Patriots vs. Eagles: Point Spread & Total for Super Bowl 52

Getty

The Eagles continue their role as the underdog as Philly steps onto the field to take on the Patriots in the Super Bowl. According to OddsShark, the Patriots are favored by 4.5 points against the Eagles, and the over-under is set at 48 points.

Philadelphia tied with New England and several other teams for the best record during the NFL regular season. The Eagles headed into the postseason as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, yet Philadelphia has been an underdog in all three of their playoff matchups including today’s Super Bowl. It is a fact not lost on the Eagles players who now have thousands of Eagles fans wearing dog masks as they embrace the underdog role.

The Patriots are on the other side of the spectrum as New England has been favored in every game they have played this season. Given the Patriots Super Bowl experience, it is no surprise that New England is favored in the matchup, and likely would have been favored against any opponent they faced in the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at how the Patriots and Eagles match up in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Patriots vs. Eagles: By the Numbers

Both teams sit at 15-3 straight up this season. The Patriots are 12-6 against the spread, and are also 12-6 as the favorite given they have been favored in every matchup this season. Philadelphia is also 12-6 against the spread, and 4-2 as an underdog.

New England’s games have hit the over 10 times, and the under eight times this season. The Eagles contests have been split down the middle with nine games hitting both the over and under.

The Eagles marquee wins include victories over the Vikings, Falcons, Panthers and Rams. New England has wins over the Jaguars, Titans, Saints, Falcons and Steelers.

For those looking to the past for an indication in today’s game, the Patriots may be 5-2 in Super Bowls during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, but New England is just 3-4 against the spread in Super Bowls during the same time period.

The main reason the Eagles continue to be underdogs is Philadelphia lost quarterback Carson Wentz late in the regular season. Wentz was having an MVP-type season, but Nick Foles has filled in admirably since Wentz’s injury. Foles is coming off arguably the most impressive performance of his career. Foles was 26-of-33 for 352 yards and three interceptions against the Vikings in the NFC Championship.

Neither Foles or Brady has thrown an interception during the playoffs. During the Patriots two playoff games, Brady has completed 67 percent of his passes for 627 yards and five touchdowns. Foles has completed more than 78 percent of his passes for 598 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots’ offense ranked No. 2 this season with 28.7 points a game, and the Eagles were No. 3 with 28.3 points per game. Philadelphia’s defense ranked No. 2 allowing just 17.3 points per game, while New England ranked No. 5 allowing 18.3 points a game.

The OddsShark computer likes the Patriots chances of winning their second straight title. The computer projects a 29.3-16.9 Patriots victory. The computer is taking the Patriots to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

A win for Brady would give him sole possession of the NFL record for the player with the most Super Bowl rings.