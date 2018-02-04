WATCH: Febreze Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

In Febreze’s 2018 Super Bowl ad, Dave is the only man on planet Earth whose “bleep” don’t stink.

The commercial starts out with actor Kieran Mulcare saying, “I’m Dave and my bleep don’t stick.” We cut to his parents, who explain, “For a boy whose bleep don’t stink, Dave turned out to be a very well-adjusted adult.” His wrestling coach then chimes in, “Good kid. Bleep don’t stick.” All the actors deliver their lines dead-pan, adding to the humor.

An extended, 60-second version of the commercial (above) includes an interview with Dave’s ex-girlfriend, who says, “Three years I dated a guy whose blep don’t stink. You tell me how am I supposed to move on?”

The text that then appears on the screen reads, “Dave isn’t at your Super Bowl party. But everyone else is. Is your bathroom ready?”

Last year marked Febreze’s first Super Bowl commercial. The ad centered on how to avoid a stinky bathroom situation. This year’s ad creates a man incapable of producing one.

And who is actor Kieran Mulcare, who stars in the ad? Mulcare may not be as big as some of the other stars appearing in ads for tonight’s game, but he’s played Ruben in four episodes of Jessica Jones, as well as roles on The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU, Broad City, and Gotham.

The creative agency behind the ad is Grey New York. In an interview with Adage, Lance Parrish, group creative director of Grey, said, “The long-term vision we’re percolating here with Febreze is really creating behaviors and habits. We’d love someday to have it so somewhere between flushing the toilet and washing your hands, spraying Febreze is top of mind for everyone.”

According to Adage, last year’s ad received more than 3 billion media impressions and the consumer response was more than 96% positive.

The Eagles are taking on the New England Patriots tonight, but many companies will be more concerned with commercial viewership when it comes to Game Day. According to Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports charged companies $5 million for a 30-second spot at during this year’s game.

Many A-listers will appear in tonight’s ads, including Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Cardi B, Peyton Manning, and Tiffany Haddish.