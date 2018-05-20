AT&T Byron Nelson Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has a purse that is slightly above average for the PGA Tour in 2018. While a handful of tournaments, like last week’s Players Championship, the WGC events and the majors, pay out more than $10 million in prize money, most PGA Tour events have a purse of around $6 million. The Byron Nelson will award $7.7 million in prize money in 2018, according to the PGA Tour website. The winner will receive $1,386,000, while second place gets $831,600 and third place receives $523,600. Billy Horschel took home the top prize in 2017, winning $1,350,000.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, named for the legendary golfer, is being held at the new Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, for the first time in the event’s 50-year history. The Byron Nelson tournament is the most successful charitable event on the PGA Tour, according to its website. All proceeds go to support the Momentous Institute, a service organization made up of local business and community leaders that helps kids in the Dallas area.

“Since 1968, Momentous Institute has been the beneficiary of the AT&T Byron Nelson, an annual PGA TOUR golf tournament in North Texas that has raised more than $155 million.The combined support of Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the AT&T Byron Nelson, corporations, individuals, and foundations power these efforts and truly change the odds for kids in our community and beyond,” according to the PGA Tour website.

The AT&T Byron Nelson purse is the 18th largest prize money pool on the PGA Tour this year. the U.S. Open, at $12 million is the biggest purse.

“Let’s face it: The longtime adage about Tour players and which tournaments they choose to play still generally holds true. That is, roughly 25 percent of players come to tournaments that best fit their schedule; 25 percent pick the places their wives or girlfriends favor; 25 percent favor certain courses; and the rest pick tournaments with the biggest purses,” Brad Townsend writes in the Dallas Morning News. “The Nelson’s $7.7 million purse places it among the upper tier of regular PGA Tour events. Wives and girlfriends always loved the TPC Four Seasons. Time will tell how Trinity Forest and Dallas and the PGA Championship’s move to May starting next year will affect the Nelson.”

The Trinity Forest golf course, just outside of downtown Dallas, is the newest course on the tour. The tournament was previously played at the TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas.

“For the Salesmanship Club Dallas, for AT&T and for the Byron Nelson tournament, we’re just bringing the tournament back home,” 2018 Nelson chairman Eddy Moore said during media day earlier this year. He noted the tournament was played at the Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas from 1968 to 1982. “Once fans get here, get off the bus at the main entrance, the first thing they will see is the Pavilion and the Under Armour store. Then they are going to walk through that wall of trees and they’re going to see something they’ve never seen before.”

Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money for the top 50 golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament for 2018 courtesy of Golf.com.

AT&T Byron Nelson Purse 2018