Thunder vs Jazz Live Stream: How to Watch Playoff Games Online Without Cable

In one is easily one of the most intriguing first-round matchups of the 2018 NBA playoffs, the fourth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the No. 5 Utah Jazz.

Preview

The Thunder won three of four during the season against the Jazz, but all of those games came before Christmas–and a lot has changed since then.

Perhaps most notably among those changes was the injury to Andre Roberson, OKC’s elite wing defender who ruptured his patellar tendon back on January 27. He may not get as much acclaim as the Thunder’s Big 4, but in those wins against the Jazz, OKC was plus-59 with Roberson on the floor and minus-20 with him on the bench. Additionally, since his injury the Thunder are 15th in the NBA–and 12th among playoff teams–in defensive rating.

Another big difference: the looming presence of Rudy Gobert. The Stifle Tower missed Utah’s two worst losses to OKC while recovering from a sprained PCL that cost him 15 games (Utah went 4-11 in those games), but since his return on January 19, the Jazz are first in the NBA–by a country mile–in defensive rating and first in net rating. During that span, they went 30-8 to close the season, which is second only to the Rockets.

Those stats seemingly favor Utah, but these teams ultimately stack up very closely with lots of intriguing matchups all over the court. You’ve got Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell in his first postseason, where he’ll likely see a lot of elite defender Paul George. You’ve got Gobert and Steven Adams going to war on the inside. You’ve got Westbrook attacking the rim in his relentless style, where Gobert will be waiting. You’ve got Carmelo vs. Derrick Favors, which could be an X-factor type matchup. You’ve got the intriguing role guys, like Joe Ingles and Jerami Grant.

This is going to be a super fun series, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if it went seven games.