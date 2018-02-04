Super Bowl Coin Flip Prop 2018: Odds & Prediction

Getty

It’s the oldest prop in the book. And this year, we’re going to help you cash it.

The coin flip is the most logical of the illogical Super Bowl props, and one that has been tracked since the very first Super Bowl in 1967. The 52nd Super Bowl coin flip will take place exactly the same way as the first, unifying football history under the dumbest of props.

There’s no gambling edge on the toss itself. You can take heads or tails, and both sides have the same odds. You’d think I wouldn’t have to say that.

But it’s no so simple, you see. Tails is on something of a hot streak, winning four straight Super Bowls entering Sunday. Before that, Heads reigned supreme for five years. So when it comes to the result itself, things have been streaky.

But there’s so much more than just the sky-facing side. You can wager on the toss winner, what side the player chooses, and if that player chooses correctly or incorrectly.

For the most part, the Patriots have stayed consistent on the call. When given the opportunity, the Patriots have called heads at every Super Bowl they’ve appeared since SB36. At 5Dimes, you can bet on what side the player will call during the toss. It would appear they already have this note on the Patriots:

Player will call Tails +165

Player will call Heads -215

If you’re looking for history, the result was tails when the teams met in Super Bowl 39. The Patriots called heads, they lost, and they ended up winning the game anyway.

In fact, losing the toss has been a beneficial trend. The team that lost the coin toss has won three straight Super Bowls, but the toss winner has still raised the Lombardi Trophy five times in the last decade.

Then of course, you have to examine the coin toss flipper. Guest coin flippers were introduced for Super Bowl 50, when Joe Montana tossed it to kick things off. He was replaced by former President George H.W. Bush for Super Bowl 51, who was wheelchair-bound but still gave a strong effort:

Sunday’s guest flipper is Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams. According to CBS Minnesota, Williams is the only living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

Coin Flip Prop Prediction

There aren’t many locks in the Super Bowl, but it’s hard to fathom how the Patriots don’t choose heads on this one. They are notorious for sticking to their gaemplan, and heads has been their move for over a decade. It’s a pretty steep price, but it’s also a guaranteed lock.

For the result, however, I’m going to stay streaky with tails. I’m not liking the flip action on a 94-year old Marine, and I’m expecting minimal rotation.

If you’re on board with those figures, there’s a way to make some money here. Betting on the coin toss loser to win the game is +100, and given the Patriots history, could be one of the best props available. If you think the Patriots can beat the Eagles, you won’t find a better price than +100.