Kitten Bowl 2018 Live Stream & Start Time: How to Watch the Game Online

Today may be the Super Bowl, but it is also the 2018 Kitten Bowl. This is an annual event, airing on the Hallmark channel and the official description of the event reads, “Displaced kittens rescued from the country’s most recent natural disasters vie for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy and a loving, forever home in which to display it.” The special airs from 12 – 3 p.m. ET/11 – 3 p.m. CT, with an encore performance from 3 – 6 p.m. ET/2 – 5 p.m. CT.

The special is presented by North Shore Animal League America, which is the nation’s largest no-kill shelter and animal adoption organization, according to Crown Media, along with the Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. The event is hosted by Beth Stern. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you can watch at no cost:

FuboTV: Hallmark Channel is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Hallmark Channel is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Hallmark Channel is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle, or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

The Kitten Bowl goes down live in the Dayton Building of Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the same city in which the 2018 Super Bowl is being held. Almost 100 “cat-letes” will take the field in hopes of bringing home the Hissman Trophy. Some of this year’s competitors are actually rescues from the Hurricane Irma devastation, according to Hallmark. And, at the end of the show, some kittens will be placed in their forever homes. So, there is more to win than just a trophy.

According to the official Crown Media press release, Kitten Bowl has become synonymous with rescue pet adoption, which begins the Saturday before the program premieres, and continues throughout the weekend. Kitten Bowl I began with five rescue and adoption organizations holding adoption events in cities around the country. The number grew to 25 rescue partners in 2015, 50 in 2016, and 100 in 2017. During each year’s broadcast of Kitten Bowl, awareness for pet adoption rises dramatically.”