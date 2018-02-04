What Channel Is the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show On TV Tonight? When Does It Start?

Getty

It’s time for the Super Bowl 52 game, but some of us are only interested in the halftime show and who’s performing. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in sports each year, but it is also a major event in entertainment. For those who want to know what channel to watch, who the performers are, and what time halftime starts, read on below.

DATE: February 4, 2018 is this year’s game date. The Super Bowl is set to be held at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. This year’s Super Bowl could potentially be Tom Brady’s sixth win at the Super Bowl, which would make sports history.

Kickoff time for the big game is 6:30 p.m. ET. And, depending on how the first two quarters of the game go, the halftime show is estimated to start around 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET. It should end around 8:30 p.m. and be followed by the second half of the game, which should run until 10:00 – 10:30 p.m. ET.The Super Bowl will run roughly from 6 – 10 p.m. ET on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here Justin Timberlake is the headliner for the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show this year and this is not the star’s first time in the halftime show spotlight. Previously, he appeared appeared with Britney Spears, his former boy band N’SYNC, and who could forget Nipplegate in 2004 with Janet Jackson? So far, no surprise performers have been announced.Generally, halftime shows last from 12 to 15 minutes in length, according to SB Nation . Patriots fullback James Develin recently told SB Nation that the players have an extra long intermission when it comes to the Super Bowl halftime, which is longer than most usual games. Develin explained, “We kind of get into a routine, especially during the season, during the regular season, and even in the playoffs where we’re used to halftime being a certain length. I think we have to be prepared for it. It’s just the reality of the situation. You have those extra minutes. We can utilize them.”According to Williamson Daily News , this year’s coin toss participant has been selected as World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams. Williams is 94 years old and he is the last surviving recipient of the Medal of Honor from the Battle of Iwo Jima. During his big moment, Williams will also be joined by by 14 other recipients of the Medal of Honor, which is the most prestigious of military honors in America.The singer Pink will be performing this year’s “National Anthem”. Over the past year, she has been making the rounds with over the top performances, but recently, she took the Grammys stage with a simple and powerful set. Singing the “National Anthem” is a brief, but important gig, kicking off the biggest football game of the year.Previously, members of the cast of Broadway show “Hamilton” performed “America the Beautiful” and this year, another “Hamilton” star is singing. Leslie Odom, Jr. will be the “America the Beautiful” performer and the Pioneer Press reports that Odom will be accompanied by the St. Paul student choir.Don’t forget to look out for all the major commercials broadcasting throughout the Super Bowl. They are sure to be entertaining as the cost of one 30-second commercial is $5 million, according to Quartz Media