National Signing Day 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The college football offseason is a seemingly never-ending one, as Wednesday–less than a month after Alabama’s win over Georgia in the national championship–marks the 2018 National Signing Day. Remaining uncommitted recruits will make their final decisions, recruiting classes will be finalized, and pundits and fans will already begin to look towards the 2018-19 season.

Coverage of National Signing Day, which includes live commitments, analysis of players and much more, will be on ESPNU (6 a.m. – Noon ET), ESPN2 (Noon – 3 p.m. ET) and the SEC Network (Noon – 4 p.m. ET).

DirecTV Now: There are four different channel packages. ESPN2 is included in all of them, while ESPNU and SEC Network are both included in the “Just Right,” “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ESPN2 is included in the Sling Orange channel package, while ESPNU and SEC Network can be included by adding the “Sports Extra” add-on to your bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what packages you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Note: Once you’ve signed up for one of the above services, you can also watch ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network via WatchESPN.com on your computer, or via the WatchESPN app on your phone, tablet or streaming device. When asked to verify your cable provider, you’ll just use your DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to sign in.

Preview

For the first time in what seems like a lifetime (AKA 2010), Nick Saban and Alabama won’t likely land the top recruiting class. Entering NSD with the sixth-ranked class, the Crimson Tide won’t catch Ohio State or Georgia unless something completely unforeseen happens.

Instead, the battle for the top class will come down to the aforementioned Buckeyes and Bulldogs. Prior to Wednesday, Ohio State has the higher volume of recruits (two 5-stars, 19 four-stars and 24 overall), while Georgia’s class is more top-heavy (six 5-stars: Justin Fields, Zamir White, Cade Mays, Brenton Cox, Jamaree Salyer, Adam Anderson).

Moreover, Kirby Smart’s team looks primed to add another 5-star to the mix in cornerback Tyson Campbell, the 12th-ranked prospect in the nation. While Alabama and Miami are in the mix, the general consensus seems to be that Georgia is the favorite.

Campbell is set to announce his decision at approximately 9 a.m. ET. Other important decisions on Wednesday include: No. 6 overall prospect Patrick Surtain Jr. (9 a.m. ET), No. 7 Nicholas Petit-Frere (9 a.m. ET), No. 45 Justyn Ross (Noon ET), No. 40 Devon Williams (1 p.m. ET), and No. 39 Jaylen Waddle (3:30 p.m. ET). You can find the complete list of scheduled announcements right here.