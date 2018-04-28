Raptors Playoff Schedule: Who & When Toronto Plays Next in 2nd Round

The Raptors are headed to the second round, but their opponent has yet to be determined. Toronto is awaiting the winner of the Pacers-Cavaliers series, which is headed to a seventh game. With Cleveland and Indiana squaring off in Game 7 on Sunday, April 29, we will not know the exact Raptors second round schedule until April 29. Fans can anticipate the series starting in Toronto on either Tuesday, May 1 or Wednesday, May 2 on TNT.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Raptors hit a skid in the first round as the Wizards evened the series at 2-2. Toronto regained their footing to close out the series in six games. Despite being the No. 1 seed, the Raptors are trying to squash any notion that the team is unable to make a deep playoff run.

Kyle Lowry had a solid first round averaging 17.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent. DeMar DeRozan got off to a great playoff start by averaging 26.7 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from behind the arc. Lowry and DeRozan generate a lot of attention for the Raptors, but it’s Toronto’s depth that made them one of the top teams in the NBA. Down low, the Raptors have several bigs to throw at opponents.

Lowry noted in an interview with ESPN the Magazine that the team has their sights set on a championship.

“At the end of the day, we’ve been to a conference final,” Lowry told ESPN. “We’ve been to a second round. We’ve played the fifth-most playoff games in the last how many years. I mean, sometimes we haven’t shot the ball well, but our teams have had some success in the playoffs. Personally, I don’t pay attention to what people say. I just look at it like, ‘All right, whatever.'”

Should Raptors fans be rooting for the Cavaliers or Pacers? If we’re judging by the regular season, the Raptors may be rooting for the Pacers. Toronto dropped two of three games to the Cavs this season. The Raptors kept it close in both losses, losing by six and three points in their last two contests. Toronto did not have a player score more than 20 points in their last matchup. LeBron James had 27 points and six assists in their last contest.

The Raptors won three of four games against the Pacers, including three straight contests. With the exception of one game, all the Raptors-Pacers games were decided by seven points or less. A series featuring DeRozan taking on Oladipo could be a lot of fun to watch. DeRozan believes the Raptors have turned the corner, and are a threat to make the NBA finals.

“I think you gotta withstand the test of time, you know?” DeRozan told ESPN. “You gotta go through them dog days sometimes, to be built even stronger. And I think that’s what we did. You gotta give the credit to the front office, believing. And it’s a testament to us, sticking to our game. And one that continued to get better.”