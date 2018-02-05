POLL: Who Should Win the Super Bowl 52 MVP?

Getty

The Eagles and Patriots are putting together one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls in history, setting up several offensive players for a shot at MVP.

The most combined yards by both teams in any NFL game is 1,133 in a 1950 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Yanks.

The Eagles and Patriots are currently at 962 yards through three quarters, which puts them on pace for 1,282 yards for four quarters. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 5, 2018

The ground game is being dominated by LeGarrette Blount, who broke two long runs in the first half, the latter going for a 21-yard touchdown. But as usual, this game is being dominated by the quarterbacks.

Tom Brady is being his usual self, clearing 300 passing yards early in the second half. James White scored the team’s lone TD of the first half, but Brady found teammate Rob Gronkowski early in the third quarter for his first passing TD of the game.

The real star of the early goings was Foles, who looked exactly like the QB that led Philadelphia to a blowout win in the NFC Championship. He torched the Patriots for over 200 yards in the first half, finding Alshon Jeffrey for the game’s first TD.

With nearly three quarters in the book, here are your leaders for Most Valuable Player. Hear them out, then cast your vote at the bottom.

LeGarrette Blount

The tone-setter for the Eagles, Blount was unstoppable on the ground in the first half. He exploded for a big run early, then finished another for the second Philly TD.

If the Eagles can maintain their lead, it will come through a consistent rushing attack. Blount has been keeping the chains moving for the Eagles, and that could be huge if the clock becomes a factor.

Alshon Jeffrey

The Patriots have been unable to contain Jeffrey. He got loose early and often, catching three passes for 73 yards and a TD in the first half.

Alshon Jeffery Moss'd the Patriots in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/iduQ99EY28 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 4, 2018

Jeffrey slowed down in the second half, but is one play away from breaking the game open.

Tom Brady

Another ho-hum Super Bowl for Brady. Two touchdowns in the third quarter give him 17 Super Bowl TD passes in his career. Brady is over 400 yards passing for the second straight Super Bowl, and is closing in on 2,500 career Super Bowl passing yards.

Touchdown 26 yards from Brady to Hogan Tom Brady has completions of 50, 46, 43, 28, 26, 25, 24 and 23 The record for most completions of 20+ yards in a Superbowl is 8, held by Colin Kaepernick. Brady just broke it.pic.twitter.com/5B8dhhNP17 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles

If the Eagles capture their first Super Bowl in franchise history, the MVP has to go to Foles. He carved up the Patriots defense, and even carved out his place in Super Bowl history.

Nick Foles is the first player in Super Bowl history with a TD pass and a TD catch in the same game. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) February 5, 2018

Foles is also over 300 yards, and a third TD pass would almost guarantee an MVP if the Eagles can close the game out.