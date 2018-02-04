Tom Brady’s Five Super Bowls Rings Ties Him for the Most in NFL History

Getty

Tom Brady is tied with Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. Both Brady and Haley have five Super Bowl rings. Brady has a chance to stand on his own as a win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LII would give him the most Super Bowl wins of any NFL player ever.

Brady is heading to his eighth Super Bowl, and went 5-2 in his previous seven appearances. Regardless of what happens in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, Brady has the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback in NFL history. According to Sports Illustrated, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana are tied for second with four Super Bowl victories.

Brady also sits atop the list of NFL players with the most Super Bowl appearances with eight Super Bowls. John Elway’s five appearances put him second behind Brady.

In his seven previous Super Bowl appearances, Brady averaged 296 yards and two touchdowns per game. Brady’s only two losses came against Eli Manning and the New York Giants. Brady is responsible for helping lead the Patriots to all five of the franchise’s title runs.

The Patriots nine Super Bowl appearances is the most of any NFL team. Pittsburgh’s six Super Bowl wins is the most by any franchise, but New England can tie the Steelers record with a win in the 2018 Super Bowl.

In addition to his five Super Bowl rings, Brady has four Super Bowl MVP trophies from the following Super Bowls: XXXVI (2001), XXXVIII (2004), XLIX (2015) and LI (2017). His latest MVP trophy pushed Brady past Joe Montana for the all-time record.

Given Brady’s eight Super Bowl appearances, it is no surprise he owns a number of Super Bowl records. According to SB Nation, Brady owns 14 Super Bowl records heading into Super Bowl LII. Some of the most notable records include most passing yards (466 yards), most career passing yards (2,071 yards), most career touchdown passes (15 touchdowns), most passing yards in a game (466 yards) and most fourth quarter comebacks (3).

Brady has an opportunity to add to his Super Bowl records in the Patriots upcoming matchup against the Eagles. According to NFL Research, Brady’s seven Super Bowl appearances matches the entire Eagles roster heading into the contest. Brady’s run under Bill Belichick is already historic, but will look even more impressive as time has passed allowing fans a bit more perspective on what they are witnessing in Foxborough.

Statistically, Brady’s most impressive Super Bowl came in 2017 against the Falcons as the Patriots quarterback led New England back from a 28-3 deficit. Brady was 43-of-62 for 466 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Patriots comeback win against the Falcons.

Brady is the perfect example that it does not matter where you are selected in the NFL draft as long as players are able to produce when given opportunities. Brady was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

This means 198 players were selected prior to Brady including the following six quarterbacks as Business Insider notes: Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger and Spergon Wynn. By far, Brady has had the most successful career of the bunch, with Pennington and Bulger as the only other quarterbacks to have much of an NFL career.