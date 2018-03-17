WWE WrestleMania 34: The Women’s Battle Royal Entrants You Need to Know

The WWE Women’s Revolution is still thriving!

After competing in a Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber Match, the women of WWE will make history once again. At WrestleMania 34, they’ll all compete in the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, female roster members from Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT will clash in the ring and vie for ultimate bragging rights. Will top-tier talent such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, Natalya, or Becky Lynch nab the big win? Or will we get a surprise in the form of an NXT roster member being the last woman standing? We’ll get the answer to those questions on April 8th.

Here’s a full listing of who’ll be featured in the WrestleMania 34 Women’s Battle Royal.

Raw

To be announced…

SmackDown Live

– Carmella

NXT

To be announced…