Amanda Carter, Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Bubba Wallace is the new face of Richard Petty’s No. 43 ride, and his girlfriend, Amanda Carter, has been by his side cheering him on in his rise through the NASCAR ranks. Fans get a glimpse of the happy couple’s relationship through social media posts as well as the new Facebook docu-series “Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace.”

According to Amanda’s Linkedin profile, Amanda is a financial analyst at Bank of America. She graduated from Appalachian State University, where she was a Finance and Banking student. She was the vice-president of the Alpha Phi International Fraternity. Regardless of how Bubba does on the track, Amanda is supportive as she explained to “Behind the Wall.”

“We haven’t really talked about the pressure, really,” Amanda explained on “Behind the Wall”. “He’s really critical of himself, so I am sure he feels the pressure. “He always wants to do good, but I know he’s super excited. I mean this is his dream.”

Learn more about Bubba’s girlfriend, Amanda.

1. Amanda is Featured on the Facebook Docu-Series “Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace”

Bubba was part of an eight episode Facebook docu-series called “Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace” which gave fans a look at his life on and off the track. Amanda and Bubba have not done a lot of public interviews about their relationship, but fans get a closer look at the couple thanks to the Facebook series. There are clips of Bubba and Amanda going on a cruise and playing cards. Other clips show Amanda nervously watching Bubba at the track during the Daytona 500.

“It’s been wild to have this entire journey documented leading into the Daytona 500,” Bubba told Variety. “It’s cool to finally see it all come together. I’ve watched a few episodes and it’s awesome.

According to Variety, the deal was part of an agreement reached between NASCAR and Facebook.

Facebook is paying NASCAR for rights to distribute the series. It’s part of the social giant’s initiative with Watch to pull more premium content into the platform — to get Facebook’s 2 billion-plus users to spend more time watching TV-like episodic programming, so it can serve higher-value ads.

2. The Couple Enjoys Playing Board Games & Golfing

The perfect way to start Friday. Check out all eight episodes of "Behind The Wall: @BubbaWallace" on Facebook Watch, including his emotional #DAYTONA500 run: https://t.co/qePGlQgDOU pic.twitter.com/eysoyD7Zva — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 23, 2018

For Bubba, his competitiveness does not stop at the race track. Bubba and Amanda enjoy playing board games, and have also taken up playing golf together.

“A lot of our time spent at home we enjoy doing the same things– playing games. We are both really competitive,” Amanda told Behind the Wall.

After a golf outing with Amanda, Bubba took to Instagram to explain how much he enjoyed playing golf with his girlfriend.

“Always a blast getting to capitalize on good weather and off days! Oh, and getting to hang with my beautiful lady😍 I find it sexy that she wants to learn how to play golf,” Bubba posted.

3. During the 2018 Daytona 500, Amanda Said Her “Stomach Is in My Throat”

In the final episode of “Behind the Wall”, Facebook captured Amanda watching the Daytona 500 with Bubba’s mother, Desiree. The episode shows several tense moments during the race including a major wreck with two laps remaining.

At one point, Amanda noted her “stomach is in my throat.” NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck reported Desiree texted her son after the race noting “Aren’t you glad I decided to have one more child?” It is a decision that Amanda is happy about as well.

4. Bubba Notes Amanda Came Into NASCAR “Not Knowing Which Way Was Up, Down, Left or Right”

During the docu-series, Bubba admitted Amanda was not a massive racing fan before the couple met as he explained after his second place finish in the 2018 Daytona 500.

“Amanda has come into this not knowing which way was up, down, left or right with this sport,” Bubba explained with tears in his eyes. “She gets it. She understands how much I love it, and I how much I want to do well. Just how competitive I am.”

During the series, Amanda explained she worries that Bubba puts too much pressure on himself.

“I worry about him not doing as well as he expected,” Amanda said on “Behind the Wall.” “I think it’ll be a great season if he comes out with a win. I think it will be an even better season if he’s Rookie of the Year. I mean, hopefully he comes out champion. I mean, we can dream.”

5. Bubba’s First Meal He Cooked For Amanda Was Nachos

See ya later A post shared by Amanda Carter (@amandacarter17) on Dec 16, 2017 at 11:43am PST

During one of the “Behind the Wall” outtakes, fans got to see a lighter side of the couple as Amanda joked with Bubba that the first meal he cooked for her was nachos. This prompts Bubba to look into the camera and jokingly say, “See what I have to deal with.”

Humor appears to be a central bond in the couple’s relationship. Amanda’s Twitter profile reads “only here to embarrass @bubbawallace.” One example of Amanda having fun at Bubba’s expense was her response to a Richard Petty Motorsports tweet.

“Sometimes you don’t get the hot girl/guy the first time you ask them out. You have to keep impressing them,” Richard Petty Motorsports tweeted.

Amanda responded with a quote tweet of her own admitting she played a little hard to get at first with Bubba.

“That’s what he did with me 🤷🏻‍♀️👏🏼👏🏼,” Amanda tweeted.