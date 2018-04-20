Top 5 Best Pull Up Bars for Doorways: Compare, Buy & Save

Not everyone has time to make it to the gym everyday. But that shouldn’t stop you from getting a quality workout in. If you’re one of them, perhaps you should look into getting yourself a doorway pull up bar. They are an easy way to build upper body strength and muscle in the privacy of your own home.

There are a couple varieties of the bar, which fits between a door frame, and acts exactly like what you’d find in the gym. Nearly all the models are conducive to pull ups and chin ups, while others have more features such as extra grips and different frame styles. The ones with different frame styles, which you’ll see below, can be moved to the floor where you can perform push ups, dips, and abdominal work. Some bars require some assembly, while others don’t. It all depends on what style you choose. And every bar is suitable for both men and women.

So keep reading to see some of the highest-rated pull up and chin up bars for doorways.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. ProSource Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar

Looking for a way to all parts of your back and arms? Then the ProSource Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar might be the one for you. It features 12 grips (10 foam and 2 PVC) so you can perform a variety of exercises including wide, hammer, close grip and chin ups. The grip distances vary between 24 and 36 inches in width.

You can either affix it to your door frame and remove it when finished with your workout or you can mount it with the included screws. Yes, it comes with directions for that. Able to hold up to 300 pounds thanks to its durable steel construction, the ProSource bar comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Price: $26.78 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of durable steel; can hold up to 300 pounds

Has 12 different soft grips for different exercises

Can fit a door up to 40 inches wide

Cons:

Some might find assembly difficult

Some users said the bar left black marks on the door frame

2. Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar

Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar is multi-functional piece of equipment designed to build muscle and strength for both men and women. The bar features soft, non-slip grips which help reduce hand fatigue so you can get more reps and less rest. Pull ups, chin ups, dips, hanging leg raises, as well as exercises for abs are some of the workouts you can perform with the Maximiza.

The bar itself is made of heavy-duty chrome steel and is durable enough to hold up to 300 pounds. In fact, the purchase includes three sets of screw-in mounts. There are 2 of heavy-duty mounts and another of medium-duty mounts. The adjustable bar can fit standard doorways between 26 and 39 inches.

Price: $36.98

Pros:

Includes 3 mounting screw kits for (2 heavy-duty, 1 medium-duty)

Can hold up to 300 pounds on a heavy-duty door

100 percent satisfaction guarantee with full refund

Cons:

Has no locking mechanism

Little on the pricey side for this list

3. Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar

The Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar allows you to perform a multitude of exercises, including both for the doorway and on the floor. When using the bar in a doorway, you can focus on pull ups, chin ups, and abdominal exercises. Then move the Iron Gym to the floor where you can get in some more work like push ups, dips, and sit ups. Another highlight is there are no screws so you don’t need to permanently affix it to your doorway.

Featuring durable steel construction, the bar can hold up to 300 pounds while weighing under 5 pounds itself (4.74 lbs). It can fit doorways between 24 and 32 inches wide with trim or molding up to 3 1/2 inches wide.

Price: Pictured at $23.53; also available in Limited Edition for $39.99

Pros:

Can be used in both doorways and on the floor

Doesn’t need to permanently attached to the door

Available in 2 models — Black and Limited Edition

Cons:

Won’t fit on door frames more than 36 inches wide

Some users said the item was shipped with missing parts

4. Sunny Health & Fitness Doorway Chin Up Pull Up Bar

If you’re looking for a no frills pull up/chin up bar at a bargain price, check out this one from Sunny Health & Fitness. At a shade under $15, this bar easily fits securely between doorways 24 1/2 to 36 inches wide. And no screws are needed. Simply adjust the bar to your door width and get your workout in. This bar is pretty much strictly for pull ups and chin ups (as well as some abdominal exercises), but they’ll be a breeze thanks to the foam-padded non-slip grips, which help prevent fatigue and injury.

The bar itself is constructed of chrome-plated durable steel and has a weight capacity of 220 pounds, which is considerably less than most bars on this list. But it’s lightweight (just 3 pounds) and can be put up and taken down seconds. And, again, it’s going to be tough to beat that price.

Price: $14.70

Pros:

Non-slip foam grips reduce fatigue and injury

Easy set up and storage

Low price (under $15)

Cons:

Maximum weight supported is only 220 pounds

Strictly for pull ups, chin ups, and abs

5. Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pull Up Bar

Get maximum results with the Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pull Up Bar thanks to its multi-functional layout. With a unique design, including the elevated bar and “S” frame, this bar allows to perform multiple exercises, including pull ups and chin ups from different widths as the comfortable, foam grips are placed in various widths and positions. Then you can move the bar to the floor and do dips, push ups, rows, sit ups, and more.

As for the bar itself, it’s made of durable steel and can hold up to 300 pounds. The XL Doorway Bar also features ABS fittings which help keep it very secure. It’s fully adjustable and can fit in doorways 24 to 36 inches wide as well as moldings 3 1/2 inches wide. The bar comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee and extra accessories (abdominal straps, gymnastics rings, and suspension trainers) can be purchased separately to turn your home into a complete gym.

Price: $59.95

Pros:

Elevated bar for excellent range of motion

Multiple grip placements for a wide range of exercises

Abdominal straps, gymnastics rings, and resistance trainers also available (sold separately)

Cons:

On the pricey side

Some users said it left marks/scratches on the door frame

