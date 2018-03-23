Top 10 Best Cheap Golf Bags for Under $100 in 2018

Golf isn’t exactly an inexpensive sport to play. Between clubs and greens fees, you can pay a small fortune to get in an 18-hole round. But it doesn’t always have to be such a burden on your wallet. There are plenty of bargains out there when it comes to equipment, especially if you’re in the market for cheap golf bags.

Now with less expensive bags you’re probably not going to get all the bells and whistles that come with the pricier ones or the bigger brands (though you will see a few familiar names below). But just because the bag costs under $100 and is from a lesser-known company, doesn’t mean it isn’t high-quality. There are plenty of highly-functional and stylish bags that certainly get the job done at a fraction of the price of some of the ones from the industry titans.

So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular inexpensive golf bags to help you make your decision. There are a variety of styles on the list, including stand and cart bags, among others.

But keep reading below to see some of the best golf bags under $100 available today.

Note: this post isn’t in any particular order.

1. Callaway Golf 2017 Capital Stand Bag

Callaway is a titan in the golf equipment industry, so one of their products seems like a good place to start. At just 5 pounds, the Capital Golf Stand Bag is course-walker’s dream. But it offers much more than its lightweight feature. The Capital has five pockets, including ones for valuables, apparel, water bottle, your golf glove, and a full size golf ball pocket.

With a 5-way top club divider, it also comes with a padded dual shoulder strap, a towel loop, a mesh hip pad for comfort, and a rain hood to keep your clubs dry. Also a bonus; the Capital Stand Bag is available in 5 colors — Black/Blue/White (pictured above), Black/Charcoal/Orange, Black/Red/White, Black/White, and White/Black/Pink. This one goes for $99.99 — just under the $100 cap.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Extremely lightweight — just 5 pounds

Comfortable double shoulder strap for easy carrying

Available in 5 colors

Cons:

Some users felt the bag wasn’t as durable as others

On the higher end of the price spectrum

2. TaylorMade Golf 2017 TM Stand Golf Bag 5.0

Another bag just under the $100 threshold (this costs $99.99, too) from another leader in the golf business is the TaylorMade Golf 2017 TM Stand Golf Bag 5.0. A lightweight bag, it boasts an anti-slit stand system with non-slip foot pads, a dual mesh shoulder strap system, and an EVA molded hip pad on the side for extra comfort as its top features.

Other highlights include a 5-way divider top, a rain hood, an umbrella sleeve, and 6 pockets, including apparel, golf balls, tees, valuables, and other equipment and accessories. The TM Stand Bag 5.0 is also available in 6 colors — Black/White (pictured above), Black/White/Red, Blue/Black/White, Grey/White, White/Black, and White/Orange.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Has non-slip foot pads

EVA molded hip pad on the side for extra comfort while carrying

Available in 6 color styles

Cons:

Some users experienced problems with the stand

Pricier as its just under the $100 mark

3. Prosimmon Tour 14 Way Cart Golf Bag

The 14 Way Tour Cart Bag from Prosimmon brings us to our first non-stand bag. This bag is designed to provide maximum storage and a sleek look at a good price (roughly $85). As mentioned, the bag has plenty of storage with 6 pockets. There are 2 full-length pockets for storing clothing and shoes, and 1 each for golf balls, tees and accessories, valuables, and an insulated pocket for drinks. There is a 14-way top, which has slots for all clubs, including drivers and over-sizes putters. It’s worth noting, though, the dividers aren’t full length.

Also, the bag is best suited for cart users as it doesn’t have a double-strap carrying system or leg stands. Available in 4 different color schemes — Black/Blue, Black/Green, Black/Red (pictured above), and Black/Grey — the Prosimmon Tour Cart Bag weighs just 5.3 pounds and also includes practical features such as a velcro glove holder, rain hood, umbrella strap, and a convenient towel ring.

Price: $84.99

Pros:

Has 14-way divider, with spots for a driver and oversized putter

Has 6 pockets, including an insulated one for drinks

Has a velcro glove holder

Cons:

Not as conducive for walking; meant for carts

Dividers are not full-length

4. TourEdge Exotics Extreme 3 Stand Bag

This particular model from TourEdge — the Exotics Extreme 3 Stand Bag — is actually a closeout item on Amazon. It combines style, functionality, and durability at a very reasonable price ($88.00). There are plenty of storage pockets, including 2 for garments, a waterproof velour-line valuables pouch, and an insulated one for drinks. You’ll also have room for golf balls, tees, and other accessories. It has a 7-way top which is highlighted by a molded handle for easy pick-up and carrying.

Other convenient features include a scorecard and pen holder, padded double-strap system, a quick-release stand system with non-slip feet. There is also a wide assortment of stylish color schemes to choose from, including Black, Black/Charcoal/Blue, Black/Charcoal/Red, Black/White, Navy, Red/White, Royal/White, and Black/Charcoal/Lime. Remember this is a closeout item, so if you’re interested in it, you might want to order quickly.

Price: $88.00

Pros:

7-way top with a molded handle for easy lifting

Waterproof valuables pocket

Available in 8 different colors

Cons:

Limited quantities as the bag is in closeout

Some users experienced problems with the stand

5. Tangkula Golf Stand Bag

Tangkula Golf might not be a household name, but their stand bag offers great value for a quality and functional model. Ranging from just $52.99 to $55.99 the bags are obviously very affordable, but have features you’d find in more expensive models. The bag is durable, yet lightweight (6 pounds), and is constructed of water-resistant materials. And with 7 pockets for gear, equipment, and accessories, there shouldn’t be a storage problem.

Other highlights include a padded dual-strap system, sturdy aluminum legs, a velcro glove holder, a molded handle at the top for easy pick up, and an umbrella holder. The bag is available in 4 colors — Black, Blue, Green (pictured above), and Red. The Tangkula Golf Stand Bag measures 32 1/2 inches long and the 6-way divider top is 11 inches by 8 inches.

For another option from this company, learn more about the Tangkula Golf Bag with 4 Way Divider Stand Cart Bag here.

Price: Between $52.99 and $55.99; Green is pictured at $52.99

Pros:

Made of water-resistant materials

Ergonomic and comfortable dual-strap carrying system

Low price

Cons:

Some users experienced some durability issues (fraying at seams and tearing)

Some users felt storage space was limited despite the 7 pockets

6. Hot-Z Golf Bags 2.0 Stand Bag

Another affordable (about $70) stand bag from a lesser-known company, the 2.0 Stand Bag from Hot-Z Golf Bags combines style and performance. Featuring an 8-inch, 6-way top with full-length dividers, some practical highlights are a scorecard and pen holder, a rain hood, a double-strap carrying system, 2 lift handles, and 5 zippered pockets, including 1 for valuables, as well as others for gear, golf balls, and other accessories.

The bag is also very lightweight, coming in at about 4.5 pounds (without clubs) and is constructed of nylon. The Hot-Z 2.0 is available in 7 colors — Black/White, Caribbean Blue (pictured above), Forest Green, Deep Sea Blue, Red Black, Ladies Lace, and Orange/Black/Grey.

Price: Between $69.79 and $79.99; Caribbean Blue pictured at $71.16 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Useful features like scorecard holder, carrying handles, and rain hood

Very lightweight — approximately 4.5 pounds

7 different colors, including unisex and women’s styles

Cons:

Less storage than other bags on the list — 5 pockets

Some users were disappointed with the strap — durability and comfort issues

7. Palm Springs Sunday Golf Bag

Some players don’t carry all 14 clubs or need so much storage when they’re on the course. If you fall into that category, then check out the Palm Springs Sunday Golf Bag. It’s smaller and lighter than regular stand or cart bags. It weighs just 3.5 pounds and has a 7-inch diameter, 6-way padded top. While the Palm Springs Sunday Bag is ideal for walking, you can certainly use it in a cart as well. It’s also perfect for smaller Par-3 courses and the driving range, places you usually don’t need a full set of 14 clubs.

Yes, it is a smaller bag, but the Palm Springs Sunday Bag certainly has characteristics and features of a full-size bag. It has 4 zippered pockets, including garment, golf ball, and valuables compartments. Other highlights include a mesh pocket to hold a drink, a velcro glove holder, padded double-shoulder strap, towel ring, an umbrella holder, and a rain hood. So you get all the aspects of a regular golf bag, just in a smaller package.

This particular color is Blue/Black, if you want another option, take a look at the Palm Springs Sunday Bag in White/Black here.

Price: $61.99

Pros:

Ideal for those who carry less clubs

Extremely lightweight at just 3.5 pounds

Has a water bottle pocket and velcro glove holder

Cons:

It has less space than regular golf bags

Limited colors available

8. Orlimar Pitch and Putt Golf Lightweight Stand Carry Bag

If you thought the Palm Springs Sunday Bag we talked about above was small, then feast your eyes on this little guy. The Pitch and Putt Golf Lightweight Stand Carry Bag from Orlimar isn’t designed to be brought out onto an 18-hole, full-length course as it only holds about 6 or 7 clubs and has minimal storage. It is, however, ideal for Par-3 and Executive courses as well as the driving range.

Weighing just 1.95 pounds, the bag measures 31 1/2 inches long and the two-compartment top diameter is only 3 1/4 inches by 4 1/4 inches. It has 1 storage compartment best suited for golf balls and tees and a handle for easy carrying. It’s available in 4 colors — Black (pictured), Blue, Brick Red, and Orange. If you’re an avid golfer, it’s always a good idea to have a “pitch and putt” bag so you don’t have to lug around your regular-sized one when going to the range. And priced at under $35, it’s quite the bargain.

Looking for a different option? Check out the JEF World of Golf JR1256 Pitch & Putt Sunday Bag here.

Price: Black shown at $33.96 (51 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on color and availability

Pros:

Perfect bag for a Par-3 course or driving range

Small size makes it easy to store

Weighs under 2 pounds

Cons:

Holds only 6 or 7 clubs

Much less storage for gear and equipment

9. Forgan of St. Andrews Pro II Golf Stand Bag

Perhaps you’ve never heard of Forgan of St. Andrews, but they’ve been around for a while. A long while. In fact, they’ve been in business since 1860, making them oldest golf equipment manufacturer in the world. The Scotland-based company has apparently been churning out quality products to be around for so long and the Pro II Stand Bag is just that.

There is no shortage of storage with the Pro II. There are a total 9 pockets, including 2 for golf balls, 2 for clothing, and others for valuables and other accessories. But it also has a useful dry pocket and a waterproof cooler pocket. The bag also has a 9 1/2-inch 8-way divider top with 3 full-length dividers, a dual-strap carrying system, a velcro glove holder, durable stand legs, an umbrella holder, and a rain hood. It’s available in 3 colors — Blue, Green (pictured), and Red.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

9 1/2 inch 8-way divider top with 3 full length dividers

9 storage pockets, including 2 for golf balls, 1 dry pocket, and a waterproof cooler

Forgan of St. Andrews is the oldest golf equipment company in the world

Cons:

Some users said the Amazon description is incorrect

Some might find the bag is too bulky

10. Confidence Golf Pro II Cart Bag

Confidence might not be a household name, but they’ve been in the business since 1967, producing high-quality golf equipment at low prices. And the Pro II Cart Bag fits that bill. Highly-functional with plenty of storage, the Pro II has all the features you’d find on a bag twice the price. There are 7 zippered pockets, including 2 full-length ones for gear and shoes, 1 for golf balls, 1 for valuables, and an ever-important cooler pocket big enough to hold two bottles.

The Pro II has a 14-way top with 3 full-length dividers so your clubs will separate, organized, and protected. Other highlights include a tee holder, towel buckle, velcro glove holder, umbrella holder, and a rain hood. Weighing just 4.7 pounds, the cart bag is available in 4 colors — Black, Blue, Orange, and Red (pictured).

Price: $79.99

Pros:

14-way divider top with 3 full-length dividers

Cooler pocket holds 2 bottles

Lightweight at just 4.7 pounds

Cons:

Only has a single shoulder strap for carrying

Best suited for cart use; there are no stand legs

