Masters Odds: Tiger Woods Among Favorites in 2018

  • Published
  • Updated
Getty Tiger Woods has emerged as one of the favorites in Vegas heading into Augusta.

Tiger Woods is back, at least if you ask Vegas where Woods is tied for second in the latest odds to win the Masters. After back-to-back top five finishes at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods has emerged one of the favorites to get another green jacket in Augusta.

According to OddsShark, Rory McIlroy leads the field at +800 as he looks to win his first Masters tournament. Dustin Johnson and Woods are tied for second at +900 with less than two weeks to go until Augusta. Justin Thomas (+1100), Jordan Spieth (+1200) and Justin Rose (+1200) round out the favorites.

According to ESPN, Woods emerged as the favorite in the Westgate odds just a week ago. Woods’ Masters odds is a combination of his stellar play, in addition to many fans desire to hold a betting slip involving Tiger during golf’s marquee tournament. Woods was absent from the tournament in 2016 and 2017 as he recovered from injuries. He spoke with The Augusta Chronicle about attempting to return for the previous Masters tournaments.

“Yeah, I was trying [to play in the Masters],” Woods explained to The Augusta Chronicle. “If there was one tournament I could come back to, it would be that one. There’s no other tournament like it. It has a deep place in my heart. From the time I was there as an amateur to my first win and to my other wins there as well, I just love playing Augusta National. I was just hoping I could just get my back to hold on for four days. I don’t need the practice rounds, I can just walk them and take a look at them and maybe chip and putt a little bit. But can it hold on for four days? And there was no chance, no.”

Woods has not won a tournament since 2013, but has won the Masters four times. His last victory at Augusta came in 2005.

Like Woods, Johnson missed the 2017 tournament with a back injury, but was considered the favorite prior to pulling out of the field.

Here’s a detailed look at the latest Masters odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Masters Odds 2018

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy +800
Dustin Johnson +900
Tiger Woods +900
Justin Thomas +1100
Jordan Spieth +1200
Justin Rose +1200
Jason Day +2000
Phil Mickelson +2000
Jon Rahm +2000
Rickie Fowler +2000
Bubba Watson +2200
Paul Casey +2500
Sergio Garcia +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Henrik Stenson +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Adam Scott +5000
Marc Leishman +5000
Patrick Reed +6000
Thomas Pieters +6600
Louis Oosthuizen +6600
Tyrrell Hatton +7500
Alexander Noren +7500
Bryson DeChambeau +7500
Charley Hoffman +8000
Matt Kuchar +10000
Brandt Snedeker +10000
Brooks Koepka +10000
Xander Schauffele +10000
Kevin Chappell +10000
Ryan Moore +10000
Brian Harman +12500
Patrick Cantlay +12500
Charl Schwartzel +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Rafael Cabrera Bello +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +12500
J.B. Holmes +12500
Tony Finau +15000
Branden Grace +15000
Daniel Berger +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Lee Westwood +15000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +15000
Jimmy Walker +15000
Shubhankar Sharma +20000
Pat Perez +20000
Webb Simpson +20000
Patton Kizzire +20000
Adam Hadwin +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Russell Henley +20000
Bill Haas +20000
Francesco Mollinari +20000
Hao Tong Li +20000
Jason Duffner +20000
Martin Kaymer +20000
Jhonttan Vegas +20000
Bernd Wieseberger +20000
Ross Fisher +22500
Brendan Steele +25000
Si Woo Kim +25000
Danny Willett +25000
Austin Cook +25000
Angel Cabrera +25000
Billy Horschel +25000
Wesley Bryan +25000
Vijay Singh +25000
Kyle Stanley +30000
Jim Furyk +30000
Fred Couples +30000
Ted Potter Jr. +30000
Yuta Ikeda +40000
Doug Ghim +50000
Joaquin Niemann +50000
Berrhard Langer +50000
Doc Redman +75000
Harry Ellis +75000
Matt Parziale +100000
Yuxin Lin +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Trevor Immelman +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +150000
Larry Mize +150000
Mark O’Meara +150000
Ian Woosnam +200000
Sandy Lyle +200000

 

