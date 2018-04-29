Rockets vs Jazz Live Stream: How to Watch Playoffs Online Without Cable

Two of the NBA’s best teams over the last couple of months are set to meet in the Western Conference semifinals, as the top-seeded Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz.

Preview

Between January 19–the day Rudy Gobert returned from his 15-game absence stemming from a sprained PCL–and the conclusion of the regular season, the Utah Jazz went 30-8, earning them the league’s second-best winning percentage during that span. The only team better? The Houston Rockets, who were 34-5.

During that stretch to close the season, the Jazz ranked 12th in offensive rating (108.4 points per 100 possessions), first–by far–in defensive rating (97.5) and first in net rating (plus-10.8), while the Rockets ranked second in offense (111.7), third in defense (102.3) and third in net (9.4).

So, this may only be the second round of the playoffs. It may be a No. 1 vs. No. 5 seed. But you can make a strong argument that over the last three months, these have been two of the best five teams in the NBA, making this a highly compelling matchup.

Houston swept the four regular-season meetings with each win coming by double-digits, though just one of those came after Christmas–a 96-85 win in Salt Lake City on February 26. Though the Jazz struggled to score, they managed to limit the Rockets to just 43.0 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 shooting from deep. The Rockets’ 96 points was their fifth lowest output of the season, while their nine three-pointers made was tied for their second lowest mark.

Therein lies what will be one of the most fascinating matchups of these playoffs: Houston’s offense is arguably the best in the NBA (though the Warriors at full strength have a good argument there), while Utah’s defense can make a similar case as the league’s most efficient unit on that end. It’s a battle of elite strengths, and it’s going to play a major factor in determining this series.

For as dominant as Houston has been all year, especially when Chris Paul and James Harden have both been healthy, it would ultimately be surprising not to see them advance to the West finals. But Utah’s defensive makeup serves as a really intriguing potential kryptonite to the Rockets’ ultra-efficient offense, and the Jazz should–at the very least–be able to push to six games.