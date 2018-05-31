Ayesha Curry, Steph’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, balances a number of responsibilities including wife, mother, entrepreneur and chef. Ayesha may have many different roles, but she does not like being referred to as an “NBA wife.”

“Obviously mom and wife first,” Ayesha explained to ABC. “Those are the two most important titles. I don’t think I’ll ever call myself that. I mean, I don’t think my husband would call himself ‘chef’s wife.’”

Ayesha has tried to balance her life as a mother and wife with her entrepreneurial aspirations. Ayesha has used her passion for food to be part of a number of business ventures including her ever-expanding restaurant franchise, International Smoke. Ayesha hosted a cooking show on Food Network, and released her own cookbook in 2016 called The Seasoned Life.

“One thing that my mom always told me was to never lose yourself inside of your marriage,” Ayesha told ABC. “I’m happy that I’ve been able to find that so-called balance and be able to pursue my passions and take care of my family.”

Steph and Ayesha have two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and have a third child on the way in Summer 2018. The couple want the gender of their third child to be a surprise.

1. Ayesha Is Pregnant With the Couple’s 3rd Child

On February 2, 2018, the couple announced they were expecting their third child. Ayesha’s pregnancy recently grabbed headlines after she had an altercation with a Rockets fans who she tweeted bumped into her “pregnant belly.” Ayesha noted she was eight months pregnant which would give her a June 2018 due date.

While the couple is excited about their new addition, Ayesha has opened up about the difficulties of her pregnancy, including five hospital visits. At the six month mark, Ayesha posted a lengthy Instagram caption discussing some of the challenges.

6 down 3 to go! Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again! Pray that it sticks for me y’all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt.) I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot. 🤰🏽🎉🙏🏽 P.S- @stephencurry30 took this photo. Give him props y’all. He was being petty earlier about not getting his photo cred Bwahahahaha 😂😂😂🕺🏽

2. Ayesha Opened Up a Barbecue Restaurant in San Francisco Called International Smoke & Plans Are in the Works to Expand to Other Locations

Ayesha is passionate about food, and is an entrepreneur with multiple food-related business ventures. According to Eater, Ayesha and business partner Michael Mina first opened up a pop-up San Francisco food spot in 2016. After having success, the duo opened up a brick-and-mortar barbecue restaurant called International Smoke in May 2017.

International Smoke focuses on wood-smoked meats, and how different parts of the world prepare food. Ayesha describes the vibe of International Smoke on the restaurant’s website.

My diversity is reflected in the way that I cook. Grilling is the perfect way to experiment and taste different flavors, cuts of meat, and styles of cooking. They all have one thing in common: that delicious taste is reminiscent of an outdoor family gathering! It just doesn’t get any better.

According to Eater, International Smoke is expanding to multiple locations including Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego and Miami. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there is a three-month wait for reservations, and the review explained why many feel the restaurant is living up to expectations.

A three-plus-month wait for a seat at a barbecue restaurant? Seems unimaginable. But when you look beyond the surface it begins to make sense. With a menu that spans the globe and looks at smoked and grilled food in the broadest terms, the restaurant taps into a diverse clientele. In fact, Mina and Curry are so confident in the concept’s success they have already signed a lease on a property in Houston and are looking at sites in Florida, Southern California, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. I had to turn off my initial skepticism; on the surface the Smoke concept seems to go against the grain of what makes San Francisco dining so special: Instead of a local, specific cuisine, Smoke has a global menu that highlights a dozen styles. It also plays upon the celebrity of a co-owner who is not a seasoned chef. And Smoke has expansion plans while its concept has barely jelled — it waves its ambition from the start.

3. Ayesha Released a Cookbook Called The Seasoned Life in 2016

In 2016, Ayesha released a cookbook called The Seasoned Life: Food, Family and the Joy of Eating Well. The book includes more than 100 recipes, and discusses what it is like to plan meals while raising a family. Here’s how the book is described on Amazon.

In The Seasoned Life Ayesha Curry shares 100 of her favorite recipes and invites readers into the home she has made with her two daughters and her husband Stephen Curry. Ayesha knows firsthand what it is like to be a busy mom and wife, and she knows that for her family, time in the kitchen and around the table is where that balance begins. This book has something for everybody. The simple, delicious recipes include Cast Iron Biscuits, Smoked Salmon Scramble, Homemade Granola, Mom’s Chicken Soup, Stephen’s 5 Ingredient Pasta, and plenty of recipes that get the whole family involved — even the little ones!

According to ABC News, Steph suggested his wife start a blog since everyone was asking for her recipes. The blog became so popular that she decided to create the book. Ayesha spoke with ABC News about what people can expect from The Seasoned Life.

“I want them to know that it’s never that serious,” Ayesha told ABC News. “And it doesn’t have to be perfect … But it can be delicious and it can be quick and it can be easy.”

4. Ayesha Hosted The Great American Baking Show & Had a Food Network Show Called Ayesha’s Home Kitchen

ABC announced in September 2017 that Ayesha and former NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams would host the American version of The Great American Baking Show, a popular British original. Just two months later, ABC canceled the show amidst sexual misconduct allegations surrounding one of the judges, Johnny Iuzzini. ABC aired just one episode of Season 3 before pulling the plug. Here’s the statement ABC released to Variety.

In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date…

For two seasons, Ayesha had a cooking show on Food Network called “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen.” Here’s how Food Network described the show.

“Ayesha Curry is a cookbook author, mother of two and wife to NBA player Stephen Curry,” Food Network explained. “This busy mom loves to cook and entertain for family and friends. Join Ayesha in her home kitchen as she shares fuss-free, delicious recipes for every occasion!”

5. Ayesha Embraces Her Jamaican Roots & is Passionate About Immigration

Ayesha has been outspoken about her support of different causes that support immigration. Ayesha’s mother is from Jamaica, and Ayesha noted to ABC that her background has helped shaped her beliefs.

“My family values are really, really important,” Ayesha told ABC News. “I feel really strongly about immigration because my mom is … from Jamaica. She still has a green card here. I just think about all the families that could be affected by these, you know, ill decisions that are being made and it breaks my heart.”

Ayesha embraces her heritage which includes Jamaican, Chinese, Polish and African-American cultures as she explained to Parents.com.

“My whole family [is why I love cooking],” Ayesha explained to Parents.com. “My mom is Jamaican and Chinese, and my dad is Polish and African-American, so I’m very mixed [culturally]. The kitchen was the center of our household. I spent all of my time there growing up.”

According to the USA Today, Steph and Ayesha sang a Hamilton song to help raise money for The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. In the video, they challenged celebrities Olivia Munn and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to do the same. Olivia accepted the challenge, and passed it on to Gabrielle Union who performed the song with husband Dwyane Wade.