Nick Foles’ Religion: The Eagles’ QB Wants to Be Pastor

Nick Foles, the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2018, has frequently spoken about the importance of his religious faith. On Twitter, Foles’ profile reads, “Believer in Jesus Christ, husband, father, son, brother.”

In fact, Foles is so religious that he has a different career calling in mind after his football career is over: Pastor. “I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said shortly before Super Bowl 2018 commenced, according to Fox Sports. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

Foles has credited prayer with giving him the strength to stay in the NFL. According to the Boston Herald, “When Nick Foles speaks, the topic of religion permeates nearly every sound bite.” In July 2017, Foles retweeted this Bible verse: “He forgave us all our trespasses, by canceling the record of debt that stood against us. This he nailed to the cross. Colossians 2:13.”

Foles’ religion is Christian, and he’s not the only member of the Eagles team to express his faith publicly. According to The Washington Post, faith is “a binding force in the team locker room.” Quarterback Carson Wentz, whose injury gave Foles the chance to start for the Eagles, is also very religious, and he defended his faith when criticized. “Appreciate that, but offensive and controversial? Two of the main things I tweet about are Jesus and hunting. That’s what I’m passionate about and that won’t ever change! When you love something, you talk about it! Stay convicted about it and don’t worry what others think!” Wentz tweeted.

According to FaithWire, the Eagles even conducted a baptism in a hotel pool. “A photo posted to Twitter shows wide receiver Marcus Johnson being baptized in a hotel pool while surrounded by his teammates,” the site reports, calling the Eagles “possibly be the most spiritually active NFL team around.” Foles was among that group, as was Wentz. ESPN has also chronicled the team’s devotion to religion, indicating that players hold Bible studies. “The presence of faith is not unique to the Eagles, though the way in which it has manifested might be,” reported ESPN.

First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!!📢🙏🏾 #WholeHeartedly pic.twitter.com/QtOj2FyRMu — Marcus D. Johnson📢 (@Mojomdj) October 12, 2017

According to The Christian Post, the Texas-born Foles thanked God for his performance on the football field. “It took a lot more faith to come back and play than it would’ve to go in the other direction,” Foles told the AP. “Either way would’ve been fine. Either way, I would’ve trusted in God. I would’ve done something else and glorified God in that instance. I knew as a person that the more growth I’ve had and the more opportunity I would have to glorify God and trust in him would be to go back and play football,” he added.