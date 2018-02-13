How to Watch Shaun White & Olympics Men’s Halfpipe Live Stream Online

Getty

Looking to bring the United States a second snowboarding gold medal after Red Gerard‘s triumph in the slopestyle event, Americans Shaun White, Jake Pates, Chase Josey and Ben Ferguson will take on the men’s halfpipe. All eyes, of course, will be on White, who aims for his third career Olympic gold.

White enters Pyeongchang seeking redemption. After capturing gold in this event in 2006 and 2010, he finished a disappointing fourth in Sochi in 2014 as all Americans were kept off the podium for the first time since the halfpipe was introduced to the Olympics in 1998.

Just a couple months ago, that redemption looked unlikely. While training in New Zealand in October, White took a brutal fall on a 22-foot Olympic superpipe and required 62 stitches on his face.

He bounced back, though, and in January he qualified for the Olympics with an absolutely monster 100-point run that included a cab double cork 1440, the same trick he crashed on.

After his struggles four years ago, he’s found a renewed love for the sport.

“Honestly, I love the sport now,” he said. “It’s so funny. I don’t want to say now. It’s just again.

“The biggest improvement was getting right with myself, getting right with my mind-set and being inspired again, being excited being a snowboarder and just go to the mountain and take runs for fun, get back to those beginning reasons of why I did the sport in the first place.”

Unsurprisingly after that performance last month, the 31-year-old is considered the oddsmakers’ favorite to capture his third gold medal this week, but there are two individuals who are right there next to him. Japan’s Ayumu Hirano, who captured silver in Sochi, took gold in this event at the Winter X-Games last month, scoring a 99 and becoming the first rider to land back-to-back 1440s in the process.

And then there’s Scotty James of Australia, who finished second in that competition and is also the defending world champion.

If someone else from the United States is going to challenge for the podium, it’s likely Ben Ferguson, the 23-year-old Boise native who took home bronze at the X-Games last month.