Tom Brady Kissing His Son John on the Mouth: See the Video

Tom Brady caused controversy when his 11-year-old son, John, was captured on video kissing him full on the mouth for what some people thought was a long time. Obviously, the kiss was innocent, but, as with everything Tom Brady, it provoked attention.

You can watch the video yourself below and decide whether the kiss is much ado about nothing. What some thought was a cringe-inducing moment between father and son was captured in Tom Brady’s Facebook documentary series, which is called “Tom vs. Time.” John Brady – who is often called Jack – is the son whom Brady shares with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. The boy’s full name is John Edward Thomas Moynahan. Brady also has two children with his wife, Gisele Bundchen: A daughter named Vivian Lake Brady, and a son named Benjamin Brady.

The kiss came when Brady’s son Jack asked his father if he could see his fantasy football standings. Brady wanted to know what he would get in return, so Jack Brady then kissed his dad. “That was like a peck,” Tom said, which sparked the longer kiss full on the mouth. People on social media pounced.

“Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn’t long enough is some very very disturbing #content,” wrote one man on Twitter. “As someone who comes from (on one side anyway) One Of Those Kissing Families, i really wanted to be able to defend Tom Brady here, but… the kiss is pretty weird,” wrote another.

Another fan commented on Twitter, “On one hand, it’s nice that Tom Brady and his son can show each other affection in a healthy, personal way. On the other hand, that’s a loooong time for an 11 year old to be kissing his dad on the mouth I don’t even make eye contact with my parents for that long.”

Other Twitter users leapt to Tom Brady’s defense, however, with one writing, “Shame on all of the ignorant people who have criticized Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips. In a world full of abuse and absentee fathers, you want to slam this man for showing innocent affection to his son? WTH? #newtombradyfan #tombrady.”

According to The Today Show, Brady has caused controversy with his kissing before. “It’s not the first time Brady caused a stir about kissing a family member. The internet went wild last year after Brady gave his dad a smooch on the lips following his Super Bowl win,” reports Today. Brady kisses Gisele Bundchen a lot too, but no one really has a problem with that.

Here are some of the other social media reactions to the “kiss.” One man pointed out that Brady has kissed a lot of trophies too in his day, and no one cared very much about that, either.

Everybody weirded out by Tom Brady kissing his son on the lips for a little too long but I ran the numbers and he's been caught kissing the Lombardi trophy even longer and more often, so what's with the double standard? — CouchSide Sports (@CouchSideSportz) February 4, 2018

Drinking game take a shot everytime Tom Brady kisses his son on the mouth — Chris (@chrismccoy4L) February 4, 2018

why would Tom Brady allow footage of him making out with son (twice) on his documentary? — Zach Vandergrift (@ZachVandergrift) February 4, 2018

Tom Brady kissing his son on the lips might be the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life. — Tate Eddy (@tate__eddy) February 4, 2018