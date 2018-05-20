AT&T Byron Nelson Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

Getty Aaron Wise plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 19, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has a purse that is slightly above average for the PGA Tour in 2018. While a handful of tournaments, like last week’s Players Championship, the WGC events and the majors, pay out more than $10 million in prize money, most PGA Tour events have a purse of around $6 million. The Byron Nelson will award $7.7 million in prize money in 2018, according to the PGA Tour website. The winner will receive $1,386,000, while second place gets $831,600 and third place receives $523,600. Billy Horschel took home the top prize in 2017, winning $1,350,000.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, named for the legendary golfer, is being held at the new Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, for the first time in the event’s 50-year history. The Byron Nelson tournament is the most successful charitable event on the PGA Tour, according to its website. All proceeds go to support the Momentous Institute, a service organization made up of local business and community leaders that helps kids in the Dallas area.

“Since 1968, Momentous Institute has been the beneficiary of the AT&T Byron Nelson, an annual PGA TOUR golf tournament in North Texas that has raised more than $155 million.The combined support of Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the AT&T Byron Nelson, corporations, individuals, and foundations power these efforts and truly change the odds for kids in our community and beyond,” according to the PGA Tour website.

The AT&T Byron Nelson purse is the 18th largest prize money pool on the PGA Tour this year. the U.S. Open, at $12 million is the biggest purse.

“Let’s face it: The longtime adage about Tour players and which tournaments they choose to play still generally holds true. That is, roughly 25 percent of players come to tournaments that best fit their schedule; 25 percent pick the places their wives or girlfriends favor; 25 percent favor certain courses; and the rest pick tournaments with the biggest purses,” Brad Townsend writes in the Dallas Morning News. “The Nelson’s $7.7 million purse places it among the upper tier of regular PGA Tour events. Wives and girlfriends always loved the TPC Four Seasons. Time will tell how Trinity Forest and Dallas and the PGA Championship’s move to May starting next year will affect the Nelson.”

The Trinity Forest golf course, just outside of downtown Dallas, is the newest course on the tour. The tournament was previously played at the TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas.

“For the Salesmanship Club Dallas, for AT&T and for the Byron Nelson tournament, we’re just bringing the tournament back home,” 2018 Nelson chairman Eddy Moore said during media day earlier this year. He noted the tournament was played at the Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas from 1968 to 1982. “Once fans get here, get off the bus at the main entrance, the first thing they will see is the Pavilion and the Under Armour store. Then they are going to walk through that wall of trees and they’re going to see something they’ve never seen before.”

Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money for the top 50 golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament for 2018 courtesy of Golf.com.

AT&T Byron Nelson Purse 2018

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1.386 million
2nd $831,600
3rd $523,600
4th $369,600
5th $308,000
6th $277,200
7th $257,950
8th $238,700
9th $223,300
10th $207,900
11th $192,500
12th $177,100
13th $161,700
14th $146,300
15th $138,600
16th $130,900
17th $123,200
18th $115,500
19th $107,800
20th $100,100
21st $92,400
22nd $86,240
23rd $80,080
24th $73,920
25th $67,760
26th $61,600
27th $59,290
28th $56,980
29th $54,670
30th $52,360
31st $50,050
32nd $47,740
33rd $45,430
34th $43,505
35th $41,580
36th $39,655
37th $37,730
38th $36,190
39th $34,650
40th $33,110
41st $31,570
42nd $30,030
43rd $28,490
44th $26,950
45th $25,410
46th $23,870
47th $22,330
48th $21,098
49th $20,020
50th $19,404

 

