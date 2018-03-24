Masters Odds: Tiger Woods Among Favorites in 2018

Tiger Woods is back, at least if you ask Vegas where Woods is tied for second in the latest odds to win the Masters. After back-to-back top five finishes at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods has emerged one of the favorites to get another green jacket in Augusta.

According to OddsShark, Rory McIlroy leads the field at +800 as he looks to win his first Masters tournament. Dustin Johnson and Woods are tied for second at +900 with less than two weeks to go until Augusta. Justin Thomas (+1100), Jordan Spieth (+1200) and Justin Rose (+1200) round out the favorites.

According to ESPN, Woods emerged as the favorite in the Westgate odds just a week ago. Woods’ Masters odds is a combination of his stellar play, in addition to many fans desire to hold a betting slip involving Tiger during golf’s marquee tournament. Woods was absent from the tournament in 2016 and 2017 as he recovered from injuries. He spoke with The Augusta Chronicle about attempting to return for the previous Masters tournaments.

“Yeah, I was trying [to play in the Masters],” Woods explained to The Augusta Chronicle. “If there was one tournament I could come back to, it would be that one. There’s no other tournament like it. It has a deep place in my heart. From the time I was there as an amateur to my first win and to my other wins there as well, I just love playing Augusta National. I was just hoping I could just get my back to hold on for four days. I don’t need the practice rounds, I can just walk them and take a look at them and maybe chip and putt a little bit. But can it hold on for four days? And there was no chance, no.”

Woods has not won a tournament since 2013, but has won the Masters four times. His last victory at Augusta came in 2005.

Like Woods, Johnson missed the 2017 tournament with a back injury, but was considered the favorite prior to pulling out of the field.

Here’s a detailed look at the latest Masters odds courtesy of OddsShark.

