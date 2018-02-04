WATCH: Justin Timberlake & NSYNC Super Bowl Performance [FULL VIDEO]

Getty

NSYNC fans have been hoping that the boy band will reunite for a special guest spot during Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance tonight. Unfortunately, member Joey Fatone previously said to TMZ that he is not appearing with Timberlake for the big event. In addition, according to People, Timberlake stated during a press conference, “To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list. I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, from ‘NSYNC to Jay [JAY-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet.” When Fatone was asked by TMZ if he was participating in any preparation for the Super Bowl with Timberlake, Fatone’s response was, “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now. So obviously there’s your proof.”

So, there are no surprise guests this year, and this is Timberlake’s third appearance during Super Bowl halftime. In 2001, Timberlake appeared with his band NSYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly for the epic set. For the pre-recorded intro sketch to the performance, NSYNC participated, along with Adam Sandler, Aerosmith, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller. When it came to the performances, NSYNC performed “Bye Bye Bye” and they were followed with Aerosmith’s performance of “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”. Then, NSYNC hit the mics again to sing “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Aerosmith followed with their hit song “Jaded”. For the grand finale, NSYNC an Aerosmith were joined by Timberlake’s ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly. Together, they performed Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way”. Check out the full performance video below.

NSYNC fans have desperately been hoping that Timberlake would bring his old buddies in the mix for his halftime performance. CNN has reported that an NSYNC performance this year is not going to happen.

At the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, Timberlake did incorporate a reunion with his fellow NSYNC’ers, in honor of Timberlake’s Michael Jackson [Video] Vanguard Award. The performance kicked off with a compilation and then Timberlake performed his latest song from that time, “Take Back the Night”, which was followed up by a slowed-down version of his hit “Sexy Back.” He then started to speed things up and transitioned into a performance of “Senorita”. He then sang a bit of his song “Be My Love”. Soon, the stage went dark and Timberlake started to sing his hit song “Cry Me a River”, with “Rock Your Body” not far behind. At this point, fans may have wondered if the NSYNC reunion would really happen.

Then, J.C. Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone appeared and the crowd went crazy. For a few moments, NSYNC fans had what they were waiting for so many years. As a group, they sang a few lines of “Gone,” followed by their hit “Girlfriend.” And then, of course, the famous “Bye Bye Bye.” Once the boys left the stage, Justin Timberlake continued to perform with a couple of other tunes including his hit “Suit & Tie.” Check out the epic reunion in the video below.