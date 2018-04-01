Masters Odds 2018: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy Favored

Masters Odds 2018: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy Favored

Getty Tiger Woods is favored to win the Masters

Masters week is upon us, and Tiger Woods is trending in the right direction. Despite not playing in the last two tournaments, Woods has moved up in the odds to become a co-favorite with Rory McIlroy. According to OddsShark, Woods and McIlroy are favored to win the green jacket at +900. It would be McIlroy’s first victory, while Woods is looking to win his fifth green jacket. Woods missed the last two Masters, and finished T-17 in his last Augusta appearance in 2015. Many expect things could be different this time around as Woods is playing his best golf in years.

“I’m just really looking forward to playing,” Woods told TigerWoods.com. “It’s the best run tournament in the world. The golf course, the patrons, the entire atmosphere. It’s a golfer’s heaven.”

Woods has enjoyed a lot of success at Augusta over his career, but his last top five Masters finish came in 2013. While Woods was moving up the odds, others were moving in the other direction in Vegas. Dustin Johnson moved from +900 down to +12000. Like Woods, Johnson also missed the 2017 Masters. Johnson fell at his rental home in Augusta sustaining an injury that caused him to pull out of the tournament at the last moment.

“Probably [took] a good five months [to recover],” Johnson told Golf World. “It took a long time to recover from it, for sure…But that kind of threw me off there, I struggled for awhile after that…I’m seeing signs of I’m hitting the shots, they’ve got the right patterns, and I’m hitting the shots that I’m seeing. It’s just more my cut’s starting to come back where I’m hitting it with irons and with the driver. Where every shot’s starting to cut again. So that’s pretty much it. Just need a little more practice, need to really work on the wedges here the next few weeks to get ready for the big part of the season.”

Here’s a look at the latest 2018 Masters odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Masters Odds 2018

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy +900
Tiger Woods +900
Justin Thomas +1000
Dustin Johnson +1200
Jordan Spieth +1200
Justin Rose +1400
Bubba Watson +1600
Phil Mickelson +1600
Jason Day +1800
Jon Rahm +2000
Rickie Fowler +2000
Paul Casey +2200
Sergio Garcia +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Henrik Stenson +4000
Alexander Noren +4000
Patrick Reed +4500
Matt Kuchar +5000
Marc Leishman +5500
Louis Oosthuizen +5500
Adam Scott +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Thomas Pieters +6600
Bryson Dechambeau +6600
Brian Harman +7000
Patrick Cantlay +8000
Branden Grace +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello +8000
Xander Schauffele +8000
Charley Hoffman +9000
Tony Finau +9000
Kevin Kisner +9000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +11000
Ryan Moore +11000
Zach Johnson +11000
Kevin Chappell +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Adam Hadwin +12500
Pat Perez +15000
Shubhankar Sharma +15000
Jason Dufner +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Brendan Steele +15000
Francesco Mollinari +15000
Patton Kizzire +16000
Martin Kaymer +17500
Jimmy Walker +17500
Hao Tong Li +17500
Ross Fisher +17500
Bernd Wiesberger +20000
Kyle Stanley +20000
Jhonttan Vegas +25000
Si Woo Kim +25000
Austin Cook +25000
Billy Horschel +25000
Vjay Singh +25000
Danny Willett +27500
Wesley Bryan +30000
Fred Couples +30000
Ted Potter Jr. +40000
Joaquin Niemann +50000
Yuta Ikeda +50000
Doug Ghim +75000
Bernhard Langer +75000
Doc Redman +100000
Harry Ellis +100000
Trevor Immelman +150000
Mike Weir +150000
Matt Parziale +200000
Yuxin Lin +200000
Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
Larry Mize +200000
Mark O’Meara +200000
Ian Woosnam +200000
Sandy Lyle +200000

 

1 Comment

Bon

Buttl kissing Tiger fans and commentators will be so disappointed when Woods misses the cut.

