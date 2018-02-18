NBA All-Star Game Rosters & Starting Lineup: Team LeBron & Team Steph

Getty

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game marks the first contest since the league revamped the rosters and format. LeBron James and Steph Curry, who were the top two players in votes, served as captains, and selected their teams via a fantasy draft. The draft was not televised, but the final rosters were released.

The players were able to pick players regardless of conference affiliation. Team LeBron has already been decimated by injuries as DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis and John Wall are all sidelined for the game. Team Steph has remained intact. La Gazzetta’s Davide Chinellato reported Russell Westbrook will replace Cousins in the Team LeBron starting lineup.

After a public outcry, it sounds like fans could be able to watch the All-Star fantasy draft live next year. Curry spoke with ESPN about his desire for the draft to be televised next year.

“We’re all grown men,” Curry told ESPN. “Everybody can handle it. At the end of the day, you are an All-Star. Until there is a way to massage it out a little bit to understand what the dynamic would be if we go on TV. The NHL does it where there’s an incentive for the last pick, which would be hilarious if that actually happened for us because you can go all out for whoever that last pick was to soften the blow a little bit. But no one should be ashamed.”

Here’s a look at the starting five and rosters courtesy of NBA.com for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

NBA All-Star Game Starters 2018: Team LeBron

PLAYER TEAM C Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans F LeBron James Cleveland Cavs F Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors G Russell Westbrook OKC Thunder G Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics

Team LeBron All-Star Roster

PLAYER TEAM F LeBron James Cleveland Cavs F Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors G Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics G Bradley Beal Washington Wizards F LaMarcus Aldridge San Antonio Spurs F Kevin Love Cleveland Cavs G Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers G Russell Westbrook OKC Thunder C Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons G Goran Dragic Miami Heat G Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets F Paul George OKC Thunder F Kristaps Porzingis (injured) New York Knicks C DeMarcus Cousins (injured) New Orleans Pelicans C Anthony Davis (injured) New Orleans Pelicans G John Wall (injured) Washington Wizards

NBA All-Star Game Starters: Team Steph

PLAYER TEAM C Joel Embiid Philadelphia Sixers F Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks G DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors G Steph Curry Golden State Warriors G James Harden Houston Rockets

Team Steph All-Star Roster