career, basically.”

Rhodes also left the field against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional round last week. He missed time at the end of the fourth quarter.

The star cornerback was also dealing with a leg injury at the end of the regular season, according to CBS Sports.

Rhodes was signed to a five-year $78.12 million contract extension by the Vikings prior to the 2017 season. He has been with Minnesota since 2013, when the Vikings drafted him with the 25th pick out of Florida State. Along with this year’s Pro Bowl selection, Rhodes also made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Against the Eagles, Rhodes was back in the game at the end of the second quarter and was still on the field as the third quarter began. It is not clear how or when he injured his toe, or the severity of the injury.

Rhodes wasn’t the only member of the Vikings secondary to suffer an injury against the Eagles. Safety Andrew Sendejo was listed as doubtful to return with a calf injury coming out of halftime. He was on the injury list heading into the week after suffering a concussion against the Saints.