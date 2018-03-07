Big East Tournament 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Whenever you have two teams that are potential No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, you know it’s going to be a good conference tournament. That’s the case of the 2018 Big East tournament, which will feature Xavier, Villanova and others in what should be an explosive four days of basketball inside Madison Square Garden.

Preview

The Big East tourney is undoubtedly top-heavy. According to Ken Pomeroy’s projections, it’s the only conference tournament this week where only two teams have a greater than 10 percent chance of cutting down the nets.

Here's the low-down on the Big East. The main event at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/JOhRD8FBXt — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 4, 2018

Xavier is the No. 1 seed after impressively going 15-3 in conference play, but it’s nevertheless hard not to peg ‘Nova as the favorite. Not only do the Wildcats have a potential national player of the year in Jalen Brunson and arguably the country’s best offense (first in effective field-goal percentage, eighth in turnover percentage, 24th in three-point percentage), but they also handed Xavier two of their three conference defeats, winning those games by a combined 40 points.

That said, Xavier obviously shouldn’t be written off. You win in March with excellent backcourt play, and the Musketeers have two of the best veteran guards in the country in Trevon Bluiett and JP Macura. There are questions defensively (73rd in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings), but there’s no doubt they have the firepower to out-gun anyone when they’re at their best.

Beyond the two main attractions, Creighton, Butler and Seton Hall have the pieces to surprise some people in New York. Creighton beat Villanova and lost to Xavier by just one in February, Butler is a balanced team that ranks 24th nationally in Pomeroy’s rankings, and Seton Hall have a senior trio of Angel Delgado, Desi Rodriguez and Khadeen Carrington who are capable of carrying them.

It would ultimately be a surprise if it wasn’t Villanova and Xavier in the end, but even if that’s the case, it’s still going to be an extremely entertaining ride to get there.