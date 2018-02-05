WATCH: Steven Tyler Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Steven Tyler goes back in time in Kia’s 2018 Super Bowl ad, titled “Feel Something Again”. The commercial, which marks Kia’s ninth consecutive Super Bowl ad, shows the Aerosmith rock star stepping into a 2018 Stinger to the tune of “Dream On”.

When Tyler gets out of the car, he’s gone back in time and appears to be a teenager. The commercial’s copy reads, “With 365 horsepower, the new 2018 Kia Stinger is a legend in the making. But what happens when it comes face to face with another legend: rock ‘n’ roll icon Steven Tyler? Watch as Steven and the Stinger defy history in Kia’s 2018 Big Game ad.”

Tyler is a veteran when it comes to the Super Bowl. In 2001, he performed alongside Britney Spears, and in 2016, he starred in an ad for Skittles.

Last year’s Kia ad featured none other than Melissa McCarthy, and was a hit. The campaign promoted the 2017 Niro Crossover, and chronicled McCarthy’s heroic journey across polar ice caps and through the deserts to prove that the Niro was a “smarter kind of crossover.”

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Saad Chehab, the vice president of marketing and communications for Kia Motors’ America, said, “The Stinger is the dream car driving enthusiasts have been longing for with its head-turning design, premium amenities and heart-pounding power at an incredibly value-packed price… As one of the youngest mainstream car companies in the U.S., our youth – and the fearlessness that comes with it – is Kia’s strength, and the youthful mindset we share with Steven Tyler and Emerson Fittipaldi is on full display in our Super Bowl ad.”

According to the New York Times, last year’s Super Bowl ads were extremely political in nature. This year’s, however, are focused on more “humor and nostalgia”.

Sporting News reports that NBC receives about $5 million for a 30-second commercial.