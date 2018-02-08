How to Watch the 2018 Olympics Live Without Cable in USA

Getty

The 2018 Winter Olympics have arrived, and whether or not you have cable, it’s easy to watch any of the competition.

In the United States, coverage from Pyeongchang will be on a number of different TV channels: NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA and the Olympic Channel. If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch a simulcast of all of these channels live online by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV.

All of these cost a monthly fee, but they also all come with free 7-day trials, so signing up for two of the above services a week apart would ultimately allow you to watch all of the 2018 Olympics at no cost (note that with all streaming services, NBC is only available live in select markets).

Additionally, all competition at the Olympics can be watched live on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. For anything that is also airing on a TV channel, you’ll need to sign in to your TV provider to watch (you can use your FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do this). For everything that isn’t broadcast on TV (mostly various preliminary rounds and less-popular sports), you will be able to watch without signing in.

Ultimately, if you don’t have cable and you want to watch the biggest events and medal events, you’re going to want to have one of the above streaming services. Here’s a complete rundown of what they include and how to sign up:

Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, including NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA and Olympic Channel. You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that.

Biggest Pros: Cheapest short-term option; Includes NBC live in the most markets; 30 hours of cloud DVR included; Watch on two different devices at the same time

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch Via FuboTV: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA or Olympic Channel to start watching live Olympics coverage, or you can find a future event and select it to DVR it. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Watch Via NBC: You can also watch Olympic coverage live on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app, which is compatible with Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Roku, XBox One, Chromecast and select Smart TVs. When asked to log-in to your TV provider, you can sign in using your FuboTV credentials.

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, including NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN, CNBC, and USA | Just Right: 80-plus, including previously mentioned channels | Go Big: 100-plus, including previously mentioned channels and Olympic Channel | Gotta Have It: 120-plus, including previously mentioned channels | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Biggest Pros: Largest selection of channels; Free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months (or $25 off first month with promo code “YESNOW); Watch on two different devices at the same time

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package and add the free Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (can’t combine with “YESNOW” promo). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch via DirecTV Now: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website, then navigate to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA or Olympic Channel to watch live Olympics coverage. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Watch Via NBC: You can also watch Olympic coverage live on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app, which is compatible with Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Roku, XBox One, Chromecast and select Smart TVs. When asked to log-in to your TV provider, you can sign in using your DirecTV Now credentials.

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus, including NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN, and USA | News Extra Add-On: 12, including CNBC | Sports Extra Add-On: 11, including Olympic Channel | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month (News Extra is $5 per month, and Sports Extra is $10 per month)

Biggest Pros: Watch on three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR ($5 per month extra)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch via Sling TV: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA or Olympic Channel to watch Olympics coverage. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Watch Via NBC: You can also watch Olympic coverage live on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app, which is compatible with Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Roku, XBox One, Chromecast and select Smart TVs. When asked to log-in to your TV provider, you can sign in using your Sling TV credentials.