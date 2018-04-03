Masters Picks DraftKings: Best Lineup & DFS Predictions

It's the most wonderful time of the year for golf fans as the PGA Tour heads to Augusta. Nothing makes Masters week as exciting as a little competition allowing you to root for a group of golfers heading into the weekend. We're here to give you a winning DraftKings lineup for the Masters along with tips to consider when constructing your lineup.

Before you build your DFS lineup, the first thing to consider is the kind of contest you are entering. If you are entering a 50/50 game where the top half of the field places, ownership percentages are not as important. You are looking for golfers with a high floor who are not going to miss the cut at Augusta. The strategy is a lot different in tournaments with thousands of competitors. You are going to need to have a unique lineup with a few golfers that are not heavily owned.

All this leads us to Tiger Woods who continues to be the story heading into the Masters. Let's be honest, having Tiger Woods in your lineup when he is playing like he has been in recent months is a lot of fun. While I don't want to be in the anti-fun group, consider that Woods is going to have a high ownership percentage as many of the casual fans will have Woods in their lineup. I'll have a couple lineups with Woods, but in the bigger tournaments I'm likely to fade Woods just based on his likely ownership numbers. Woods is the fourth-priced golfer on DraftKings at $10,000 offering little value.

Everyone has stats they like to lean on at Augusta, and the strokes gained categories is a key stat to consider. Golf.com's Mark Broadie points out that putting is not as crucial as some may think, and strong performers in the strokes gained categories have performed consistently well at Augusta. You will see these stats cited throughout my picks.

Rickie Fowler offers some good value at $9,000, and has a solid track record at Augusta. The one thing that decreases his value is his Masters performances in the final round. Fowler has only shot 70 or less on a Masters Sunday once. The rest of his round four scores over his career at Augusta are well over 70.

Bubba Watson is priced at $8,700, and has proven he can win the Masters. With his play as of late, many believe Watson is back to being the Bubba of old. One thing to consider is Watson's last three performances at Augusta: T-62, T-37 and T-38. If you are riding with Watson, you're banking on his recent form in tournaments rather than what he has shown at Augusta over the last few years.

Be sure to check out my sleeper picks for some of the best DFS values for the Masters.

