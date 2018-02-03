Super Bowl Food Recipes & Ideas: Best Drinks & Party Appetizers 2018

Handmade in the Heartland

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, which means the parties are almost here as well. Whether you are hosting a game day get-together or you are someone’s guest, you want to put together some entertaining refreshments. From drinks to appetizers, to other game day foods, check out some of our top picks, starting with the above Mini Football BLTs by Handmade in the Heartland. For instructions on how to execute this cute and easy idea, click here. Now, read on below for more yummy game day options.

Raspberry Balsamic Meatballs

The Food Charlatan

Steak, Onion & Cheese Baked Wonton Cups

Meatballs are always a hit as appetizers at a party, so why not try this recipe that has a little twist on the classic dish. Click here to check out the full recipe by The Food Charlatan. This recipe can easily be made in a slow cooker.

Savvy Saving Couple

The Upbeat

This recipe is by Savvy Saving Couple . The ingredients that are included are 48 wontons wrappers, 1 1/2 lbs fresh shaved steak, pepper, garlic powder to taste steak, 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 1 medium sweet onion cut into thin rings, 1/2 cup Heluva Good! French Onion Dip (or any French Onion Dip) and 1 cup shredded cheddar. Click here for the full instructions on how to make this recipe.

Photo Credit: Patrick Galizio (CURICH WEISS)

Football Sandwich Cookies

The ingredients are .75 parts Drambuie, .75 parts Hendrick’s Gin, 2 parts Darjeeling tea (cooled), .5 part Rose Simple Syrup, 2 dashes Peach Bitters and 1 part Sparkling Water. Combine Drambuie, Gin, and Simple Syrup in a mixing glass filled 3/4 with ice. Stir for 30 seconds to combine. Pour into an Old Fashioned glasses with one large ice cube. Add 2 dashes of the bitters into each glass. Further sweeten with rose simple syrup to taste. Stir again. Finish with Sparkling water in each glass. Garnish with an orange slice. This recipe was created by Vance Henderson, Drambuie Ambassador.

Handmade in the Heartland

Buffalo Chicken Dip Ring With Blue Cheese Dip

With some devils food cake mix and a few other ingredients, you can make these adorable treats for your game day get-together. And, if you want to use food coloring, you can make the frosting match your team colors. Click here to check out the recipe via Handmade in the Heartland.

Carlsbad Cravings

Nutella and Banana Stuffed Crescent Rolls

How amazing is this option?! Full of calories? Yes. But, full of flavor? Definitely. It’s two dips in one. Click here to get the recipe for this game day option, compliments of Carlsbad Cravings.

The Food Charlatan

Twisted Tea Cheese Dip

This Nutella and Banana Stuffed Crescent Rolls recipe is easy and amazing. It’s a great dessert option for game day … or any day really. And, it only involves five ingredients. Check out the recipe by clicking here

Twisted Tea

For the Twisted Cheese Dip, the ingredients are 1 cup of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, 1 tablespoon of cornstarch, ½ lb. of shredded cheddar cheese, and hot sauce is optional. To make the recipe, pour Twisted Tea into a saucepan on the edge of the grill. Dissolve cornstarch in a small bowl with some Twisted Tea. When tea comes to a boil, pour in cornstarch and swirl pan to mix. Slowly add shredded cheese, mixing the whole time until combined. Keep over medium heat, adding some hot sauce if you want a little kick.