WWE WrestleMania 34: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

Note: The WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show (which will be shown here) will come on tonight at 2pm PST/5pm EST. Then the main show will begin right after at 4pm PST/7pm EST.

New Orleans is lucky to get another dose of WrestleMania magic in 2018.

After seeing how amazing WrestleMania 30 turned out to be, expectations are super high for WrestleMania 34. The card from top to bottom looks like it’ll provide a long night full of quality wrestling. Ronda Rousey will compete in her first WWE match alongside Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Shinsuke Nakamura will finally get the chance to take on AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. And Roman Reigns will try to take down Brock Lesnar once again in a match for the WWE Universal Championship. These bouts and more are set to make ‘Mania 34 a night to remember.

For a complete breakdown of the evening’s results and highlights, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything that took place at WrestleMania 34.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Winner:

Highlights:

The First-Ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Winner:

Highlights:

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals)

Winner:

Highlights: